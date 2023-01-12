Basketball
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 58, Blacklick Valley 29: In Davidsville, Jon Updyke collected 22 points and eight rebounds as the Indians doubled up the Vikings on Thursday.
Conemaugh Township’s Alex Gregory netted 12 points, and Tanner Shirley supplied 11 points and seven assists.
Blacklick Valley’s Alex Reba totaled 16 points.
North Star 59, Shanksville-Stonycreek 34: In Boswell, C.J. Biery (14 points), Ethan Smith (13), Brady Weimer (12) and Andy Retassie (10) all scored in double digits as the Cougars clawed their way past the Vikings. Logan Eller grabbed six rebounds.
Logan McCall and Christian Musser each netted 10 points for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Portage 53, West Shamokin 18: In NuMine, Mason Kargo netted 14 points, and Andrew Miko amassed 12 as the Mustangs defeated the Wolves. Portage led 36-5 at halftime.
West Shamokin’s Braydn Rodgers tallied 10 points.
United 75, Penns Manor 41: In Clymer, Brad Felix totaled 23 points, and Joe Marino added 21 as the 13-0 Lions roared past the Comets.
United’s Carter Payne provided 10 points.
Max Hill led Penns Manor with 11 points.
Northern Cambria 46, Homer-Center 36: In Northern Cambria, Ty Dumm provided a game-high 23 points, and Peyton Myers added 13 as the Colts took down the Wildcats.
Homer-Center’s Owen Siani netted 11 points.
River Valley 61, Cambria Heights 40: In Blairsville, Brad McDivitt (16 points), Jayden Whitefield (14), Luke Woodring (12) and Dom Speal (11) all scored in double figures as the Panthers beat the Highlanders.
Carter Lamb led Cambria Heights with 17 points, and Chris Sodmont added 11.
Wednesday
Richland 53, Bedford 47: Sam Penna (14 points) and Luke Raho (12) each scored in double figures as the host Rams edged the Bisons.
Both teams combined to drain 22 3-pointers. Bedford’s 13 of 14 made field goals came from 3-point range.
Kevin Ressler collected a game-high 18 points, including five made treys.
Turkeyfoot Valley 70, Union 38: In Confluence, Chris Kozlowski (20 points), Colt Rugg (14), Bryce Nicholson (14) and Bryce Schmidt (10) all scored in double figures as the Rams torched the Tigers. Kozlowski added 14 rebounds, Daniel Younkin came up with six steals and Zack Ryan dished out six assists.
Union’s Josh Burdock (13 points) and Eric Linkswiler (11) each scored in double digits.
High School Girls
Mount Pleasant 62, Ligonier Valley 28: In Mount Pleasant, Tiffany Zelmore poured in a game-high 29 points as the Vikings sheared the Rams.
Ligonier Valley’s Lyla Barr compiled 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Abby Springer grabbed five rebounds.
Wednesday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 52, Greater Johnstown 43: Alana Lightner netted 16 points, and Stella Yeskey added 10 as the Marauders topped the host Trojans.
Greater Johnstown’s Meeya Gause tallied 16 points, and NaLonai Tisinger provided 14.
Hockey
PIHL
Shaler 4, Westmont Hilltop 2: Three goals in the second period helped the Titans defeat the Hilltoppers in a Class 1A clash at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Tyler Garasich, Joseph LaQuatra, Benjamin Sarnowski and Matthew Stelitano each scored for 6-7 Shaler. Shane Ciganik made 24 saves.
Brett Hoffman assisted on both of Nick Rozich’s goals in the second period for 1-12 Westmont Hilltop. Alex Crespo made 33 saves.
Greater Latrobe 7, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Jack Beddick, Noah Guidos, Jacob Hannah, Fletcher Harvey (two assists), Cam Mikulsky, Peyton Myers (two helpers) and J.D. Robinson each scored as the 9-5 Wildcats dominated the Crimson Crushers in a Class 2A game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Greater Latrobe, which led 4-1 after the first period, received 10 saves from J.M. Krajc.
Ivan Safronov and Sammy Treager each scored for Bishop McCort Catholic (8-4).
