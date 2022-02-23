Basketball
High School Boys
District 5-8 Tournament
Class 3A Subregional Semifinal
Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52: In New Paris, Christian Hinson (21 points), Nate Whysong (21), Matt Whysong (15) and Hayden Little (12) each scored in double figures as the Lions torched the Cougars on Wednesday.
Chestnut Ridge (16-7) led 30-9 after the first quarter and drained 10 3-pointers in the contest. The Lions will meet a District 8 squad at a District 5 site on Saturday in the subregional title game.
Brock Weimer compiled 24 points for 8-15 North Star.
District 6 Tournament
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Cambria Heights 58, Mount Union 35: In Mount Union, Caleb White netted 15 points, and Bernie Whiteford provided 11 points to lead the Highlanders over the Trojans.
Cambria Heights (15-7) earned a spot in the PIAA tournament and will travel to No. 1 seed Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, an 84-47 winner over River Valley, on Saturday in the semifinals.
The Highlanders led 16-1 after the first quarter and 31-7 at halftime.
Devin Delo led Mount Union (17-6) with 18 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Central Cambria 12, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Ebensburg, Brady Sheehan netted a hat trick and compiled five points, Braden Sweeney provided four points with three assists and Colin Hagens posted 15 saves as the Red Devils blanked the Blue Jays at North Central Recreation Center.
Central Cambria (12-5) received two goals from Kayden Park and single tallies from Karter Cuppett (two assists), Jeremy Dillon, Owen Martin, Denton Park, Owen Salley, Sweeney and Jackson Vukman. Central Cambria led 4-0 after the first and 9-0 upon the completion of two periods.
Broderick Ryan made 42 saves for Conemaugh Valley (1-15).
Forest Hills 8, Altoona 1: In Altoona, Darren Shrift provided a hat trick and four points, while Joel Morrison and Kaden Powell each contributed two points to lead the Rangers over the Mountain Lions at Galactic Ice.
Powell scored twice for 9-10 Forest Hills, which led 3-0 after the first period. Dylan Holdsworth, Morrison and Austin Valko each found the back of the net. Isaac Valko made 13 saves.
Cayden Helson scored the lone goal for 5-14 Altoona.
Hollidaysburg 8, Greater Johnstown 1: Zachary Dunlap provided three goals and two assists as the Golden Tigers defeated the Trojans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Benjamin Pfeilstucker supplied two goals, and Ty Burket added two assists for 14-3 Hollidaysburg. Kaden Kirkham netted a goal and two helpers. Jack Becker and Isaac Miller each scored. Tyler Duey made 11 saves.
Evan Gardenhour scored for 1-18 Greater Johnstown. Brock Mroczka made 53 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.