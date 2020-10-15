Golf
High School Girls
Stevens wins LHAC title
In Salix, Central Cambria seniors Cydney Forcellini and Megan Stevens both recorded rounds of 99 during Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference girls golf championship at Windber Country Club. By virtue of the scorecard playoff, Stevens was proclaimed the winner after scoring lower on the third toughest hole on the course. The Red Devil duo both tallied the same score on the two toughest holes.
Penn Cambria’s Marlana Krug (100) and Bella Spahr (103) finished in third and fourth place, respectively. Nineteen total golfers competed in the event.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bedford 1: Chloe Hoffman had 18 assists, Lauren Lavis had 11 kills and five blocks, and Julia Kleinmeyer had seven kills as the Hilltoppers (6-5) defeated the Bisons (5-5) in four sets, 25-13, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Abbie Pastorek and Lakyn Davis each had 10 digs for Westmont Hilltop.
Cambria Heights 3, Richland 2: In Patton, Shaylee Packard produced 20 assists and Amber Farabaugh added 13 service points as the Highlanders (3-7) battled back from a 2-1 deficit to prevail 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-1.
Logan Roman led Richland (4-7) with 22 assists. Madison Sciarrillo contributed 11 kills, and Lindsey Cassidy piled up 15 digs.
Portage 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Keira Sossong amassed 16 digs while Megan Semanchik produced 10 digs and six kills to lead the Mustangs past the Blue Jays, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.
Kayley Sossong compiled 22 assists and 14 service points. Lexi Slanoc added 11 service points for Portage (6-7).
South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In McKeesport, the Gladiators swept the Rams, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.
Haley Stormer recorded six kills for Ligonier Valley (7-4). Bella Vargulish produced 10 assists and five service points.
United 3, Penns Manor 0: In Armagh, Kaitlyn Dill amassed 11 service points, eight kills and five blocks to lead the Lions in a sweep over the Comets, 25-6, 25-14, 25-17.
Soccer
High School Boys
Chestnut Ridge 5, Forest Hills 0: In Fishertown, Jack Moyer amassed two goals while Gavyn Walter and Ben Whisker combined on the shutout as the Lions topped the Rangers (2-9).
Dylan Gibbner, Jonah Zembower and Nicholas Rizzo also scored for Chestnut Ridge (4-4-3). Trevor Harrison, Simon Osman and Elias Ritchey recorded assists.
Penn Cambria 2, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Joseph Mastri assisted on both goals and Reed Niebauer recorded the clean sheet as the Panthers blanked the Golden Eagles (6-4-2).
Nick Sposato and Noah Noel both tallied goals in the first half for Penn Cambria (5-5).
Conemaugh Township 2, North Star 1: In Davidsville, A.J. Smolen tallied a pair of goals to lead the Indians (4-10) past the Cougars.
Jonathan Scott scored North Star’s lone goal.
Berlin Brothersvalley 7, Northern Cambria 2: In Northern Cambria, Elijah Sechler produced two goals to break the Mountaineers’ single-season (25) and career goal (50) scoring records in a victory over the Colts.
Sechler added two assists for Berlin (10-7). Ty Walker tallied a hat trick and an assist while Caden Montgomery scored once and compiled four assists. Cale Kosic also scored for Berlin, which received 16 saves from Keegan Huston.
Adam Lanzendorfer scored two goals for Northern Cambria.
Cambria Heights 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Seth Conaway scored two goals as the Highlanders used a seven-goal second half to beat the Marauders.
Matt Davis, Nate McCombie, Chase Rogal, George Campbell, Loegan Smeal and Jim Ertter each scored a goal for Cambria Heights (7-4). Alex Pownall had Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s goal.
High School Girls
Rockwood 6, United 3: In Rockwood, Haley Johnson recorded recorded five goals, including the final three after a 3-all tie as the Rockets defeated the Lions.
JoJo Budzina also scored for Rockwood (11-2), which received two assists from Finnleigh Gould and one from Ally Harrold. Lindsay Beeman made 12 saves.
Bailey Popovich produced a hat trick for United.
Conemaugh Township 3, North Star 1: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski scored a pair of goals and McKensi Statler added a goal and two assists in the Indians’ victory over the Cougars.
Emilee Roman assisted on a Conemaugh Township goal.
Jovi Jeske scored for North Star.
