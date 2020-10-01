Tennis
High School Girls
Central Cambria duo earn top seed
Central Cambria’s Olivia Ratchford and Corinne Markovich earned the top seed for the District 6 Class AA doubles tournament, which begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Mansion Park.
Ratchford has won three previous district doubles titles. The Red Devil duo will face the winner of Central’s Tomi May/Ellen Kennedy against Forest Hills’ Gracie Ray/Neveah Rivera.
Westmont Hilltop’s Sam Cavrak and Madison Podrebarac are the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of Forest Hills’ Macie Poborski/Elizabeth Dobbins and Richland’s Carys Appel/Emma Learn.
Richland’s Melanie Gerko/Madison Sivi face Westmont Hilltop’s Olivia Berish/Beth Buettner. Central Cambria’s Andie McCullough/Ella Persio face Central’s Miranda Madden/Ariadne Madden.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: After losing the first two sets, the Rangers rallied and took the final three sets to edge the Hilltoppers, 12-25, 20-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13, on Thursday.
Madeline Cecere compiled 20 digs, 17 kills and 12 service points for Forest Hills (4-2). Kenzie Colosimo ended up with 46 assists and 10 digs. Lexington Koeck amassed nine service points and four aces. Anna Wingard netted 16 digs and Aislyn Myers contributed 10 kills.
Chloe Hoffman passed out 39 assists for Westmont Hilltop (3-4). Lauren Lavis provided 18 kills. Carissa Krall compiled four blocks and Abbie Pastorek netted 11 digs.
Central Cambria 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Eden Shirk contributed 18 digs, 14 service points, six kills and four aces as the Red Devils (6-1) swept the Panthers, 25-18, 25-10, 25-22.
Leah Burggraf dished out 25 assists for Central Cambria. Maddy Kim netted 14 service points and three aces. Alli Malay provided nine service points and seven kills. Kate Kudlawiec finished with eight kills and Deanne Long amassed nine digs.
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0: In North Versailles, Kailey Johnston and Haley Stormer both provided seven aces as the Rams swept the Wild Cats, 25-12, 25-3, 25-14.
Hayley Oates amassed six aces and Paige Hickman netted four for Ligonier Valley (4-2). Stormer finished with six kills. Bella Vargulish dispersed 10 assists.
Soccer
High School Boys
Bishop McCort 2, Chestnut Ridge 2: The Lions scored two goals in the second half to force overtime, but the game ended in a tie.
Ben Berkebile and Zach King scored for Bishop McCort (2-4-1) in the first half. Kyler Price and Jack Moyer found the back of the net for Chestnut Ridge (2-3-1). Collin Osman assisted on both goals for the Lions.
Somerset 1, Richland 0: Toby Walker scored off of McKay Ross’ corner kick with a little over six minutes left in the second half as the Golden Eagles edges the Rams at Herlinger Field.
Ian Lasure recorded the shutout for Somerset (5-2-1).
Windber 5, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, Nick Vasas supplied a hat trick and an assist as the Ramblers blanked the Colts.
Ryan Pudliner and Joe McKelvey each scored for Windber (4-5-1). Noah Krause and William Minahan provided a helper. Brady Smith notched the shutout, while also adding an assist off a long punt.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, United 1: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler scored twice while Caden Montgomery added a goal and assist as the Mountaineers defeated the Lions.
Ty Walker added an assist for Berlin (5-4), which received 14 saves from Keegan Huston. Ty Gapshes scored for United.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 4, Forest Hills 2: In Sidman, Tim Golden scored three goals and Luke Repko netted one as the Huskies defeated the host Rangers.
Cayce McCall and Nick Singer each had a goal for Forest Hills.
Central Cambria 1, Cambria Heights 0: In Ebensburg, John Letizia scored the lone goal in the first half as the Red Devils improved to 8-1 with a slim victory over the Highlanders.
Ethan Kubat recorded the shutout. Cambria Heights fell to 4-3.
Westmont Hilltop 11, Greater Johnstown 1: Conner Oechslin recorded a hat trick as the Hilltoppers (6-1) defeated the Trojans (0-7) at Trojan Stadium.
Jacob Mann, Gage Hensel, Zach Zagorski, Taha Al-Ubaidi, Gayath Karunaratne, Alex Crespo, Derek George and Max Zitnay all buried goals for Westmont.
Deyontae Toney scored for Greater Johnstown.
Berlin Brothersvalley 4, United 0: In Armagh, Elijah Sechler and Ty Walker (two assists) both scored a pair of goals as the Mountaineers blanked the Lions on Wednesday.
Keegan Huston made 13 saves to net the shutout for Berlin (4-4).
High School Girls
Richland 8, Cambria Heights 4: In Patton, Autumn Facci racked up five goals and Delaney Yost added a pair as the Rams dispatched the Highlanders.
Julianna Stem finished with three assists for Richland (6-2). Carly Colvin scored a goal and assisted on another. Camryn Beglin provided two helpers.
Emma Stockley led Cambria Heights (4-5) with two goals. Abbey Lansberry and Erin Behe each buried a goal.
