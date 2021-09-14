Soccer
High School Boys
Central Cambria 1, Penn Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Brock Martin scored the only goal in the first half and Ethan Kubat notched his second straight shutout as the Red Devils edged the Panthers.
Kubat also assisted on Martin’s goal for Central Cambria (2-3). Penn Cambria fell to 0-3.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central 2 (OT): In Roaring Spring, Cameron Claycomb scored with 1:13 remaining in the first overtime period to lift the Lions past the Scarlet Dragons.
Jack Moyer found the back of the net twice for Chestnut Ridge (3-1). Zach Gahagan and Ben Theys scored for Central (1-3).
Cambria Heights 3, Northern Cambria 1: In Patton, George Campbell, Reese Garrison and Dylan Fyock each scored as the Highlanders topped the Colts.
Ally Trybus scored for Northern Cambria (0-3) in the second half. Cambria Heights is 2-2-1.
Forest Hills 6, Greater Johnstown 1: At Trojan Stadium, Mikel Gray and Nick Singer each tallied a pair of goals to lead the Rangers past the Trojans.
Kaden Carpenter and Gavin Ickes each scored for 1-3 Forest Hills.
Deyontae Toney buried a goal for Greater Johnstown (0-2).
Westmont Hilltop 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: Conner Oeschlin provided two goals, while Will Gerow and Yousef Sbeitan each notched the shutout as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies (1-3).
Danny Heider, Zach Zagorski, Ian Buday, Gage Hensel and Maximus Zitnay each scored for Westmont Hilltop (3-0).
Somerset 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Somerset, seven different Golden Eagles scored in a victory over the Marauders.
Mckay Ross, Kahne Foltz, Liam Egal, Logan Seslow, Tanner Wassilchalk, Caleb Antram and Carson Vought all scored for Somerset (1-1-1).
Bishop Guilfoyle (1-3) scored on a penalty kick in the second half.
Monday
Bedford 1, Somerset 1 (20T): In Somerset, both teams scored in the first half, but were unable to find the back of the net the rest of the night as the game ended in a tie.
Chase Martin scored for Bedford (3-0-1).
Mckay Ross tallied a goal for Somerset (0-1-1).
Penn Cambria 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Andrew Dillon and Vinny Gongloff each had a goal, and Duncan Gongloff stopped six shots in a shutout as the Panthers beat the Huskies.
Dillon scored unassisted at 19:54 of the first half. Vinny Gongloff made it a two-goal contest at 7:44.
Richland 1, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Fishertown, Tyler Swope tallied the game’s lone goal and goalkeeper Austin Syfert had a five-save shutout as the Rams defeated the Lions on the road.
Trent Rozich assisted on the goal, which was scored at 14:09 of the first half.
Richland improved to 4-0 while Chestnut Ridge lost for the first time in three contests.
Berlin Brothersvalley 2, North Star 1: In Berlin, Caden Montgomery and Ty Walker each had goals as the host Mountaineers edged the Cougars.
Walker assisted on Montgomery’s goal, and Montgomery returned the favor when Walker scored. Jason Wiencek scored on a penalty kick for North Star. Cale Kosic and Logan McCall combined in net for the win.
Central Cambria 4, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Cody Roberts scored twice and Adam McGlynn compiled two assists to back Ethan Kubat’s clean sheet as the Red Devils blanked the Marauders.
Gavin Kolar and Jon Wess (one assist) each scored for Central Cambria (1-3).
Central 1, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Zach Gahagan scored on a penalty kick at 8:32 of the opening half as the Scarlet Dragons beat the Highlanders.
Westmont Hilltop 5, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Conner Oechslin tallied a hat trick and Will Gerow netted the shutout as the Hilltoppers cruised past the Rangers.
Danny Heider and Trevor Leckey each scored for Westmont (2-0). Forest Hills is 0-3.
High School Girls
Rockwood 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Rockwood, Mollie Wheatley and Maddie Putnam scored within a span of 2:25 in the second half and Leah Ritenour recorded the clean sheet in a Rockets (2-2) victory over the Mountaineers (3-2).
Monday
Central 9, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Leah Johnston scored five goals to lead the visiting Scarlet Dragons.
Siena Kirsch tallied Cambria Heights’ (2-3) lone goal.
Westmont Hilltop 2, Forest Hills 0: Jordan Pecze and Cami Danchanko each scored a goal and keeper Sabrina Zimmerman stopped all four shots she faced as the Hilltoppers (2-0) remained unbeaten with a win over the visiting Rangers (1-2).
Forest Hills’ Anna Wirfel had 12 saves.
Richland 6, Chestnut Ridge 0: At Herlinger Field, Kendyll Yeager, Jewls Stem, Kate Duppstadt, Delaney Yost, Olivia Patrick and Brooke Thomas all scored in the Rams’ victory over the Lions.
Margaret Orr and Savannah Artim combined on the shutout for Richland (3-0).
Penn Cambria 5, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Cresson, Emma Farabaugh and Madison Farabaugh each netted two goals as the Panthers defeated the Huskies.
Bayle Kunsman also scored for Penn Cambria (1-2).
Angel Kursick scored for Bishop Carroll (1-2).
Bedford 6, Somerset 3: In Bedford, Grace Sarver scored three goals and Katelyn Shaffer netted two as the Bisons beat the Golden Eagles.
Bedford (3-0) took a 4-0 first-half lead. Sydney Taracatac had Bedford’s other goal.
Somerset had second-half tallies by Josie Steele, Willa Sharbaugh and Maurah Shortt.
Johnstown Christian 5, Tussey Mountain 1: In Hollsopple, Mary Hostetter netted three goals to pace the undefeated Blue Jays in a win over the visiting Titans.
Lydia Hostetter and Kasmira Mack each scored for 4-0 Johnstown Christian.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Bedford, Bailey Stahlman led the Bisons with 13 kills and seven blocks in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 triumph over the Huskies.
Emma Harclerode added 16 digs and 11 service points for Bedford (3-0), which received nine kills from Rylea Stayer. Riley Ruffley netted 14 assists and 10 service points. Raegan May finished with 11 service points, and Laney Lafferty dished out 13 assists.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central 0: In New Paris, Belle Bosch provided 19 kills and 11 blocks as the Lions swept the Scarlet Dragons 25-13, 25-22, 25-17.
Riley Frankenberry dished out 16 assists for Chestnut Ridge (1-1). Ryley Ansell and Zoie Dunlap each finished with 14 digs.
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 0: In Windber, Chloe Bidelman totaled 12 digs and four aces, while Hannah Sodano provided 10 kills as the Indians swept the Ramblers 25-6, 25-12, 25-16.
Alison Matera dished out 31 assists for Conemaugh Township (3-1), which received seven kills from Ava Byer.
North Star 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Boswell, Breanna Nash contributed 12 service points and eight assists to lead the Cougars to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 victory over the Blue Jays. Savannah Walker added 11 service points for North Star (3-0).
Forest Hills 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Sidman, Lexi Koeck recorded 13 service points and five digs as the Rangers swept the Trojans 25-12, 25-14, 25-20.
Julia Chunta finished with 17 assists and four aces for Forest Hills (3-0). Mya Colosimo added 12 kills, and Ciera Deffenbaugh netted 12 assists. Mackenzie Hoover recorded eight kills.
Central Cambria 3, Richland 0: In Ebensburg, Leah Burggraf dished out 15 assists, and Maddy Kim added five kills and four blocks as the Red Devils swept the Rams 25-20, 25-15, 25-10.
Shade 3, Rockwood 0: In Cairnbrook, Cassie Mauger dished out 20 assists, while Jenna Muha netted 10 kills and 10 digs as the Panthers defeated the Rockets 25-16, 25-21, 25-12. Abby Putnick provided six aces for 5-0 Shade. Emily Rapsky added 10 kills.
Monday
Forest Hills 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Mya Colosimo contributed 15 service points, 11 kills and six aces, and Mackenzie Hoover had 10 kills and five aces as the visiting Rangers defeated the Crimson Crushers 25-13, 25-18, 25-22.
Forest Hills’ Lexi Koeck and Addison Schirato each had five blocks. Julia Chunta had 29 assists for the 2-0 Rangers.
Central Cambria 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Ebensburg, Leah Burggraf had 15 assists and Dee Dee Long provided 20 digs as the Red Devils swept the Trojans 25-5, 25-8, 25-10.
Kate Kudlawiec had three aces in a serving streak of 16, and Jordyn Burkett had 10 digs for the Red Devils.
Somerset 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Somerset, Shawna Walker had eight kills and six blocks and Gracie Bowers had 27 assists as the Golden Eagles defeated the Hilltoppers 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14.
Haley Basala had seven kills and Shandi Walker had 15 digs.
Westmont’s Carissa Krall had 12 kills and two blocks. Julia Kleinmeyer had seven digs and Chloe Hoffman had 25 assists.
Bedford 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott recorded 23 kills, 13 service points and three aces to lead the Bisons past the Lions, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21.
Laney Lafferty added 25 assists, 17 service points and four aces for Bedford (2-0). Rylea Stayer netted 13 kills and three blocks. Riley Ruffley dished out 27 assists.
Claysburg-Kimmel 3, Portage 2: In Claysburg, Julia Papcun totaled 14 kills and 12 service points, but the Mustangs fell to the Bulldogs 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-11.
Brooke Bednarski compiled 15 service points, 10 kills and five aces for 2-1 Portage. Keira Sossong scooped up 12 digs and netted 11 service points.
