High School Boys
Cambria Heights 66, Homer-Center 41: In Patton, Bernie Whiteford scored 20 points as the Highlanders knocked off the Wildcats. Carter Lamb followed Whiteford’s lead with 13 points while Quin Mazenko pitched in 10.
Michael Krejocic’s 22 points held top billing for Homer-Center.
Portage 75, Blacklick Valley 37: In Portage, Kaden Claar had 17 points and Gavin Gouse had 15 as the undefeated Mustangs pulled away from the Vikings.
Mason Kargo had 10 assists and eight points for Portage (11-0), which led 41-20 at halftime.
Rudy Lanzendorfer had a team-high nine points for Blacklick Valley (7-3).
Ferndale 36, Johnstown Christian 29: In Hollsopple, Bruce Moore scored 18 points and Ethan Haney had 12 points as the Yellow Jackets defeated the host Blue Jays.
Dionte Coleman led Johnstown Christian with 11 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 75, Shanksville-Stonycreek 28: In Shanksville, 23 points from Craig Jarvis and 19 more from Pace Prosser set the tone for the Mountaineers as they clubbed the Vikings.
Berlin Brothersvalley held a 71-19 lead after three quarters, outscoring their hosts 50-7 during the middle frames.
Logan McCall’s 10 points topped Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Wednesday
Penn Cambria 64, Bedford 42: In Bedford, Garrett Harrold led a balanced Panthers attack with a game-high 15 points as the visitors defeated the Bisons.
Kyle Reese added 11 points, and Zach Grove provided 10 points for 11-1 Penn Cambria.
Kevin Ressler and Max Washington each collected 13 points for 5-4 Bedford.
Central 64, Bishop Carroll Catholic 60: In Ebensburg, Eli Lingenfelter provided a game-high 27 points as the Scarlet Dragons edged the Huskies.
Rylan Daugherty netted 15 points for 9-3 Central.
Max Voyda led Bishop Carroll (6-4) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Evan Amigh added 12 points.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian 42, Ferndale 17: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller’s 17 points and seven rebounds were key elements of the Blue Jays’ victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Leading 24-13 at halftime, Johnstown Christian outscored Ferndale 9-0 in the third and 18-4 in the second half to put the game on ice.
Elizabeth Forward 79, Ligonier Valley 40: In Ligonier, three Warriors scored in double figures with Haven Briggs’ 16 points setting the pace in a victory over the Rams. Bailie Brinson notched 12 points while teammate Jocelyn Dawson added 10.
Lyla Barr’s 10 points and six boards led Ligonier Valley, which saw Haley Boyd collect six steals.
