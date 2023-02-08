Basketball
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 70, Bishop McCort Catholic 63: Noah Brownlee provided 23 points and 10 rebounds to power the host Hilltoppers over the Crimson Crushers on Wednesday. Westmont Hilltop’s Ryan Craft netted 19 points, while Jonathan Crocco and Jack Wesner each added 14.
Bishop McCort’s Ethan Kasper (23 points), Trystan Fornari (16) and Mason Pfeil (11) all scored in double figures.
Greater Johnstown 78, Bedford 49: In Bedford, Nyerre Collins scored 24 points, and Dion Dixon netted 18 points as the visiting Trojans beat the Bisons.
Donte Tisinger added 16 points for Greater Johnstown.
Kevin Ressler led Bedford with 21 points. Matt Edwards tallied 10 points for the Bisons.
Penn Cambria 93, Richland 52: Vinny Chirdon buried five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the Panthers, who made 15 treys, over the host Rams. Garrett Harrold totaled 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Gavin Harrold added 15 points, and Luke Shuagis chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Declan Piscatello led Richland with 19 points, and Brady Huss added 11.
Blacklick Valley 62, Conemaugh Valley 51: The Vikings’ Alex Reba made a school-record nine 3-point field goals and tallied 32 points in a victory against the host Blue Jays. Blacklick Valley’s Gino DiPaolo netted 13 points.
Landon Percinsky scored 18 points, and Jeremy Dietz had 13 points for Conemaugh Valley.
Forest Hills 78, Somerset 44: In Somerset, Jeremy Burda canned six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points as the Rangers stormed past the Golden Eagles. Forest Hills’ Devon Brezovec (12 points) and Si McGough (10) each finished in double digits. Forest Hills drilled 10 3-pointers.
Somerset’s Luke Housley (13 points) and Caleb Platt (11) each finished in double figures.
Windber 49, Ferndale 20: In Windber, Grady Klosky and John Shuster (seven rebounds) each tallied 11 points as the Ramblers defeated the Yellow Jackets. Windber’s Jonah Oyler totaled 10 steals, five boards and four assists.
Ferndale’s Aaden Cummings netted eight points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 73, Salisbury-Elk Lick 60: In Confluence, Bryce Nicholson tallied 21 points, four assists and four steals, Bryce Schmidt collected 20 points and Chris Kozlowski supplied 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Rams over the Elks. Daniel Younkin dished out five assists.
Lance Jones led Salisbury-Elk Lick with 26 points. Drake Sellers added 18, and Walker Bunnell netted 12
Cambria Heights 70, Northern Bedford County 39: In Patton, Carter Lamb (17 points), Chris Sodmont (13), Parker Farabaugh (10) and Isaac Weiland (10) all scored in double figures as the Highlanders topped the Black Panthers.
Collin Yeatts led Northern Bedford County with 12 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 68, Bishop Carroll Catholic 43: In Ebensburg, Jude Haigh (18 points), Tyson Rehm (13) and Patrick Haigh (12) all scored in double figures as the Marauders defeated the Huskies.
Luke Repko paced Bishop Carroll with 10 points.
High School Girls
Ferndale 51, Turkeyfoot Valley 46: Deajah Chatman tallied 25 points on four 3-pointers as the host Yellow Jackets swatted the Rams. Ferndale’s Abby Barley added 10 points, and Maisen Sechrengost snared 10 boards.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Ava Hair netted 18 points, and Shyanne Schur added 12.
Central Mountain 48, Cambria Heights 39: In Mill Hall, Kiahna Jones (17 points), Taylor Doyle (12) and Ava Doyle (10) each scored in double figures to lift the Wildcats over the Highlanders.
Sienna Kirsch led Cambria Heights with 22 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 5, Forest Hills 4: In Ebensburg, Nick Rozich collected two goals and two assists as the Hilltoppers edged the Rangers at North Central Recreation Center on Tuesday.
Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry provided two assists, while Logan Allen and Landrey Burnheimer each amassed one goal and one helper. The scorer of one goal was not reported.
Josh Morrison led Forest Hills with two goals. Isaac Dibble and Logan Shaffer each scored, and Isaac Valko made 35 saves.
