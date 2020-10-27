Cross country
Windber teams win gold
Both Windber teams claimed District 5 Class A titles, while Chestnut Ridge sophomore Ava Whysong earned gold with a time of 20:19 at Tuesday’s races held at Bedford County Technical Center in Everett.
The Windber boys scored 45 points, 10 fewer than second-place Northern Bedford. Freshmen Joseph McKelvey (17:51, third) and Garrett Page (18:13, fifth), and juniors Bryce Brubaker (18:21.1, eighth), Logan Butler (19:33, 14th) and Riley Page (20:14, 20th) rounded out the lineup.
The Lady Ramblers finished with 29 points, far away from Meyersdale’s 73 points. Windber’s top five runners all finished among the first 11 finishers. Freshman Riley Brubaker (21:49, second), sophomore Paige Bennethum (22:29, fifth), junior Kyra Allison (23:03, eighth), sophomore Cecilia Bean (23:48, 10th) and freshman Olivia Canary (23:51, 11th) represented the lineup.
Northern Bedford senior Ian Zimmerman won the boys race in 16:10. Also advancing to the PIAA Championships on Nov. 7 are Chestnut Ridge sophomore Calan Bollman (17:19, second) and senior August Anderson (18:04, fourth) and Meyersdale senior Gabriel Kretchman (18:21, seventh).
Johnstown Christian freshman Unity Miller (21:52, third) and Chestnut Ridge sophomore Abby Emerick (22:37, sixth) also punched their tickets to Hershey.
Soccer
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 2, Southern Fulton 1 (2OT): In Warfordsburg, Noah Snyder provided the game-winning goal off of a direct kick from Elijah Sechler in double overtime to lift the Mountaineers past the Indians in a District 5 Class A first-round matchup.
Sechler tallied the first goal for Berlin (11-8) on a direct kick. Keegan Huston made 13 saves.
Caleb Elder scored for Southern Fulton (8-9) on a penalty kick.
Cambria Heights 2, Huntingdon 1 (2OT): In Patton, Matt Davis’ header off of Luke Lamb’s corner kick with 53 seconds left in double overtime advanced the Highlanders to the District 6 Class AA semifinals past the Bearcats.
Lamb scored Cambria Heights’ first goal in the first half. Cambria Heights (9-5) advanced to the district semifinals for the first time since 2016.
Jacob Everhart scored for Huntingdon (6-7).
No. 4 seed Cambria Heights will meet No. 8 seed Bald Eagle Area in the semifinals on Monday at a site and time to be determined.
High School Girls
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 2, Huntingdon 1 (SO): After two scoreless overtime periods, the Hilltoppers edged the Bearcats 3-2 in a deciding shootout to win a District 5-6 Class AA quarterfinal at Trojan Stadium.
Lillian Greenfield scored in the first half for Huntingdon (7-6-1), which received 13 saves from Simone Bilich. No. 2 seed Westmont Hilltop (11-3) received its goal from Parker Marion on a helper from Cami Danchanko. Sabrina Zimmerman made 15 saves.
Bedford 1, Central 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver’s goal off an assist from Katelyn Shaffer early in the second half propelled the Bisons past the Scarlet Dragons in the District 5-6 Class AA quarterfinals.
Lindsay Mowry posted the shutout for Bedford (11-0).
Rockwood 1, Windber 1: In Windber, Rylee Ott scored for the Ramblers (15-0-1) and JoJo Budzina tallied a goal for the Rockets (12-3-1) in a draw.
Budzina’s goal came off an assist from Kelly Hearn in the second half. Lindsay Beeman made 21 saves.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley 3, Southmoreland 1: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer provided 17 kills, 11 service points, five aces and two blocks in the Rams’ 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 WPIAL play-in game victory over the Scotties.
Bella Vargulish totaled 23 assists, 18 service points and five aces for Ligonier Valley (9-4). Kailey Johnston netted six kills, six service points and two aces. Sarah Sheeder amassed 19 digs, eight service points and two aces.
Ligonier Valley will play at Ellwood City on Thursday.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, Ally Diamond dished out 37 assists and Bailey Shriver amassed 23 kills to lead the Crimson Crushers to a 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 victory over the Panthers (5-8).
Kate Edwards topped Bishop McCort (6-7) with four blocks.
Cambria Heights 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: The Highlanders (4-10) won the final two sets in a 16-25, 25-21, 10-25, 25-21, 15-7 victory over the Hilltoppers.
Lauren Lavis led Westmont Hilltop (6-8) with 18 kills. Chloe Hoffman dished out 28 assists, and Abbie Pastorek added 13 digs.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central Cambria 1: In New Paris, Belle Bosch provided 17 kills, 12 blocks and eight digs in the Lions’ 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 25-12 triumph over the Red Devils (9-5).
Alaina Lafferty compiled 23 assists, with Zoie Dunlap totaling 15 digs for Chestnut Ridge (7-7). Riley Frankenberry finished with 27 service points, 16 digs and three aces. Leah Winegardner added seven kills.
Forest Hills 3, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Madeline Cecere amassed 19 digs and 13 kills as the Rangers clinched a berth in Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 sweep over the Golden Eagles (10-4).
Kenzie Colosimo totaled 40 assists for Forest Hills (11-2). Kirsten Vitez finished with 10 service points and three aces. Lexington Koeck added three blocks and three aces. Anna Wingard netted 18 digs, while Taylor Burda compiled 11 kills.
Monday
Northern Cambria 3, United 0: In Northern Cambria, the Colts defeated the Lions 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 in the Heritage Conference semifinals.
No. 1 seed Northern Cambria hosts No. 2 seed West Shamokin at 7 p.m. Wednesday for conference gold. The two heavyweights have split their two prior regular-season meetings. Northern Cambria, ranked No. 9 in Class AA by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, won in four sets on Sept. 14 at home. On Sept. 29, West Shamokin, ranked No. 2 in Class A by the PVCA, prevailed in five sets.
Northern Cambria has won three straight Heritage crowns.
Forest Hills 3, Central Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, the Rangers rallied back from a two-set deficit to defeat the Red Devils, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-8.
Madeline Cecere led Forest Hills with 17 kills, 17 digs and four aces. Kenzie Colosimo dished out 51 assists. Anna Wingard topped the defense with 19 digs. Taylor Burda totaled 21 service points, 12 kills, 12 digs and six aces. Lexington Koeck amassed 13 kills, a .440 hitting percentage and three blocks.
Deanne Long topped Central Cambria with 35 digs and 11 service points. Leah Burggraf dispersed 38 assists. Eden Shirk compiled 21 digs, 16 service points and three aces. Emma Pileski ended up with 25 digs. Maddy Kim and Alli Malay provided 14 and 10 kills, respectively.
