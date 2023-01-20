Basketball
High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 54, North Star 42: In Boswell, Mackenzie Kinter led a trio of Vikings in double figures with 18 points in a road win over the Cougars on Friday. Kaydence Killinger followed Kinter’s lead with 17 points, while Blacklick Valley teammate Kristin Szymusiak added 14 more on Friday.
North Star’s Grace Metz posted 14 points.
Bedford 40, McConnellsburg 35: In Bedford, the Bisons held off a late charge by the Spartans as they claimed their first victory of the season. Taylor Koontz and Kate McDevitt each scored 10 points for Bedford, which held a 32-21 lead after three quarters.
Maggie Mellott’s 18 points paced McConnellsburg, which also received 11 points from Breyonna Ross.
Berlin Brothersvalley 69, Shade 12: In Cairnbrook, Grace Sechler tallied a game-high 22 points, and Ashley Brant added 11 as the Mountaineers sprinted past the Panthers.
Kennedy Landis led Shade with four points.
Somerset 60, Central 57: In Somerset, Eve Housley netted 18 points, Shawna Walker poured in 17 and Emily Rush amassed 10 as the Golden Eagles edged the Scarlet Dragons.
Megan Diehl topped Central with 21 points and four made 3-pointers, and Mackenzie Rykerd netted 10.
Windber 63, Conemaugh Valley 27: In Windber, Lexie James’ 18 points led the way for the Ramblers as they plucked the Blue Jays. Sam Horner ripped down eight rebounds for Windber, which held a 15-2 lead after a quarter and never looked back.
Conemaugh Valley was led by Penelope Reininger’s 12 points, while Remi Reininger added 10 more.
Thursday
Purchase Line 57, Northern Cambria 36: In Northern Cambria, Jianna Hopkins and Anna Layden each netted 15 points as the Red Dragons torched the Colts.
Alivia Yahner led Northern Cambria with 15 points.
High School Boys
Bishop McCort Catholic 56, Bishop Carroll Catholic 50: Ethan Kasper totaled a game-high 21 points as the host Crimson Crushers edged the Huskies.
Bishop McCort’s Aden Burkhart (14 points) and Trystan Fornari (10) also reached double figures.
Max Oravec’s 16 points led Bishop Carroll, which received 13 from Spencer Myers.
Berlin Brothersvalley 75, Conemaugh Township 51: In Berlin, the Mountaineers’ Pace Prosser set the tone with 31 points in an emphatic win over the Indians. Berlin Brothersvalley, which outscored Conemaugh Township 29-11 in the first quarter, received 20 points from Craig Jarvis and 13 from Ryan Blubaugh.
Four Conemaugh Township scorers reached double digits with Tanner Shirley and Colin Dinyar each scoring 12. Alex Gregory followed with 11, while Jon Updyke netted 10.
Bedford 71, Central Cambria 44: In Ebensburg, Kevin Ressler’s 25 points topped all scorers as the Bisons trampled the Red Devils. Bedford, which raced out to a 48-18 halftime lead, also got 13 points from Quincy Swaim. Ressler connected on five of his team’s 11 3-pointers, while Swaim hit three from the perimeter.
Richland 73, Forest Hills 47: Brady Huss supplied a game-high 21 points as the host Rams defeated the Rangers.
Richland’s Declan Piscatello (17 points on five made treys) and Sam Penna (14) each scored in double figures.
Koy McGough led Forest Hills with 17 points on five made 3-pointers, and Jeremy Burda added 11.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria 2, Richland 1 (OT): In Ebensburg, Brady Sheehan tallied a goal in the extra session to lift the Red Devils over the Rams at North Central Recreation Center on Thursday.
Richland’s Jonathan Lorence scored off a feed from Cooper Lorence to lead 1-0 in the first period.
Benjamin Lundburg’s goal from Denton Park and Kayden Park tied the game at 1-all in the third period.
Central Cambria outshot Richland 51-19. Richland’s Jonah Horner made 49 saves, and Charles Edward stopped 18 shots.
