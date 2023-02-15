Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday
Bishop McCort Catholic 9, Hempfield 5: Xavier Lieb provided three goals and three assists as the Crimson Crushers scored the game's final six goals in a victory over the Spartans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Bishop McCort, which trailed 5-3 in the second period, received two goals each from Brennan Karalfa (two assists) and Ivan Safronov. Lukas Cascino chipped in a goal and two helpers, Sammy Treager added a goal and Timur Naletov added two assists. Hleb Subach made 27 saves.
Hempfield was led by Caden Horton's two goals and one assist. Nick Bruno added one goal and three assists. Logan Eisaman and Chase Spehar each netted goals. Blaise Becker stopped 26 shots.
Indiana 6, Westmont Hilltop 2: Philip Bell provided two goals as the Indians topped the Hilltoppers at 1st Summit Arena.
Indiana also received goals from Sam Barley, Gabe Nettleton, Colton Rayko and Landin Wilson. Ash Lockard and Nate Wood each chipped in two assists. Jayden Learn stopped 14 shots.
Landrey Burnheimer and Nick Rozich each scored for Westmont Hilltop. Alex Crespo made 40 saves.
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Somerset 13, Greater Johnstown 3: In Ebensburg, Trenton Smith tallied a hat trick, and Isajah Hillard added three assists as the Golden Eagles defeated the Trojans at North Central Recreation Center.
Dustin McGuire added two goals and one helper for Somerset. Tristen Ash (two assists), Anthony Jellison, Alex Kostyk, Kale Makay and Carson Vought each scored. Scorers for two goals were not reported. Michael Jadak added two helpers, and Alyssa Diehl made eight saves.
Greater Johnstown received goals from Nicholas Brown, Gunnar Hanley and Jackson Wirick. Benjamin Beech made 30 saves.
Hollidaysburg 5, Forest Hills 3: In Ebensburg, Cohen Hemminger, Jayden Mentzer, Isaac Miller, Porter Weise and Carson Young each buried goals to lead the Golden Tigers over the Rangers at North Central Recreation Center.
Hollidaysburg's Tyler Duey made 16 saves.
Kaden Powell paced Forest Hills with two goals, and Isaac Dibble added a marker. Isaac Valko stopped 44 shots.
Basketball
High School Boys
Forest Hills 62, Cambria Heights 51: In Patton, Si McGough buried six 3-pointers and tallied a team-high 25 points to lead the Rangers over the Highlanders. Forest Hills senior Jeremy Burda added 14 points.
Carter Lamb led Cambria Heights with 26 points.
