Basketball
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 58, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 53: In Altoona, Gianna Gallucci and Lexi Martin each netted 14 points as the Crimson Crushers held on to beat the Marauders on Wednesday.
Bailey Shriver (six assists) and Ally Stephens both notched 11 points for Bishop McCort. Bria Bair pulled down 19 rebounds.
Leah Homan led Bishop Guilfoyle with a game-high 28 points. Jaden Quinn added 11 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 52, Conemaugh Township 18: In Shanksville, led by Rylee Snyder’s 19 points and seven rebounds, the Vikings torched the Indians.
Josie Snyder added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Shanksville-Stonycreek, which received five assists from Liz Salsgiver and five steals from Kendahl Stutzman.
Mya Poznanski led Conemaugh Township with seven points.
Bedford 53, Chestnut Ridge 29: In Bedford, Josie Shuke provided a game-high 17 points as the Bisons defeated the Lions.
Bedford’s Sydney Taracatac (14 points) and Natalie Lippincott (13) each finished in double digits.
Ashley Weaver led Chestnut Ridge with 15 points. Belle Bosch added 14 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 67, Shade 33: In Berlin, Ashley Brant (17 points), Peyton Grenke (13) and Gracie Sechler (12) all finished in double digits as the Mountaineers clobbered the Panthers.
Jenna Muha topped Shade with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Blacklick Valley 59, North Star 14: In Nanty Glo, Kristin Szymusiak collected 17 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks, while Nikki Zimmerman finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals as the Vikings dispatched the Cougars.
Kaydence Killinger added 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Blacklick Valley. Morgan Slebodnick added seven points, seven assists and four steals.
Abby Barnick led North Star with eight points.
Central Cambria 54, Greater Johnstown 25: In Ebensburg, Abigail Sheehan finished with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Red Devils blasted the Trojans.
Corinne Markovich aided Central Cambria’s efforts with eight points and 14 rebounds. Alaina Sheehan collected seven steals.
Isabella Distefano and Danica Gmuca each scored eight points for Greater Johnstown.
Portage 61, Ferndale 16: Ashlyn Hudak (12 points), Ari Wozniak (12) and Sydni Sossong (11) all finished in double figures as the Mustangs swatted the Yellow Jackets.
Angelina Wagner scored 15 of Ferndale’s 16 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 59, Somerset 36: In Ebensburg, Lauren Long compiled 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Huskies sprinted past the Golden Eagles.
Savannah Smorto netted 13 points, and Madison Ostinowsky provided 10 points, nine rebounds and six steals for Bishop Carroll.
Gracie Bowers led Somerset with 16 points.
Tuesday
Berlin Brothersvalley 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 45: In Greensburg, Ashley Brant (14 points), Jenny Countryman (13) and Gracie Sechler (13) each scored in double figures as the Mountaineers edged the Centurions.
Bailey Kuhns led Greensburg Central Catholic with 19 points.
High School Boys
Richland 63, Westmont Hilltop 43: Kellan Stahl buried five 3-pointers and collected a game-high 19 points to lead the host Rams past the Hilltoppers.
Trent Rozich (16 points) and Sam Penna (13) both finished in double figures.
Noah Brownlee led Westmont Hilltop with 11 points. Ryan Craft added 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 66, Bishop McCort Catholic 44: Patrick Haigh netted 22 points, and Jayce Hettinger provided 21 points on seven treys to lead the Marauders over the host Crimson Crushers.
Jude Haigh added 11 points for Bishop Guilfoyle, which made 13 3-pointers as a team.
Ethan Kasper topped Bishop McCort with 11 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 55, Somerset 40: In Somerset, Spencer Myers netted a game-high 18 points, and Luke Repko provided 15 more to lead the Huskies over the Golden Eagles.
Bishop Carroll’s Max Voyda chipped in 11 points.
Aiden VanLenten topped Somerset with 14 points.
Central 52, Forest Hills 45: In Sidman, Eli Lingenfelter (13 points) and Hunter Smith (11) both finished in double figures to help the Scarlet Dragons scorch the Rangers.
Jeremy Burda led Forest Hills with 15 points.
Penns Manor 86, Shanksville-Stonycreek 41: In Clymer, Grant Grimaldi (18 points), Max Hill (14), Bryan Koches (14) and Noah Kohan (11) all finished in double figures to lift the Comets over the Vikings.
Braden Adams led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 15 points, and Christian Musser added 12.
Tuesday
Berlin Brothersvalley 61, Greensburg Central Catholic 60: In Greensburg, Craig Jarvis buried six 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 26 points as the Mountaineers handed the Centurions their first loss of the season.
Ryan Blubaugh netted 19 points, and Pace Prosser added 14 points for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Ryan Appleby (15 points), Brevan Williams (14) and Tyree Turner (10) all scored in double figures for Greensburg Central Catholic.
Hockey
Tuesday
PIHL
Westmont Hilltop 5, Blackhawk 2: Nick Rozich netted a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Hilltoppers over the Cougars at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Aiden Rice added a goal and two assists for Westmont Hilltop. Ian Amaranto stopped 46 shots in the victory. Kobe Rickabaugh provided three assists, and Kyle Replogle added two helpers.
Owen Gratkowski and Zach Ronacher each scored for Blackhawk.
Laurel Mountain
Hollidaysburg 9, Somerset 0: In Altoona, Ty Burket and Isaac Miller each netted a pair of goals as the Golden Tigers roared past the Golden Eagles.
Burket added two assists, while Zachary Dunlap provided a goal and three assists for Hollidaysburg.
Andrew Duey, Ella Hunter, Benjamin Pfeilstucker (two assists) and Porter Weise each netted goals.
Kai Petrosky made 28 saves for Somerset. Alyssa Diehl added 10 stops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.