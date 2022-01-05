Basketball
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll Catholic 58, Central Cambria 48: In Ebensburg, Spencer Myers provided a game-high 22 points as the host Huskies defeated the Red Devils.
Hobbs Dill led Central Cambria with 18 points. Daric Danchanko chipped in 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 65, Penn Cambria 55: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh netted a game-high 31 points as the Marauders handed the Panthers their first loss of the season.
Karson Kiesewetter added 17 points for 4-2 Bishop Guilfoyle.
Garrett Harrold topped Penn Cambria (8-1) with 21 points.
Mason McCarthy (12 points) and Easton Semelsberger (10) also finished in double figures.
Richland 64, Bishop McCort Catholic 57: Kellan Stahl had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as the visiting Rams defeated the Crimson Crushers.
Sam Penna had 14 points, and Trent Rozich had 13 points for 7-1 Richland.
Tristan Fornari led Bishop McCort Catholic with 19 points. Colby Cannizzarro had 11 points, and Zach King had 10 points for the 4-4 Crimson Crushers.
Huntingdon 63, Forest Hills 56: In Sidman, Josh Bryson (22 points) and Alec Cooper (22) combined for 44 points as the Bearcats (5-3) clawed their way past the Rangers.
Jeremy Burda supplied a game-high 26 points for 2-4 Forest Hills. Si McGough added 11 points.
Ligonier Valley 69, Southmoreland 47: In Ligonier, Matthew Marinchak provided a game-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Rams past the Scotties.
Dylan Rhoades added 11 points for 4-6 Ligonier Valley.
Ty Keffer led Southmoreland with 17 points. Ronnie Collins added 11 points.
Cambria Heights 66, Marion Center 44: In Marion Center, Caleb Whiteford (16 points), Quin Mazenko (12) and Bernie Whiteford (10) all scored in double figures to lead the Highlanders past the Stingers.
T.J. Lynn topped Marion Center with 14 points. Evan Risinger added 11 points.
Portage 66, Ferndale 33: In Portage, Kaden Claar netted a game-high 17 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Yellow Jackets.
Claar added five assists and four steals for 8-0 Portage. Jace Irvin provided 13 points. Mason Kargo totaled seven assists and seven steals.
Bruce Moore (13 points) and Ethan Haney (11) led Ferndale (3-1) in scoring.
Greater Johnstown 73, Somerset 41: In Somerset, Nyerre Collins made 11 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, for 33 points as the Trojans beat the host Golden Eagles.
Somerset (2-5), led by Aiden VanLenten’s 13 points and 10 by Eli Mumau, took an 11-9 advantage after one quarter.
But Greater Johnstown outscored Somerset 24-12 in both the second and third quarters to pull away. The Trojans evened their record at 4-4.
Windber 61, Conemaugh Valley 47: In Windber, 14 points from Caden Dusack led the way for the Ramblers as they handed the Blue Jays their first loss of the season. Windber also got 10 points and nine rebounds from Keith Charney while Aiden Gray also dropped in 10 points.
Blake Klosky had seven points and seven boards in the win.
Logan Kent led Conemaugh Valley with 16 points, while Landon Percinsky chipped in 11.
Tuesday
United 68, Marion Center 31: In Marion Center, Johnny Muchesko (14 points), Joe Marino (10) and Tyler Robertson (10) all scored in double figures to lead the 9-2 Lions past the Stingers
Vitalijs Petrof led Marion Center with nine points.
Johnstown Christian 53, Huntingdon Christian Academy 47: In Huntingdon, Dionte Coleman tallied a game-high 24 points as the Blue Jays prevailed.
Michael Taylor amassed 10 points for 4-1 Johnstown Christian.
Noah Allison topped Huntingdon Christian Academy (5-2) in scoring with 19 points.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll Catholic 57, Central Cambria 51: In Ebensburg, Savannah Smorto tallied a game-high 22 points as the Huskies edged the host Red Devils.
Lauren Long (15 points) and Madison Ostinowsky (10) each reached double digits for 5-2 Bishop Carroll.
Marlow Soyka topped Central Cambria (0-7) with 14 points.
Corinne Markovich added 10 points.
Somerset 46, Greater Johnstown 24: Mia Rosman (13 points) and Shandi Walker (10) each finished in double figures as the Golden Eagles soared past the host Trojans.
Gracie Bowers dished out seven assists and added seven steals for 2-5 Somerset. Walker grabbed eight rebounds. Shawna Walker finished with seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Isabella Distefano led Greater Johnstown with nine points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Bishop McCort Catholic 13, Somerset 5: In Ebensburg, Brennan Karalfa fired in five goals as the Crimson Crushers cruised past the Golden Eagles at North Central Recreation Center.
Brady Dolgas and Vitaliy Ulianov (one assist) each provided two goals for 9-1 Bishop McCort. Lukas Cascino, Luke Kadas, Bogdan Konev and Neil Russell chipped in one goal apiece. Matthew Ribblett provided three assists, while Carson Boyle and Jack Esch each added two helpers. Stephen Sanders made nine saves.
Jeremy Mack contributed two goals and an assist for 4-7 Somerset. Ethan Ash, R.J. James and Donovan Vogt all scored one goal. Kai Petrosky stopped 36 shots.
Central Cambria 5, Hollidaysburg 3: In Altoona, Chase Stormer and Braden Sweeney both tallied two goals to lead the Red Devils past the Golden Tigers at Galactic Ice.
Sweeney added two assists, and Stormer provided one helper for 7-3 Central Cambria, which received one goal and two assists from Brady Sheehan. Charles Edwards made 36 saves.
Zachary Dunlap provided three points, including two goals, for 11-2 Hollidaysburg. Isaac Miller also scored. Tyler Duey stopped 29 shots.
State College 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: Two goals from Zander Faust and two assists from Luke Janac helped the Little Lions defeat the Hilltoppers at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Alex McGuire also scored for State College (6-1), which received 38 saves from John Olsen.
Aiden Rice scored off feeds from Tony Marano and Kobe Rickabaugh in the second period for Westmont Hilltop (9-2), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Ian Amaranto made 18 saves.
