Softball
Berlin Brothersvalley 5, Windber 4: In Berlin, Taylor Hillegass’ two-run double in the seventh capped off the Mountaineers’ come-from-behind win over the Ramblers. Mikaela Huston was 2-for-2 and scored two runs for Berlin Brothersvalley, which saw Elsie Barna supply two hits.
Windber got two hits apiece from Kaylie Gay and Alliyah James.
Central Cambria 17, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (4): In Altoona, the Red Devils saw seven players collect multiple hits as the team totaled 21 in a quick win over the Marauders. Jordan Krawcion and Aubrey Ruddek each had three hits, while Keira Link, Kami Kamzik, Kait Roszi, Katie Scott and Madison Janosik had two hits apiece.
Forest Hills 14, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Avery Smiach struck out 14 batters, while batterymate Mylee Gdula pounded out two home runs and delivered four RBIs as the Rangers rolled past the Crimson Crushers. Gdula had four hits, while Aislinn Myers had three hits, two home runs and three RBIs.
Alayna Marion chased in Bishop McCort’s lone run with a sixth-inning double.
Cambria Heights 7, Portage 2: In Patton, Martina White swatted a home run in the third as the Highlanders overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring seven unanswered runs. Macey Mezzelo had two of Cambria Heights’ eight hits while Sidney Nihart held the Mustangs without a run over the final six innings.
Payton Noll drove in a run for Portage.
Conemaugh Valley 15, Moshannon Valley 0 (4): Maddie Beiter struck out nine and did not allow a hit, picking up an abbreviated no-hitter as the Blue Jays stormed past the Black Knights.
Conemaugh Valley, which scored eight runs in the first, was led at the plate by a two-home run, four-RBI day from Bella Grecek. Katie Ledwich was 3-for-4 and Delanie Davison had two hits in the win, which was capped by Beiter’s fourth-inning triple.
Northern Cambria 14, Purchase Line 2 (5): In Northern Cambria, the Colts pounded out 17 hits with an eight-run outburst in the fourth keying a shortened victory over the Red Dragons. Lakin Baker had three hits and scored thrice, while Kenzie Formeck provided three hits and two RBIs. Megan Lubert chased in three runs, with Alyssa Yahner and Baker each driving in two. Morgan Hassen (two runs), Yahner and Laci Lanzendorfer each had two hits, while Skye Bernecky scored two runs.
Kara Harbrige doubled and scored for Purchase Line.
Westmont Hilltop 15, Bedford 1 (5): The host Hilltoppers put the game away with eight runs in the fourth inning as they trampled the Bisons. Westmont Hilltop parlayed seven hits with four Bedford errors and seven walks issued by Bisons pitching into the five-inning win.
Zoey Lynch had four hits, five RBIs and swatted a home run in the victory. Ashlyn Kist also had two hits while Elizabeth Veranese scored four runs. Lynch scored three times while Zailees Seda Fas and Samantha Dixon each crossed the plate two times.
Greta Nicodemus scored the Bisons’ lone run.
Baseball
Windber 8, Berlin Brothersvalley 7: In Berlin, Lucas Oleksa and Rex Rininger each had four hits while Rambler teammate Andrew Scalia had three hits and two RBIs in a win over the Mountaineers. Rininger also scored two runs for Windber.
Joe Reynolds picked up the win in relief, fanning five batters over three innings without allowing a run.
The Mountaineers’ Pace Prosser collected three hits and scored twice with teammate Cale Kosic posting three RBIs and two hits. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Craig Jarvis also chased in two runs.
Forest Hills 10, Bishop McCort Catholic 0 (5): In Sidman, Chase Williamson had three hits and drove in five runs as the Rangers trounced the Crimson Crushers in five innings. Jeremy Burda fanned seven batters in four innings while allowing two hits. Devin Kreger scored three runs while Gage Ruddek also crossed the plate three times as a courtesy runner.
Brock Beppler and Jake Yatsky each had hits for Bishop McCort.
Ferndale 7, Shanksville-Stonycreek 0: In Shanksville, the Yellow Jackets’ Josh Mitchell limited the Vikings to two hits while fanning five in a 94-pitch, complete-game shutout. Mitchell also had two hits and a pair of RBIs, while teammate Aedan Hrivnak had two hits and a pair of runs scored. Nick Reynolds also supplied a pair of RBIs in the win.
Somerset 15, Greater Johnstown 0 (3): In Somerset, Called Miller had a home run and four runs batted in to spark the Golden Eagles in an abbreviated victory over the Trojans. Landon Strelko chased in three runs for Somerset, which saw Owen Miller score three times while Brad Bruner, Nolan Riggs, Zane Hagans, Aiden VanLenten and Kahne Foltz each scored two runs.
Donte Tisinger had Greater Johnstown’s lone hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.