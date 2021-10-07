Volleyball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Conemaugh Township 0: In Berlin, Lynndee Ickes tallied 17 kills and Kylee Hartman dispersed 32 assists to lead the Mountaineers by the Indians, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19, on Thursday.
Maddy Nemeth finished with 20 digs for Berlin (12-2), which received nine kills from Jenny Countryman.
Chloe Bidelman provided 11 digs for Conemaugh Township (10-3). Riley Maldet netted eight kills and eight digs. Brianna Shetler and Hannah Sodano each added eight digs. Alison Matera dished out 20 assists.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In New Paris, Belle Bosch compiled 20 kills, 15 digs and seven blocks to lead the Lions past the Huskies, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18.
Isabella Hillegass added 11 kills and six blocks for Chestnut Ridge. Zoie Dunlap netted 11 digs, and Riley Frankenberry dished out 17 assists.
Portage 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Lexi Slanoc provided 24 service points and Brooke Bednarski added 20 assists and 12 service points as the Mustangs beat the Rockets 25-7, 29-27, 25-13.
Portage (10-3) received eight kills each from Julia Papcun and Sydni Sossong. Keira Sossong finished with 25 digs.
United 3, River Valley 1: In Blairsville, Mollee Fry compiled 25 digs and 21 service points, and Kaitlyn Dill netted 15 kills to lead the Lions past the Panthers, 21-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22.
Addison Sutton finished with 27 assists and 14 service points for United. Megan Overdorff added 25 digs, and Abby McConville finished with 19 digs and 10 blocks.
Wednesday
Shade 3, North Star 2: In Boswell, Jenna Muha provided 26 kills and Cassie Mauger dished out 24 assists to lead the Panthers past the Cougars, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10.
Sophia Mulcahy and Emily Rapsky each provided six kills for Shade.
Soccer
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 0, Forest Hills 0 (2OT): In Patton, both the Highlanders and Rangers were held scoreless in a draw.
Austin Valko earned his first varsity shutout for 2-7-2 Forest Hills.
Jacob Gallaher notched the clean sheet for 4-5-3 Cambria Heights.
Central Cambria 4, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Adam McGlynn scored twice as the Red Devils extended their winning streak to six games over the Huskies.
Ojha Ojha and Brock Martin also scored for 9-4 Central Cambria.
Timmy Golden found the back of the net for 1-8-1 Bishop Carroll.
Somerset 5, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Somerset, Mckay Ross buried a pair of goals as the Golden Eagles soared past the Lions.
Carter Willoughby, Caleb Antram and Ben Witt also scored for 6-2-2 Somerset.
Jack Moyer scored Chestnut Ridge’s lone goal.
Richland 5, Greater Johns- town 0: At Trojan Stadium, Trent Rozich netted a hat trick and Aiden O’Dowd provided the clean sheet as the Rams defeated the Trojans.
Torin Schmouder and Tyler Swope also scored for 8-2-1 Richland.
Greater Johnstown dropped to 0-13.
Penn Cambria 4, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: In Altoona, Chase Sorichetti produced a pair of goals as the Panthers edged the Marauders.
Jake Zunich also scored for 4-7-1 Penn Cambria, which received 10 saves from Duncan Gongloff. Noel Noel provided two assists. An own goal accounted for the other goal.
Max Kirkpatrick scored twice for Bishop Guilfoyle. Alex Pownall added a tally.
Wednesday
North Star 12, Greater Johnstown 0: At Trojan Stadium, C.J. Biery provided a hat trick to lead the Cougars by the Trojans.
Chase Blumbaugh, Johnathan Scott and Josh Wiencek each tallied a pair of goals for North Star. Drew Peleskey and Brock Powell also scored.
Garrett Huszek notched the clean sheet for 4-6 North Star.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, United 2 (OT): In Ebensburg, Angel Kutsick scored in overtime to lift the Huskies by the Lions.
Kiersten Way and Kate Ferrante also scored for Bishop Carroll (2-9).
Jordyn Travis buried both goals for 1-8 United.
Conemaugh Township 3, Rockwood 1: In Rockwood, Emilee Roman, Jenna Brenneman and Ashlyn Fetterman (two assists) all scored to lift the Indians past the Rockets.
Conemaugh Township (9-3) scored twice in the second half to break a 1-all halftime tie.
Kaitlyn Pletcher scored for 6-5 Rockwood.
Somerset 14, Greater Johnstown 1: In Somerset, McKenna Shaffer scored twice and a dozen other Golden Eagles found the back of the net in a victory over the Trojans.
Elena Rossi (three assists), Haley Vought, Hayley Fieg, Emily Oliver, Ella Wheeler (two assists), Morgan Dickey, Sam Boden, Nora Richards, Madison Ohler, Maurah Shortt (three assists), Sophie Urbain and Katilyn Fazenbaker all scored for 10-3 Somerset.
Windber 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Windber, Lexi James notched her fourth shutout of the season as the Ramblers clinched the WestPAC championship with a victory over the Mountaineers.
Mariah Andrews and Rylee Ott (one assist) scored for 9-1 Windber. Anna Steinbeck added an assist.
Berlin Brothersvalley dropped to 6-7.
Tuesday
Johnstown Christian School 4, Calvary Christian Academy 1: In Hollsopple, Lydia Hostetter, Mary Hostetter, Sarah Huston and Kasmira Mack all scored for the Blue Jays in their victory.
Kya Kuhstos scored for Calvary Christian Academy.
