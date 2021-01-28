Basketball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 40, Shanksville-Stonycreek 32: In Shanksville, Kylie DeArmitt scored 14 points as the Mountaineers defeated the host Vikings on Thursday.
Josie Snyder had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Rylee Snyder had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Shanksville, which slipped to 5-2.
Berlin evened its record at 3-3 after building a 24-17 halftime advantage and holding off Shanksville in the second half.
Portage 71, Blacklick Valley 41: In Portage, Lauren Shaffer and Jenna Burkett each scored 12 points as the Mustangs defeated the Vikings.
Ari Wozniak had 10 points for Portage, which improved to 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the WestPAC.
Morgan Slebodnick led 3-3 Blacklick Valley with 12 points.
Ferndale 50, Harmony 43: Angelina Wagner compiled a game-high 29 points, while Libby Kinsey produced a double-double consisting of 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets past the Owls.
The teams were tied at 34 heading into the fourth quarter, when Ferndale (2-4) secured a 16-9 advantage.
Sherri Kephart (13 points) and Dorey Westover (11) both scored in double figures for Harmony.
Windber 53, Ligonier Valley 13: In Windber, Amanda Cominsky and Rylee Ott both produced double-doubles as the Ramblers defeated the Rams.
Cominsky totaled 10 points and 18 rebounds to surpass 500 for her career. Ott contributed a game-high 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Windber (4-0) led 24-0 after the first quarter.
Amanda Woods led Ligonier Valley (1-3) with four points.
North Star 44, Conemaugh Valley 30: Steph Emert scored 19 points to lead all scorers as the visiting Cougars beat the Blue Jays.
Anna Gunby led Conemaugh Valley with eight points and nine rebounds.
The Blue Jays led 12-7 after one quarter, but North Star used a 13-2 second-quarter advantage to take the lead.
Johnstown Christian 66, Bible Baptist Academy 26: In Latrobe, Unity Miller led three Blue Jays in double figures with 23 points as the visitors prevailed.
Sarah Huston (five assists) netted 15 points for Johnstown Christian (2-2). Lillie Sprankle (seven rebounds) added 12 points. Kasmira Mack finished with eight rebounds and six steals.
Rockwood 56, Shade 46: In Rockwood, Lindsay Beeman led four Rockets in double figures with 12 points as the hosts topped the Panthers.
Kaitlyn Pletcher (11 points), Maggie Hay (10) and Allison Johnson (10) rounded out Rockwood’s double-digit scorers. Rockwood (1-1) outscored Shade 23-13 in the third quarter.
Jenna Muha led Shade (4-3) with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Taylor Rapsky netted nine points. Hailee Chapman provided five assists.
High School Boys
North Star 58, Conemaugh Valley 56: In Boswell, Drew Lane scored 26 points and Brock Weimer had 13 points as the host Cougars beat the Blue Jays.
North Star improved to 5-2.
Logan Kent had a team-high 15 points for Conemaugh Valley. Casey Cruse had 11 points.
Ferndale 68, Harmony 57: Quamir Simms led all five Yellow Jackets starters in double figures with 16 points as the host Yellow Jackets gave the Owls their first defeat of the season.
Justin Mitchell (15 points), Diondre Chatman (13), Bruce Moore (12) and Ethan Haney (10) reached double digits for Ferndale (3-3), which outscored Harmony 27-13 in the second quarter.
Jack Bracken compiled a game-high 19 points for Harmony (4-1). Curtis Boring added 18 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria 12, Somerset 5: In Ebensburg, Jackson Vukman netted a hat trick to lead the Red Devils over the Golden Eagles at North Central Recreation Center.
Denton Park, Richard Plowman and Braden Sweeney all scored twice for Central Cambria. Karter Cuppett, Logan Holley and Richard Lias III all scored once. Garrett Heeney assisted on three goals. Gavin Carnes, Lias and Tanner MacBlane each provided two helpers.
Jordan Love led Somerset with two goals. R.J. James, Anthony Jellison and Jeremy Mack each scored. Jonathan Rankin and Chase Stoy provided two assists each.
Altoona 10, Conemaugh Valley 4: In Altoona, Brock Vancas had four goals and Dylan Vipond had a goal and four assists as the Mountain Lions beat the Blue Jays at Galactic Ice.
Connor Fellabaum had two empty-net goals for 4-3 Altoona.
Conemaugh Valley’s Keaton Troxell scored two goals. Ashton Laughard had a goal and two assists, and Logan Lambertus scored a goal.
Forest Hills 11, Conemaugh Valley 4: At 1st Summit Arena, Darren Shrift, Joel Morrison, Josh Morrison, Hunter Miller and Tanner Kalmanir each scored two goals and Alexander Bambino had one goal as the Rangers improved to 6-0 with a one-sided victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Joel Morrison had three assists and five points. Cody Secriskey had two assists. Goaltender Austin Valko stopped 12 shots for the Rangers.
Carsen Lauer had a hat trick and Cole Smith had a goal for the Blue Jays. Cameron Lauer had two assists. Goalie Brode Ryan made 44 saves.
Carsen Lauer had a hat trick for Conemaugh Valley.
