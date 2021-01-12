Basketball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 46, North Star 37: In Berlin, Gracie Sechler poured in a game-high 14 points and Kylie DeArmitt netted 13 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Cougars in a WestPAC contest on Tuesday.
North Star (0-2) held a slim 20-19 lead at halftime, but Berlin recorded 17-8 and 10-9 advantages in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to prevail.
Sarah Smith added nine points for Berlin (3-1), which received eight points from Brianna Hunt.
Sydnee Ashbrook led North Star with 13 points. Steph Emert amassed 10 points.
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 82, Rockwood 18: In Berlin, Abe Countryman led all scorers with 18 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Rockets in a WestPAC South fray on Monday.
Tucker Hillegass added 11 points for Berlin (3-0), which made 12 3-pointers. Pace Prosser netted 10 points for the hosts, who led 43-12 at halftime. Preston Foor contributed nine points.
Logan Schrock paced Rockwood (0-3) with eight points.
Hockey
PIHL
Quaker Valley 4, Westmont Hilltop 2: Max Quinn scored two of the Quakers’ four consecutive goals to lift the visitors past the Hilltoppers at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Payton Sell scored 2:05 into the first period to give Westmont Hilltop (1-3) a 1-0 lead.
Quinn buried two straight goals within 45 seconds to give the visitors a 2-1 edge. Luke Flowers added a third goal in the first period to lead 3-1.
Off a Quinn assist, Ben Carlson scored for Quaker Valley (1-4) in the second period. Kobe Rickabaugh, with a helper from Nick Rozich, trimmed the deficit down to 4-2 in the third period.
Quaker Valley finished with a 31-13 advantage in shots on goal. Westmont’s Ian Amaranto stopped 27 shots.
Will Watson assisted on two goals for Quaker Valley.
Both teams finished a combined 0-for-11 on the power play.
Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria 6, Richland 3: The Red Devils netted three first-period goals and had the first five tallies of the game before holding off a Rams comeback on Tuesday night at 1st Summit Arena.
The 3-2 Red Devils had first-period goals by Chase Stormer and a pair by Jackson Vukman to lead 3-0. Central Cambria netted the first two tallies of the second period, as Vukman completed his hat trick and Wade Plowman scored.
Richland (0-5) answered with consecutive goals by Bode Wise and Jack Lorence in the second period, and one by Gavin Lafferty in the third to set a 5-3 score.
Central Cambria closed with a goal by Braden Sweeney into the empty net in the closing minute.
Central Cambria goaltender Colin Hagens had 22 saves. Richland netminder Jonah Horner stopped 32 shots.
