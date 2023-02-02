Basketball
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 78, United 69: In Armagh, Pace Prosser scored 32 points and Craig Jarvis netted 20 points as the visiting Mountaineers beat the Lions in a nonconference match up of one-loss teams on Thursday.
Ryan Blubaugh added 18 points for the WestPAC-leading Mountaineers, who improved to 16-1.
Brad Felix scored 33 points to pace Heritage Conference West Division winner United, which fell to 18-2. Tyler Robertson added 14 points for the Lions.
Berlin built a 37-30 halftime advantage. The teams played even at 17-all in the third quarter. The Lions closed with a 22-21 fourth-quarter margin.
Blacklick Valley 53, Ferndale 36: In Nanty Glo, Alex Reba connected for eight 3-pointers to tie the Vikings’ school record held by Chris Breth (1997) and Matt Van Fossen (2009) in their victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Reba finished with 24 points for 7-12 Blacklick Valley.
Caleb Fenton paced Ferndale (5-14) with 11 points.
Windber 41, North Star 33: In Boswell, Blake Klosky provided 15 points and six rebounds to lead the 16-3 Ramblers over the Cougars. Windber’s John Shuster grabbed six boards.
C.J. Biery topped North Star (13-7) with 10 points. Ethan Eller grabbed seven rebounds, and Ethan Smith snared six.
Wednesday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 75, Richland 47: Patrick Haigh netted 27 points and seven made treys, and Jude Haigh added 21 as the 15-2 Marauders torched the Rams. Bishop Guilfoyle buried 14 3-pointers as a team.
Sam Penna led Richland (9-9) with 20 points and four 3-pointers. Tyler Kane provided 13 points.
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 60, Greater Johnstown 38: Gianna Gallucci compiled 21 points and seven steals, Cami Beppler netted 15 points, and Bria Bair provided 13 points and 11 boards to lead the host 9-9 Crimson Crushers over the Trojans.
Bishop McCort’s Elle Berkebile totaled eight assists and six steals.
NaLonai Tisinger paced 6-11 Greater Johnstown with 14 points, and Meeya Gause added 12.
Westmont HIlltop 53, Central Cambria 41: Christiana Gordon (18 points), Ella Brawley (12) and Beth Buettner (10) each scored in double figures as the host Hilltoppers topped the Red Devils for their 11th consecutive victory.
Westmont Hilltop improved to 16-1.
Aubrey Ruddek led Central Cambria (4-12) with 12 points.
Richland 50, Central 37: Jordyn Kinsey tallied 17 points, and Lanie Marshall posted a double-double consisting of 16 points and 11 rebounds as the host 10-7 Rams defeated the Scarlet Dragons.
Megan Diehl made five 3-pointers and totaled 18 points for 5-14 Central.
Forest Hills 61, Penn Cambria 34: In Sidman, Alexis Henderson (12 points), Aivah Maul (11) and Anna Burkey (10) all finished in double digits to lead the Rangers over the Panthers.
Arissa Britt totaled six steals for the 16-1 Rangers.
Emily Hite led Penn Cambria (8-10) with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Abby Crossman came up with five steals.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 41, Bedford 27: In Bedford, Bella Adams netted 11 points as the balanced 11-7 Marauders defeated the 1-16 Bisons.
Kasey Shuke led Bedford with eight points.
Burrell 49, Ligonier Valley 43: In Lower Burrell, Addy Landowski (13 points), Riley Sterlitz (12) and Jules Fisher (10) each scored in double figures to lift the Buccaneers over the Rams.
Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (2-16) with 19 points and five made 3-pointers. Misty Miller added 11 points, and Lyla Barr snared 10 boards.
Hockey
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 5, Butler 2: In the late game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Mykyta Yalovyi and Ivan Safronov each scored two goals, and netminder Hleb Subach made 27 saves as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Golden Tornado.
Yalovy also had three assists and five points. Safronov had two assists and four points.
Timur Naletov had a goal and an assist for Bishop McCort Catholic, which improved to 11-6 in Class 2A.
Carter Blystone and Jaxon Salata each had a goal for Butler (2-14-1).
Freeport 7, Westmont Hilltop 4: Five unanswered goals in the third period carried the Yellow Jackets past the Hilltoppers in a Class 1A contest at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Westmont Hilltop led 3-1 and 4-2, but Freeport tallied the game’s final five goals within a span of 11:04.
Freeport’s Aiden Bauman (two assists), Zachary Bowser (three assists) and Nick Dobransky each scored two goals. Jake Suwan added a goal and one assist. Tyler Lang made 21 saves.
Gavin Hockenberry assisted on two Westmont Hilltop goals. Evan Allen, Brett Hoffman, Chase Krouse and Nick Rozich each scored. Alex Crespo stopped 38 shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.