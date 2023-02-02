Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.