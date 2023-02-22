Basketball
High School Boys
District 5-8-9 Tournament
Class 3A Subregional Semifinal
Bedford 54, Chestnut Ridge 34: In Bedford, senior Kevin Ressler surpassed 1,000 career points in the first quarter and supplied a game-high 22 to lead the Bisons over the Lions on Wednesday.
“I’m proud of Kevin getting his 1,000th point,” Bedford coach Pete Bordi said. “He is a hard worker and earned that over his career. I’m happy for our players that we get two continue on in the playoffs.”
“Having not played in nine days, we were a bit rusty in the first quarter. I was proud that even with shots not falling, we didn’t let it affect our defense.”
Bedford’s Jacob Wilson added 12 points.
Chestnut Ridge led 12-10 after the first quarter. Bedford answered with an 11-4 edge in the second. In the second half, the Bisons produced a 33-18 advantage.
JaRod Wolfhope led Chestnut Ridge (6-17) with 13 points.
Bedford will await the District 8 or 9 winner on March 2.
District 6 Tournament
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Mount Union 69, Cambria Heights 63 (OT): In Mount Union, Jayvien Brumbaugh tallied all 10 of his team’s points in overtime to lead the Trojans over the Highlanders.
Brumbaugh finished with a game-high 31 points and six made treys, and Andrew Cuff added 24 points.
“I want to thank the seniors for all the effort throughout the year and the dedication to the program,” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagel said. “Tonight was a great high school basketball game, back and forth. We just came out on the short end.
“A couple of better possessions down the stretch, we come home with a win.”
Cambria Heights led 36-24 at halftime.
Mount Union (14-9) stormed back with a 19-10 edge in the third and 16-13 advantage in the fourth. A 10-4 scoring margin in overtime helped fourth-seeded Mount Union earn a semifinal berth against top-seeded United on Saturday.
Carter Lamb led Cambria Heights (11-12) with 27 points. Chris Sodmont nailed three triples for 15 points. Parker Farabaugh also buried three treys for nine points.
Southern Huntingdon County 50, Northern Cambria 38: In Three Springs, Nate Meyers provided 13 points, Josh Griest added 12 and Owen Winter netted 10 as the balanced Rockets defeated the Colts.
“We had opportunities all night, but we simply couldn’t hit our wide open looks,” Northern Cambria coach Clinton Gochnour said.
“Four Northern Cambria seniors played their last game tonight in Peyton Myers, Evan Wiewiora, Chris Yahner and Eddie Luther.”
Northern Cambria trailed by 14 points in the second half, but cut the deficit down to six with four minutes to go.
Dawson Shutty led Northern Cambria (10-13) with 10 points, and Peyton Myers added nine.
High School Girls
District 6 Tournament
Class 4A Semifinal
Penn Cambria 53, Juniata 40: In Mifflintown, Abby Crossman netted 17 points and Emily Hite added 15 as the third-seeded Panthers defeated the second-seeded Indians.
"Our press caused Juniata to turnover the ball 33 times tonight," Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. "We were inconsistent on the defensive end of the court at times tonight. We need to clean up for the championship game next Tuesday night. Overall, I am proud of my girls' effort and glad to get the win and move on to the championship game."
Penn Cambria (11-12) advanced to face Somerset, a 50-45 winner over Greater Johnstown.
The Panthers led 18-11 after the first quarter. Penn Cambria took a 29-22 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Penn Cambria broke away with an 18-8 surge.
Crossman buried three of Penn Cambria's seven made 3-pointers. Juniata drilled two triples.
Regan Lowrey led Juniata (11-12) with 19 points. Mylee Landis added 16.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Hollidaysburg 5, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Isaac Miller scored two of the Golden Tigers’ five unanswered goals over the second and third periods to defeat the Red Devils at North Central Recreation Center.
Hollidaysburg also received goals from Julian Drass, Colin Horn and Kaden Kirkham. Jared Smith provided two assists, and Tyler Duey stopped 39 shots.
Central Cambria’s Brady Sheehan scored to give his team a 1-0 lead in the first period. Charles Edwards made 24 saves.
Altoona 7, Greater Johnstown 0: In Altoona, Garret Rupert and Colin Monahan each tallied hat tricks to lead the Mountain Lions over the Trojans at Galactic Ice.
Altoona’s Brady Sassano also scored, and Liam Jackson added two assists. Jonathan Edmundson made 19 saves and recorded the shutout.
Greater Johnstown’s Benjamin Beech made 33 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.