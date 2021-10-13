Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Senior Natalie Lippincott recorded nine kills and three digs to reach a milestone in the Bisons’ 25-18, 25-11, 25-5 victory over the host Trojans on Wednesday.
Lippincott went over 500 career kills on Wednesday. She surpassed 500 digs on Monday.
Bailey Stahlman recorded 11 kills for 10-3 Bedford. Riley Ruffley compiled 18 assists, 14 service points and six aces.
Bedford’s Laney Lafferty netted 13 assists. Emma Harclerode scooped up 16 digs, and Rylea Stayer added six kills.
Peri Bagley and Livie Nouse both provided three aces.
Portage 3, Conemaugh Valley 1: In Portage, Julia Papcun contributed 14 kills and 13 service points to lead the Mustangs by the Blue Jays 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-22.
Keira Sossong compiled 24 service points, 15 digs and four aces for 11-4 Portage. Brooke Bednarski dished out 18 assists and added 17 service points.
Lexi Slanoc netted 15 service points, and Sydni Sossong provided 11 service points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, the once-beaten Marauders defeated the Lions 25-10, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge with 20 kills. Riley Frankenberry added 20 assists and 17 digs.
Soccer
High School Girls
Somerset 5, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Maurah Shortt buried two goals and McKenna Shaffer added three assists as the Golden Eagles defeated the Panthers.
Ella Wheeler, Willa Sharbaugh and Hope Miller also scored for 11-4 Somerset.
Bayle Kunsman buried a goal for 3-12 Penn Cambria.
Bedford 10, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Bedford, Grace Sarver, Katelyn Shaffer and Sydney Taracatac (two assists) all scored two goals to lift the Bisons past the Huskies.
Bedford (15-0) also received goals from Lizzy Martz, Shelby Ford, Taylor Diehl and Paiton Gillum. Kaitlyn Richardson chipped in four assists.
Alex Otero scored for Bishop Carroll (2-10).
Forest Hills 6, Chestnut Ridge 2: In New Paris, Katie Beyer and Audrey Peretin both buried a pair of goals as the Rangers topped the Lions.
Hailey Hampton and Avery Smiach also scored for 7-7 Forest Hills.
Malia Crouse tallied two goals for Chestnut Ridge (0-10).
High School Boys
Tuesday
Richland 2, Bedford 1 (OT): At Herlinger Field, Evan Beglin scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Rams past the Bisons.
Tyler Sukenik also scored for 9-2-1 Richland.
Cole Taylor found the back of the net for 10-3-1 Bedford.
