High School Girls
Claysburg Holiday Tournament
Bedford 62, Chestnut Ridge 31: In Claysburg, all-tournament team member Sydney Taracatac (16 points), MVP Natalie Lippincott (15) and Josie Shuke (10) all scored in double figures as the Bisons torched the Lions in the championship game on Wednesday.
Bedford (5-1) led 30-10 at halftime.
All-tournament team member Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (4-4) with 12 points.
Claysburg-Kimmel 43, Conemaugh Township 38: In Claysburg, Rebekah Claar totaled a game-high 26 points as the Bulldogs topped the Indians in the consolation game.
Mya Poznanski led Conemaugh Township (2-6) with 15 points. Mya Nanna grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jenna Brenneman chipped in seven rebounds and four steals. Ava Byer snared six rebounds, and Emilee Roman came up with three steals.
Kiski Area Holiday Tournament
Yough 43, Ligonier Valley 21: In Vandergrift, Autumn Matthews provided a game-high 20 points to lead the Cougars past the Rams.
Laney Gerdich added 10 points for 3-4 Yough.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley with 11 points and eight rebounds. Misty Miller added four steals. Sydnee Foust grabbed six rebounds.
High School Boys
Restore the Roar Classic
Greater Johnstown 63, Hollidaysburg 62: In Hollidaysburg, Keith Reed poured in 20 points, and Nyere Collins buried five 3-pointers and amassed 18 points to lead the Trojans past the Golden Tigers in the consolation game.
Greater Johnstown (2-4) nailed 11 3-pointers as a team. Reed made four.
Mason Goodman tallied 20 points for 4-5 Hollidaysburg. Jack Naugle netted 12 points, and Cole Walters finished with 11.
Kiski Area Holiday Tournament
Yough 77, Ligonier Valley 70: In Vandergrift, Terek Crosby tallied a game-high 45 points as the Cougars edged the Rams.
Austin Matthews provided 14 points for 3-4 Yough.
Matthew Marinchak scored 33 points for 3-5 Ligonier Valley. Haden Sierocky added 14 points, and Jude Grzywinski chipped in 10.
