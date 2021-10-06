Soccer
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: The visiting Bisons broke through in the 53rd minute on Josie Hampton’s penalty-kick goal before adding two more tallies as they blanked the Hilltoppers. Katelyn Shaffer – also on a penalty kick – and Grace Sarver also scored for Bedford, which saw Peyton Gable record a clean sheet.
Central Cambria 1, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Ava Barra’s second-half goal stood as all that the Red Devils needed in a win over the neighboring Huskies. Laila Ashurst’s play in net held Bishop Carroll off the board.
Somerset 10, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Fishertown, eight goals in the first half – with four coming from Maurah Shortt and two more from Taylor Riggs – set the pace for the Golden Eagles as they hammered the Lions. Ella Wheeler, Josie Steele, Hayley Fieg and Hope Miller also scored for Somerset.
Richland 8, Greater Johnstown 1: Four goals in each half helped the Rams overwhelm the visiting Trojans. Jewls Stem led the scoring for Richland with two goals, while Aubriana Henry, Camryn Lorence, Kendyl Yeager, Camryn Beglin, Olivia Patrick and Brooke Thomas also booted goals.
Greater Johnstown’s Delanie Davison notched a goal in the second half.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 6, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, five Marauders goals in the first half proved to be plenty in a win over the Panthers. Lainey Farabaugh scored three times for Bishop Guilfoyle, which also received goals from Rayna Colombo, Maeve VanHorn and Mallory Dolansky.
Penn Cambria’s Bayle Kunsman scored in the second half.
High School Boys
Bedford 2, Everett 1: In Everett, Colby Barnhouse and Cole Taylor each posted second-half goals as the Bisons edged their in-county rivals.
The Warriors’ Macyn Klotz scored on a penalty kick to cement the final.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Central 0: In Sidman, Lexi Koeck and Mya Colosimo each had four kills, and Julia Chunta had 14 assists as the Rangers beat the Scarlet Dragons, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13.
Forest Hills improved to 9-1.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Chloe Hoffman had 18 assists, and Julie Kleinmeyer had 11 kills as the Hilltoppers beat the Blue Jays, 25-15, 25-11, 25-21.
Westmont Hilltop’s Carissa Krall had five blocks and Maddie Hoover had 17 service points.
Derry Area 3, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, Saylor Clise’s 23 assists and 11 service points aided the Rams, but they wound up falling to the Trojans 25-17, 25-15, 17-25, 19-25, 15-13.
Ligonier Valley’s Haylee Stormer had 10 kills and 14 points from the line, with five aces. Lizzy Crissman and Alexa Harding each had seven kills.
Tuesday
Central Cambria 3, Bedford 2: In Bedford, Mikalah Kim’s 19 kills, and 30 service points with six aces from Kate Kudlawiec helped the Red Devils as they outlasted the Bisons 25-12, 18-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-9.
Bedford’s Natalie Lippincott had 14 kills while Bailey Stahlman posted 11 more. Riley Ruffley (17) and Laney Lafferty (15) led the hosts in assists while Emma Harclerode had 14 digs.
