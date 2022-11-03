Soccer
High School Boys
District 5-9 Playoffs
Class 2A Subregional
Bedford 4, St. Marys 0: In Windber, junior Cole Taylor scored all four goals as the Bisons blanked the Flying Dutchmen (6-11-2) at Windber Stadium.
Bedford (19-1-1) advances to play District 7 runner-up Beaver, which lost 1-0 in overtime to Deer Lakes, in the first round of the PIAA tournament on Tuesday.
Senior Layne Richardson recorded the clean sheet.
Taylor’s breakaway goal in the fifth minute gave the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions a 1-0 lead. Another tally in the 15th minute by Taylor gave Bedford a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Taylor provided goals in the 67th and 72nd minute to set the final.
Hockey
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Franklin Regional 3: Two goals and two assists from Mykyta Yalovyi helped the Crimson Crushers overcome an early two-goal deficit on their way to topping the Panthers in a Class 2A game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
After Franklin Regional went ahead on goals from Shawn Sinclair and Nicholas Matus, Yalovyi assisted on a goal from Xavier Lieb at 10:45 of the first. Lieb returned the favor, setting up Yalovyi’s power-play goal at 16:21.
Sinclair gave the lead back to Franklin Regional (2-3) at 3:20 of the second, 45 seconds before Yalovyi set up an equalizer from the Crimson Crushers’ Timur Naletov.
Bishop McCort (4-1) scored three goals in the third as Lukas Cascino (:51), Ivan Safronov (1:23) and Yalovyi (11:35) helped the hosts skate away.
Goaltender Stephen Sanders stopped 25 shots in the win.
