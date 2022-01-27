Basketball
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 62, United 50: In Armagh, Jackson Byer topped a balanced scoring effort with 15 points as the Indians defeated the Lions on Thursday.
Tanner Shirley, Michael Shonko and John Updyke (13 rebounds) all scored 14 points for 12-1 Conemaugh Township.
Brad Felix (12 points), Johnny Muchesko (12) and Jacob Boring (10) finished in double digits for 14-3 United.
Blacklick Valley 59, North Star 49: In Nanty Glo, Rudy Lanzendorfer provided 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Aaron Gdula added 15 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Vikings over the Cougars.
Alex Reba contributed 11 points for 10-5 Blacklick Valley.
Brock Weimer topped North Star with 18 points, and Brady Weimer added 13.
Windber 64, Conemaugh Valley 50: Blake Klosky scored 19 points and Keith Charney added 18 points, seven steals and five assists as the visiting Ramblers defeated the Blue Jays.
Caden Dusack netted 15 points for the 10-5 Ramblers.
Logan Kent tallied 27 points for 8-6 Conemaugh Valley.
Portage 72, Ferndale 30: Andrew Miko provided 17 points and seven rebounds, while Mason Kargo compiled 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Mustangs swatted the host Yellow Jackets.
Portage’s Trae Kargo contributed 14 points, and Kaden Claar added 10 points and seven rebounds. Gavin Gouse dished out seven assists for the 14-0 Mustangs.
Bruce Moore led Ferndale (6-6) with nine points.
Cambria Heights 54, Marion Center 33: In Patton, Quin Mazenko netted 17 points, and Nate Wholaver contributed 10 as the 10-5 Highlanders swatted the Stingers.
Evan Risinger led Marion Center with 11 points.
Rockwood 38, Turkeyfoot Valley 30: In Rockwood, Josiah Rock tallied 18 points, and Will Latuch pitched in 13 to help the Rockets stave off the Rams.
Kameron Kemp led Turkeyfoot Valley with 13 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 57, Salisbury-Elk Lick 43: In Salisbury, Braden Adams notched 22 points, and Christian Musser added 15 more as the Vikings conquered the Elks.
Daulton Sellers supplied a game-high 31 points for Salisbury-Elk Lick.
High School Girls
Central Cambria 50, United 45: In Ebensburg, Abigail Sheehan netted 16 points, while Hannah Ray contributed 11 points and nine rebounds as the Red Devils topped the Lions to win their fifth straight game.
Corinne Markovich added eight points and 10 rebounds for 5-11 Central Cambria.
Jordyn Travis led United (13-5) with 17 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 58, Shade 24: In Cairnbrook, Rylee Snyder compiled a game-high 26 points, while Josie Snyder (16) and Liz Salsgiver (11) also finished in double figures to lift the Vikings over the Panthers.
Jenna Muha led Shade with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Alena Dabbs grabbed seven rebounds.
Forest Hills 58, Central 49: In Martinsburg, Lexi Koeck (22 points), Anna Burkey (13) and Alexis Henderson (10) all finished in double figures as the Rangers topped the Scarlet Dragons.
Leah Johnston led Central (2-12) with 23 points.
Wednesday
Westmont Hilltop 52, Richland 42: Christina Gordon (15 points), Carissa Krall (12) and Kendal Shingler (10) all scored in double figures to lift the host Hilltoppers over the Rams.
Julianna Stem led Richland with 14 points. Jordyn Kinsey added 11 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria 12, Forest Hills 4: In Ebensburg, Karter Cuppett (two assists), Brady Sheehan (three assists) and Braden Sweeney (one assist) all provided hat tricks as the Red Devils scorched the Rangers at North Central Recreation Center on Tuesday.
Benjamin Lundberg, Kayden Park and Richard Plowman added goals for 9-4 Central Cambria. Carter Heeney and Jackson Vukman provided three helpers each. Denton Park added two assists. Colin Hagens made 21 saves.
Alex Kostyk and Kaden Powell (two assists) both scored two goals for 6-9 Forest Hills. Brady Kubas assisted on three tallies, and Cody Secriskey made 30 saves.
