Cross Country
High School
Chestnut Ridge sweeps individual races at Dist. 5 1A meet: In Somerset, Chestnut Ridge’s Calen Bollman captured individual goal during the boys’ race in the District 5 Class 1A championship on Thursday, finishing in 17 minutes, 14 seconds. The Lions’ Ava Whysong captured the girls’ 1A race in 21:15. Windber claimed the team titles in both 1A races, scoring 32 points in the boys event to edge Chestnut Ridge, while the girls picked up 28 points in dashing past Johnstown Christian.
Somerset’s Colton Walker (18:10) and Bedford’s Meah Eshelman (21:14) topped the boys and girls fields in the 2A competition, while the Bisons lapped the competition in both the boys and girls team races.
Area qualifiers for the boys’ PIAA Class 1A championship include: Windber’s Bryce Brubaker, Garrett Page, Joe McKelvey, Andrew Minahan, Andrew Betcher and Owen Prince, thanks to the Ramblers’ team title. Bollman and Lions teammate Kevin Myers will also run in Hershey.
Advancing from the 1A girls fray are the team members of Windber – Audrey Hart, Kyra Allison, Cecilia Bean, Paige Bennethum, Olivia Canary, Adelynn York and Sally Moore, and Johnstown Christian – Unity Miller, Ellie Speigle, Lydia Hostetter, Kasmira Mack and Mary Hostetter; along with Whysong, and Meyersdale’s Elizabeth Saylor, Jane Betcher, and Jillian Bako.
Emerging from the boys’ 2A fray to qualify for the state meet are Bedford’s Nate Scritchfield, J.J. Pencil, Evan Sogel, Reese Sherwood, Isaac Swope, Eric Jordan and Jonathan Gresh, along with Somerset’s Colton Walker and Branson Walker.
Bedford’s team grouping of Eshelman, Avery Weaverling, Jessica Dibert, Emily Lang, Jaelyn Edwards and Hailey Burchfield reached PIAA competition along with Somerset’s Jade Williams, Bethann Walker, Kaylin Weaver, Ella Peck and Alyssa Richard.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Richland 12, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Ebensburg, 11 different Rams scored goals in a comfortable victory over the Blue Jays. Richland opened the scoring with Austin Blough’s goal with 13:40 left in the first before receiving tallies from Ty Stawarz (13:10 and 11:35), Connor Bethmann (12:38), Jack Lorence (11:45), Gabe DiCamillo (11:29) and Cooper Lorence (1:26) to close out a seven-goal first-period rampage.
Gavin Lafferty and Liam Griffin netted markers in the second period while Jon Lindrose, Brady Rex and Tucker Lindrose posted third-period goals for the Rams.
Jonah Horner stopped nine shots to get the shutout. Conemaugh Valley netminder Broderick Ryan made 47 saves in the loss.
Soccer
High School Boys
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Fannett-Metal 2, Conemaugh Township 1: In Waterfall, goals from Hunter Hill and Hayden Daihl helped the host Tigers squeeze past the fifth-seeded Indians.
Conemaugh Township’s goal came from the boot of Jackson Sotosky during the first half.
Class 2A Semifinal
Somerset 2, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Somerset, Liam Egal and Toby Walker each punched in first-half goals to help guide the Golden Eagles to a win over the third-seeded Lions.
Quintin Robison logged the clean sheet for Somerset.
Volleyball
High School Girls
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Northern Bedford County 0: In Berlin, the top-seeded Mountaineers used 10 kills each from Jenny Countryman and Kassidy Smith as they swept the Black Panthers 25-16, 25-19, 25-10. Kylee Hartman dished out 22 assists while Madison Nemeth posted 10 digs in the win.
Shade 3, Fannett-Metal 0: In Cairnbrook, a dozen kills from Jenna Muha and nine more from Emily Rapsky swung things in favor of the fourth-seeded Panthers as they dropped the Tigers by a 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 tally.
Lucy Mincek had 15 digs in the victory while teammate Cassie Mauger issued 22 assists.
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A First Round
Portage 3, Juniata Valley 0: In Portage, 13 assists from Trissa Smith aided the Mustangs as they aced their way to sweeping the Green Hornets 25-11, 25-11, 25-18. Syndi Sossong supplied seven kills while Lexi Slanoc registered six. Keira Sossong had six aces in her 14 service points to go with her nine digs.
“We played an all-around great game tonight,” Portage coach Lauren Cordwell said.
“Our passing was on, which allowed our setters to move the ball around and get all the hitters involved.”
Class 2A First Round
Westmont Hilltop 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Chloe Hoffman dished out 27 assists as the visiting No. 10 Hilltoppers defeated No. 7 Cambria Heights in a 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 sweep. Julia Kleinmeyer provided a team-high 12 kills, and the duo of Carissa Krall and Kianna Leiato produced eight kills.
Cambria Heights (12-5) received 12 kills from Kendall Conrad and 13 digs from Kadence DellaValle. Shaylee Packard added 11 assists in the loss.
Westmont Hilltop (11-7) advances to face No. 2 Central Cambria Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
