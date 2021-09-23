Golf
13 area individuals, one team advance through District 6 sectional
Thirteen area individuals and one area team advanced through the District 6 Class 2A Golf Sectional on Thursday at Windber Country Club.
The District 6 Class 2A Championship will be held on Tuesday at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
Timothy Peters of St. Joseph’s Academy posted the low score of the sectional with a 67 on Thursday.
Area golfers who advanced through sectional play included: Lukas Cascino, Bishop McCort Catholic, third place, 75; Logan Holley, Central Cambria, and Kyle Reese, Penn Cambria, tied for seventh place, 80; Zane Hoover, Westmont Hilltop, tied for ninth place, 81; Tony Benko, Central Cambria, tied for 12th place, 82; Glenn Stutzman, Westmont Hilltop, tied for 14th place, 83; Brady Houser, Northern Cambria, George Kissell, Portage, and Ian Mulligan, Central Cambria, tied for 21st, 85; Zak Martynuska, Penn Cambria, A.J. Nikonow, Westmont Hilltop, and John Zemrose, Northern Cambria, tied for 26th, 86; and Brennan Karalfa, Bishop McCort Catholic, tied for 30th, 87.
Central won the team title at 325, followed by St. Joseph’s Academy at 331, Tyrone Area at 332 and Westmont Hilltop at 342. The top-four teams qualified for the District 6 event. Aiden Rice (92) and Landrey Burnheimer (94) joined Hoover, Stutzman and Nikonow on the Hilltoppers team.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, North Star 0: In Boswell, Jenny Countryman had 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers as they swept the Cougars 25-7, 25-13, 25-20. Kylee Hartman dished out 22 assists for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Sidman, Mya Colosimo paved the way for the Rangers with 24 kills and 16 digs as they rolled past the Huskies 27-25, 25-10, 26-24. Lexi Koeck had 10 kills while Maddie Gdula and Mackenzie Hoover had 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
Julia Chunta kept the Rangers attack flowing, handing out a whopping 47 assists.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, despite eight kills from Maddy Kim and three Red Devils players tallying at least 12 service points, the Marauders picked up a road sweep by a 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 count.
Kate Kudlawiec (16), Alli Malay (14) and Leah Burggraf (12) were the service pacesetters for Central Cambria.
Meyersdale 3, Conemaugh Valley 1: Amelia Kretchman and Zoe Hetz combined for 15 kills as Regan Gindlesperger notched 13 assists in the Red Raiders’ 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 triumph over the host Blue Jays.
Anna Gunby had 12 kills in the loss, while teammates Liz Bailey and Nikki Zimmerman each had eight.
Cambria Heights 3, Penns Manor 0: In Patton, 11 service points from Carly Mezzello and six kills from Grace Jasper highlighted the Highlanders’ efforts as they swatted down the Comets 25-16, 25-16, 25-21.
Portage 3, Shade 0: In Cairnbrook, a 10-kill night from Paige Phillips along with Kiera Sossong’s 22-dig effort buoyed the Mustangs as they hammered out a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Panthers.
Trissa Smith aided the Portage cause with 16 service points and 12 assists.
Soccer
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 2, Central 0: Zach Zagorski posted both of the Hilltoppers’ goals – one in each half – as host Westmont Hilltop stayed unbeaten with a win over the Scarlet Dragons.
Will Gerow and Yousef Sebitan split duties in goal to record the clean sheet.
Somerset 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, six different Golden Eagles scored a goal in a shutout victory over the Huskies.
Mckay Ross notched two goals for Somerset, which also had goals come from Tanner Wassilchalk, Logan Seslow, Mason Chabol, Toby Walker and Carson Vought.
Berlin Brothersvalley 8, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, Ty Walker netted three goals and two assists, setting the Mountaineers’ all-time marks in goals scored and total scoring in a decisive win over Northern Cambria.
Caden Montgomery scored twice while Alex Leydig, Gryphon Wilkie and Cale Kosic also posted goals.
Connor Montgomery, Logan McCall and Cale Kosic combined for the shutout.
Richland 4, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Trent Rozich tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Rams past the Panthers.
Tyler Sukenik and Tyler Swope (one assist) also scored for Richland (6-1).
Brandt Patterson scored for 1-5 Penn Cambria, which received 13 saves from Duncan Gongloff.
Central Cambria 6, Greater Johnstown 0: In Ebensburg, Adam McGlynn and Brock Martin each had two goals to lead the Red Devils as they cruised to a shutout victory over the Trojans.
Gavin Kolar and Tanner Braniff also netted goals for Central Cambria, which used two goalkeepers – Ethan Kubat and Jackson McElhinny – to blank Greater Johnstown.
Bedford 9, Forest Hills 0: In Bedford, two goals apiece from Timothy Crist and Chase Bussard led the way for the Bisons as they trounced the Rangers. Cameron Beck, Bowen LaMarche, Chase Martin, Cole Taylor and Nate Kovach were also credited with goals in the win.
Conemaugh Township 1, Windber 0 (OT): In Windber, Maxwell Malicki dribbled through the Ramblers defense and produced a cross that was deflected behind the goalkeeper for the lone goal as the Indians prevailed on Wednesday.
Declan Mainhart notched the shutout for Conemaugh Township (4-3), which played in its second straight overtime game.
Windber dropped to 4-2.
Bishop Walsh 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 5: In Cumberland, Md., Will Lapid tallied five goals and one assist, and Matt Russo supplied five assists as the Spartans edged the Mountaineers on Wednesday.
Bryson Swarner also scored for Bishop Walsh (5-3-1).
Ty Walker netted four goals for Berlin (3-3). Caden Montgomery added a goal and two assists.
High School Girls
Rockwood 11, United 2: In Rockwood, the Rockets saw Ally Harold and Finnleigh Gould each score four goals as they drubbed the Lions. D.J. Conn, JoJo Budzina and Maddie Putman also scored for Rockwood.
Lauren Donelson tallied both of United’s goals.
Richland 4, Penn Cambria 3: The host Rams netted all four of their goals in the first half and held on to top the Panthers. Delaney Yost’s two goals paced Richland, which also saw Kate Duppstadt and Brooke Thomas score.
Emma Farabaugh posted all of Penn Cambria’s goals.
Somerset 5, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Somerset, Ella Wheeler provided two goals and an assist as the Golden Eagles blanked the Huskies.
Maurah Shortt amassed a goal and two assists for 5-2 Somerset. Josie Steele (one assist) and Taylor Riggs also scored for the hosts.
Bedford 12, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Sydney Taracatac scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Bisons past the Rangers.
Lizzy Martz, Grace Sarver and Kaitlyn Shaffer (two assists) each added two goals for 7-0 Bedford. Paiton Gillum and Josie Hampton both scored.
Peyton Gable recorded the clean sheet.
Forest Hills dropped to 3-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.