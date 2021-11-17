Laurel Mountain
Thursday
Westmont Hilltop 13, Somerset 3: Aiden Rice compiled four goals and three assists, and Landrey Burnheimer amassed three goals and two assists as the Hilltoppers sprinted past the Golden Eagles at 1st Summit Arena.
Evan Allen (three assists), Kyle Replogle and Nick Rozich (two assists) all tallied two goals for Westmont Hilltop (4-1), which led 5-1 after the first period. Gavin Hockenberry and Alan Nikonow Jr. each chipped in two assists. Luke Snider made 14 saves.
Somerset (1-3) received goals from Christian Bender, Jeremy Mack and Bryce Mulhollen. Ethan Ash provided three assists. Alyssa Diehl stopped 31 shots.
State College 8, Greater Johnstown 0: Zander Faust tallied two goals to lead the Little Lions past the Trojans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
State College (2-1) led 4-0 after the first period.
John-Paul Hay, Thomas Hay, Peyton Hendrick, David Lee, Jack Messina and Tyler Morrison all scored for State College, which outshot Greater Johnstown 67-5. Cameron Detwiler assisted on two goals.
Brock Mroczka made 59 saves for 0-6 Greater Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.