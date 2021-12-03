Thursday
PIHL
Moon 1, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Warrendale, Zachary Love scored the lone goal of the game 2:18 into the first period to lift the Tigers past the Hilltoppers.
Westmont Hilltop (5-3) outshot Moon 36-32. The Hilltoppers went 0-for-3 on the power play.
Liam McCullough made 36 saves to record the shutout for Moon (5-3).
Westmont’s Ian Amaranto stopped 31 shots. Thursday was Westmont’s first PIHL game since Nov. 11.
Laurel Mountain
Altoona 5, Somerset 4: In Altoona, Cayden Helsel’s third goal of the night came in the third period to help the Mountain Lions defeat the Golden Eagles.
Colin Monahan and Brady Sassano each scored for Altoona (2-3), which led 4-2 after the second period.
Somerset (2-4) received two goals from Bryce Mulhollen. Ethan Ash and R.J. James each contributed a goal and an assist. Kai Petrosky made 22 saves.
State College 10, Richland 2: In State College, Zander Faust tallied four goals, and Reese Engel added three more to lead the Little Lions past the Rams.
State College (3-1) also received goals from John-Paul Hay (three assists), Thomas Hay and Colin Wible. Braylan Covol netted two assists.
Gabe DiCamillo and Ty Stawarz each scored for Richland (2-4). Jonah Horner made 36 saves.
