Bishop McCort Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 2: In the late game at 1st Summit Arena, Matthew Ribblett scored two goals as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Lions.
Bryce Bair and Cameron Bunn each had a goal for Bishop McCort Catholic (7-1-1). Greensburg Salem (4-3-1) led 2-1 with 10:22 left in the second period before the Crimson Crushers netted the next three goals.
Kiski Area 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: At 1st Summit Arena, Michael Rayburg scored two goals as the Cavaliers defeated the Hilltoppers in the PIHL Class A.
Kiski Area took a 1-0 first-period lead on an unassisted goal by Jon Ayres at 7:09.
The Hilltoppers (9-4-3 overall) tied the game via Aiden Rice’s goal at 9:28 of the second period. Kobe Rickabaugh and Sam Snider had assists.
Kiski Area (5-3-0) forward Rayburg scored two goals less than a minute apart, the second on the power play at 6:02 of the second period.
Cavaliers goaltender Eric Petika had 24 saves on 25 shots, and Hilltoppers netminder Ian Amaranto had 26 saves on 29 attempts.
Richland 11, Forest Hills 0: At North Central Recreation Center, the Rams scored five first-period goals and added six more in the second to pull away from the Rangers in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
Seth Stawarz opened the game with a natural hat trick in the first period on goals with 15:45 left, 12:21 and 4:27.
Ian Hill and Nick Piatek closed the period with goals to make it 5-0.
In the second period, Mitch Paul, Aidan Pawcio, Aidan Thomas and Piatek each had one goal, and Gabe DiCamillo tallied two goals.
Rams (3-1-1) goaltender Colin Pawcio stopped 18 shots in the shutout. Forest Hills goaltender Alex Cruley had 26 saves.
