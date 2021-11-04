Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Bishop McCort Catholic 10, Conemaugh Valley 2: Brennan Karalfa netted a hat trick and Ilia Zhdanov scored two goals for the Crimson Crushers as they hammered the host Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Thursday.
Bishop McCort (3-0) potted four goals in each the first and second periods as they built an 8-1 lead. Erik Euen, Vladyslav Bomaziuk and Karalfa twice had the first-period honors while Zhdanov, Brady Dolgas, Vitaliy Ulianov and Samuel Treager netted goals in the second.
Karalfa scored his third with 4:30 remaining in the third.
Conemaugh Valley got its goals from Ashton Loughard and Mason Reisling.
Tuesday
Bishop McCort Catholic 10, Richland 1: Vitaliy Ulianov tallied four goals to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Rams at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Brennan Karalfa netted two goals for 2-0 Bishop McCort, which led 4-0 after the second period and buried six goals in the third. Lukas Cascino compiled a goal and two assists. Maverick Baker and Matthew Ribblett each tallied a goal and one assist. Bogdan Konev added a goal.
Nikita Volski made 23 saves for Bishop McCort.
Joshua Slavick scored Richland's lone goal in the third period. The Rams are 2-2.
Forest Hills 6, Greater Johnstown 1: In Ebensburg, Nolan Cabala and Joel Morrison each produced two goals and one assist, while Darren Shrift provided one goals and four assists to lead the Rangers by the Trojans at North Central Recreation Center.
Joshua Morrison added a goal and an assist for Forest Hills (1-2). Isaac Valko made 20 saves.
Anthony Atwood scored Greater Johnstown's lone goal off feeds from Gunner Hanley and Brice Mroczka. Brock Mroczka made 41 saves. The Trojans are 0-4.
Hollidaysburg 14, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Altoona, Isaac Miller recorded a hat trick to lead the Golden Tigers past the Blue Jays.
Zachary Dunlap added a pair of goals for Hollidaysburg. Nathan Breton, Ty Burket, Andrew Duey, Cohen Hemminger, Benjamin Pfeilstucker, Ryan Seeger, Peter Shivas, Jared Smith and Porter Weise all scored once. Hollidaysburg scored six goals each in the first two periods.
Broderick Ryan made 38 saves for 0-4 Conemaugh Valley.
PIHL
Westmont Hilltop 4, North Catholic 3 (SO): The Hilltoppers edged the Trojans in a shootout at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Nick Rozich scored two goals for Westmont Hilltop (5-1), which has won five straight games. Aiden Rice added a goal and an assist. Gavin Hockenberry and Kyle Replogle provided one assist each.
Ian Amaranto made 34 saves for Westmont, which led 2-1 after the first period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.