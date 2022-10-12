Golf
High School
Westmont Hilltop’s Mullen earns LHAC gold: In Cresson, Westmont Hilltop junior Nora Mullen edged Penn Cambria senior Alyssa Mostick by one stroke at Wednesday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship event at Summit Country Club.
Mullen concluded a round of 96, while Mostick finished at 97. Penn Cambria’s Bella Spahr (100), Central Cambria’s Olivia Griffith (105) and Penn Cambria’s Kaylee Mento (106) rounded out the top five.
In the boys division, Central’s Nick Baum carded a 75 and edged Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Nick Helsley (second) and Bishop McCort Catholic’s Brennan Karalfa (third) by one shot each.
Central’s Griffin Snowberger (78) came in fourth, and Westmont Hilltop’s Caden Miller won a card-off over Bedford’s Josh Topper at 79 for fifth place.
Soccer
High School Boys
Rockwood 2, Windber 1 (OT): In Windber, the Rockets tallied a goal in overtime to edge the Ramblers.
Davis Bruening scored the first goal for Rockwood.
Cayden Thompson scored Windber’s lone goal.
Central Cambria 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, Jack Muldoon, Ojha Ojha and Cody Roberts each scored to lead the Red Devils over the Lions.
Preston Pittman scored for Chestnut Ridge.
Conemaugh Township 8, HOPE for Hyndman 0: In Hyndman, Jackson Sotosky netted four goals, and Dylan Giffin provided three helpers in the Indians’ victory over the Hornets.
Declan Mainhart notched the shutout, while Austin Elliott added a pair of goals. Trenton Brenneman and Dylan Defibaugh each scored a marker.
Forest Hills 2, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Michael Singer notched the shutout as Gavin Ickes and Toby Wilt each scored to lead the Rangers over the Scarlet Dragons.
Somerset 12, Greater Johns- town 0: Logan Baker scored two goals and 10 other Golden Eagles each had one goal in a victory over the host Trojans.
Isaiah Armstrong, Mason Chabol, Declan Egal, Ian Shoff, Quintin Robison, Wilber Gallegos, Matthew Shaffer, Tanner Wassilchalk, Kahne Foltz and Vigilante Hersh each scored.
Liam Egal added four assists, while Cole Johnson and Logan Seslow netted two helpers apiece.
Somerset’s Quintin Robison, Andrea Renna and Seslow combined on the shutout.
High School Girls
East Allegheny 0, Ligonier Valley 0 (2OT): In North Versailles, Allyson Steffey produced 11 saves for the Rams in a draw with the Wildcats.
Tuesday
Bedford 6, Richland 0: Grace Sarver tallied four goals as the Bisons blanked the Rams.
Rachel Leydig and Katie McDevitt also scored for Bedford.
Somerset 9, Greater Johns- town 0: In Somerset, Maurah Shortt tallied four goals and an assist as the Golden Eagles defeated the Trojans.
Somerset’s Willa Sharbaugh provided two goals and two assists. Mariya Petrosky, Ava Pyle and Josie Steele each scored.
Brandeelynn Mowry and Kamryn Ross each added two helpers.
Nora Richards, Ross and Shortt combined on the clean sheet.
Central Cambria 15, Chestnut Ridge 3: In Ebensburg, Brooke Kolar netted six goals, Lydia Knarr added four and Ava Barra provided three in the Red Devils’ victory over the Lions.
Miah Cade produced two assists for Central Cambria, which also received goals from Linsey Evans and Sara Meyers.
Mary Kohler buried all three goals for Chestnut Ridge.
Monday
Penn Cambria 4, Greater Johnstown 0: Meghan Anderson buried a pair of goals and Madison Farabaugh added two helpers to propel the Panthers over the host Trojans.
Danielle Farabaugh and Leah Shoemaker also scored for Penn Cambria.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Somerset 3, Forest Hills 2: In Somerset, Shawna Walker compiled 17 kills, seven digs and three blocks as the Golden Eagles edged the Rangers in a matchup of the top two LHAC squads.
Somerset’s Gracie Bowers dished out 38 assists, and Shandi Walker added 12 kills, six digs and three blocks. Olivia Svonavec netted eight kills, six blocks and six digs. Abby Ledney added five aces.
Conemaugh Township 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Alison Matera dished out 30 assists to lead the Indians over the host Trojans 25-12, 25-8, 25-13.
Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Swank tallied 11 kills, and Brianna Shetler added 14 digs and eight kills. Ava Byer provided 10 digs, six kills and six aces.
Kendra Huber netted six kills and five aces.
Bedford 3, Richland 1: Bailey Stahlman netted 28 kills, eight blocks and eight digs as the Bisons defeated the host Rams 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19.
Bedford’s Laney Lafferty dispersed 38 assists and added 11 service points and three aces.
Livie Nouse netted 27 digs and 15 service points. Peri Bagley provided nine digs and eight kills.
Richland’s Rachel Held totaled 12 kills, and Laikyn Roman dished out 19 assists. Casey Yost added 13 digs.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central Cambria 0: In New Paris, the Lions swept the Red Devils 25-21, 25-15, 25-21.
Central Cambria’s Summer Koss dished out 15 assists. Erika Burket added 16 service points and two aces. Maggie McCullough contributed 12 digs, 10 service points and three aces. Emma Pablic netted 12 digs.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Central 1: Sidney Pastorek had 27 assists, and Carissa Krall had 12 kills as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Scarlet Dragons 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23.
Julia Kane netted 11 kills, and Leah Petrore added 18 digs for Westmont Hilltop.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Gianna Gallucci compiled 29 assists and 15 digs to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Panthers 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.
Bishop McCort’s Starcia Bainey added 15 kills, while Bria Bair and Kate Edwards each netted eight. Malayna Boring added 16 digs.
River Valley 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Blairsville, Makenzie Mulraney netted 11 service points for the Highlanders, but the Panthers prevailed 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 26-24.
Commented
