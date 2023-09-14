Golf
High School Boys
The Central Cambria boys won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference team championship on Thursday with a combined score of 322 at Summit Country Club. The other section winners included Hollidaysburg (340) and Bishop McCort Catholic (347). Tony Benko, Karter Cuppett, Jake Kirsch, Jack Muldoon and Austin Semelsberger helped the Red Devils place first.
“We are so excited to win the LHAC championship in the first year of the expansion,” Central Cambria golf coach Keith Gilkey said. “There were so many great high school golfers here today. Congratulations to all of the medalists from the various schools. I was so proud of our guys for bringing their ‘A’ games today. Jack Muldoon finished third overall with a 76 and our No. 5 golfer Jake Kirsch medaled with an 80. Tony Benko, Austin Semelsberger and Karter Cuppett rounded out our team. All five guys finished in the 70s and 80s, which is crazy. We hope this gives us some momentum heading into sectionals and districts.”
Central’s Griffin Snowberger won individual gold with a 74. He was followed by Tyrone’s R.J. Royer (75), Muldoon (76), Bedford’s Josh Topper (77), Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Brody Partner-Gore (77), Bellwood-Antis’ Ethan Johnston (80), Central’s Nick Baum (80), Kirsch (80), Forest Hills’ Elijah Sorchilla (80), Bellefonte’s Isaak Bloom (81) and Westmont Hilltop’s Caden Miller (81).
Volleyball
High School Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Forest Hills 1: In Philipsburg, junior setter Julia Chunta surpassed 2,000 career assists in the Rangers’ 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 loss to the Mountaineers.
Windber 3, North Star 2: In Windber, Lili Grillo provided 17 service points and seven aces, while Skylee Miller (42) and Maggie Manippo (40) combined for 82 digs to lead the Ramblers over the Cougars 21-25, 25-11, 25-19, 9-25, 19-17.
North Star’s Brooke Cannin netted 12 kills, Dannyn Ashbrook added eight and Kora Warta amassed eight. Caliya Shroyer finished with 20 assists.
Conemaugh Township 3, Portage 2: In Davidsville, Alison Matera dished out 56 assists, while Ava Byer (21 digs, 12 kills) and Laikyn Reynolds (21 digs, 12 kills) each provided double-doubles as the Indians edged the Mustangs 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 15-8. Kendra Huber added 16 kills.
Paige Phillips led Portage with 15 service points and 12 kills. Brooke Bednarski supplied 20 service points, 18 assists, 16 digs and 11 kills. Jada Willinsky netted 16 digs, 16 service points and four aces. Trissa Smith had 15 service points.
Central 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Martinsburg, Loren Stipanovich had eight kills, while McKenna McCoy supplied eight digs in the Panthers’ 25-14, 28-26, 26-24 loss to the Scarlet Dragons. Alyssa Zupon and Sophia Rabatin each had seven assists in defeat.
Northern Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Northern Cambria, a 20-dig effort from Skye Bernecky along with 10 assists and nine digs from Kiera Boring led the Colts in their 25-9, 25-15, 21-25, 25-13 win over the Highlanders. Ava Dobransky supplied 12 digs and nine assists in the victory as Brenna McCracken had seven kills and six assists.
Ava Lieb contributed seven digs and five kills for Northern Cambria.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Clearfield 1: In Clearfield, Mary Golden handed out 33 assists and teammate Olivia Gregg sent down 15 kills as the Huskies topped the Bison 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22.
Ali Heinrich (23 service points) and Allie Dziabo each had six blocks in the victory.
Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0: In Ligonier, 18 service points from Natalie Bizup and 12 more from Sydnee Foust set the pace for the Rams as they swept the Bulldogs 25-11, 25-10, 25-20.
Saylor Clise had 14 assists and registered nine service points, while Alexa Harding and Lacy Sosko had 10 and eight kills, respectively.
Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Davidsville, the Indians used goals from Dillon Defibaugh, Jon Allison and Rocco Hagan to set the pace as they topped the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights’ David Frowner tallied his squad’s goal during the second half.
Richland 4, Carroll-McCort Catholic 0: Evan Beglin tallied three goals for the host Rams, who scored three times during the second half, to put the Huskies away. Richland’s other goal was notched by Jake Cessna.
North Star 7, Mount Union 0: In Boswell, Ethan Ash posted three goals for the Cougars, who got a goal and three assists from Parker Scherer in a dominant win over the Trojans. Stazi Musselman, Reese Shaulis and Tristen Ash also netted goals for North Star, which built a 5-0 lead during the first half.
Westmont Hilltop 8, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, Julian Sheridan supplied four goals, while Sebastian Jones added a pair as the Hilltoppers defeated the Panthers. Aidan Conner and Daniel Gennett each scored a goal. Penn Cambria’s Andrew Dillon and Nick Marshall buried one goal apiece.
Windber 4, Forbes Road 1: In Waterfall, Jonas Krause, Joseph McKelvey, Damian Miller and Tyson O’Hara each scored to lead the Ramblers over the Cardinals. Michael Strait scored Forbes Road’s lone goal.
Somerset 3, Central Cambria 1: In Somerset, goals by Logan Seslow, Tanner Wassilchalk and Cole Johnson lifted the Golden Eagles to a conference win over the Red Devils.
Carter Heeney scored for Central Cambria during the second half.
Bedford 10, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Bedford, Cole Taylor and Lincoln Sipes each recorded braces as the Bisons trampled the Lions. Chase Bussard, Henry Redinger, Nate Clapper, Owen Schrock, Isaiah Gallina and Donovan Ospina also scored for Bedford, which got a pair of assists from Cameron Beck.
Chestnut Ridge’s Elias Ritchey spoiled the shutout bid in the 67th minute.
Forest Hills 8, Greater Johnstown 1: Kaden Carpenter amassed three goals and four assists, while Hunter Adams added a hat trick as the Rangers topped the host Trojans. Forest Hills’ Toby Wilt added two goals and one assist.
Jeremy Dietz tallied Greater Johnstown’s lone goal.
High School Girls
Windber 3, Richland 2 (OT): In Windber, Nici Costlow’s penalty kick in overtime proved to be the difference as the Ramblers edged the Rams. Windber’s Mariah Andrews and Riley Brubaker also scored. Richland’s Kamryn Ribarich and Delaney Yost each found the back of the net.
Conemaugh Township 9, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, the Indians’ Izzy Slezak booted three goals with Liv Mauzy adding two more in an emphatic win over the Lions.
Conemaugh Township, which held a 6-0 lead at halftime and received a clean sheet from Jordyn Snyder, also got goals from Ashlyn Fetterman, Jenna Brenneman, Ellie Hunsberger and Katie Wiley.
South Allegheny 4, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Lily Dranko and Rylee Stetz each scored twice to lead the Gladiators over the Rams.
