Scholastic Football Notebook: New era for Blue Jays; Studer leads Township; Rangers honor Bailey

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Conemaugh Valley High School program will flip the switch to begin a new era on Friday. The light switch.
The Blue Jays will face Portage in a 7 p.m. contest under the newly installed permanent lights at the renamed John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium. Conemaugh Valley also will make its football debut as a member of the Heritage Conference.
“First game in the Heritage, first game under the lights, renaming the field. It’s going to be a big deal,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent, who played under Coach Jacoby on a District 6 Class 1A championship team in 1992. “A lot of stuff going on.”
The event will kick off with a meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. in the Conemaugh Valley gymnasium.
Former players, coaches and opposing coaches will tell stories about their experience with Jacoby, a Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Hall of Fame member who won 110 games and a district title in 22 seasons at the helm of the Blue Jays.
“I can feel the excitement already,” Kent said of the new lights and field dedication.
“Every time I talk about it, the hair stands up on my arms. It’s something you thought you’d never see here.
“Mr. Jacoby deserves it. He coached me – and a lot of stuff I do, I do because of him. We just hope to get some respect and make it known it’s a restart for Conemaugh Valley.”
Jacoby and his staff turned around a Conemaugh Valley program that had lost 27 consecutive games when he took the job as coach.
The streak extended to 29 losses. But in his third game, Jacoby’s Blue Jays tied Conemaugh Township.
Later in that 1980 season, Conemaugh Valley beat Homer-Center to end a string of 35 games without a victory.
Then from 1984 to 2001, Jacoby’s teams won 101 games and posted 13 winning records in 18 seasons.
This won’t be the first night game at the field where Conemaugh Valley once thrived on the home-field advantage associated with playing on hot and humid Saturday afternoons.
Temporary lighting was installed at Conemaugh Valley five different times between 2013 and 2017. The Blue Jays went 1-4 in those games, starting with a 32-7 loss to Shade on Sept. 28, 2013.
Blacklick Valley defeated Conemaugh Valley 22-7 on Oct. 3, 2014. The Blue Jays’ only win in a night home game came on Sept. 25, 2015, a 58-0 romp over Ferndale, which now is part of a co-op with Conemaugh Valley.
North Star won 14-6 over the Jays on Sept. 23, 2016; and Shade won 48-20 over Conemaugh Valley on Sept. 22, 2017 in the other two night games.
Thomas Yewcic Stadium was dedicated during a ceremony on Oct. 6, 1984. The field paid homage to Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame member Yewcic, who starred in football, basketball and baseball at the former East Conemaugh High School.
Yewcic was a standout at Michigan State on a national championship football team and also was named most outstanding baseball player in the College World Series. He eventually played in the American Football League with the Boston Patriots (now New England Patriots) and briefly played for the Detroit Tigers in major league baseball.
The Blue Jays’ nest now will honor two of the school’s iconic graduates.
New chief for Indians
New Conemaugh Township head coach Brandon Studer is no stranger to the Indians program after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant to former head coach Tony Penna Jr.
“It’s been super-exciting for me,” Studer said. “It’s been a great opportunity. I’ve always loved the game of football.
“This is a chance to give back to a community that we live in now. It’s an opportunity that I definitely couldn’t pass up.”
The Indians went 6-5 in 2022 after dropping their final four games and five of the final six following a 5-0 start to the injury- riddled season.
“Township is super-rich in tradition,” Studer said. “As an opponent, you always knew when you went there or they showed up at your field, they were going to be prepared. It was going to be a hard fight and they were going to be super-physical.
“My main goal is to keep that tradition. There is a lot of rich history and a lot of good coaches that have come through that program. I just hope to pick it up where it’s left off and continue that.”
Studer is a former standout quarterback in football and guard in basketball at Conemaugh Valley High School.
On the gridiron, he passed for 2,682 yards from 2000-02.
On the basketball court, Studer scored 2,540 points, second-most in Cambria County history, and was a 1,000-point scorer at Washington & Jefferson College.
He coached the Conemaugh Valley boys basketball team from 2013-19.
Studer has been active in the Somerset County community for more than a decade.
“My wife and I have lived there for 12 years now,” Studer said.
“We moved back from Erie when my son was 1. He’s now 13. We’ve been in the area for a while.”
Forest Hills tribute
Another special event is in the works in Sidman, where the Donald G. Bailey Field House rededication is scheduled on Sept. 22 to coincide with Forest Hills’ game against Richland.
A PSFCA Hall of Fame member, Bailey coached the Rangers to a 375-120-8 record and 10 District 6 championships in 45 seasons, until his retirement after the 2018 season.
Forest Hills won four consecutive district crowns from 1991-94 and finished as the ’94 state runner-up after losing in double overtime to Mount Carmel.
Bailey also was a longtime educator and administrator in the Forest Hills School District, serving as superintendent at the time of his retirement.
Richland is coached by his son, Brandon Bailey, who has made the Rams into a top contender in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6.
A tailgate event will begin at 4, with a pregame ceremony at 6:30. Kickoff is at 7 on homecoming night.
