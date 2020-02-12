High School Boys
North Star 83, Ferndale 60: In Boswell, Andy Zuchelli scored a game-high 47 points on eight treys as the Cougars cruised to a WestPAC North victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
Hunter Stevens added 11 points for North Star (20-2), which had 13 treys and hosts Berlin Brothersvalley in a WestPAC semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bruce Moore and Seth Coleman each scored 13 points for Ferndale.
Bedford 49, Cambria Heights 41: In Patton, Steven Ressler totaled a game-high 23 points to lead the Bisons past the Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands contest. Drew Hall added 16 points and four treys for Bedford (16-6).
Luke Lamb (11) and Avery Farabaugh (10) led Cambria Heights (10-11) in scoring.
Blacklick Valley 46, Harmony 33: In Nanty Glo, Kolten Szymusiak tallied a game-high 17 points to lead the Vikings past the Owls in a nonconference game. Rudy Lanzendorfer chipped in 12 points for Blacklick Valley (5-17), which used a 13-4 advantage in the second to gain a lead.
Adam McGarvey topped Harmony (4-17) with 15 points.
Central Cambria 74, Somerset 60: In Ebensburg, Ben Young drained seven 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 25 points to lead the Red Devils past the Golden Eagles in a Laurel Highlands contest. Hobbs Dill (18) and Nate Wyrwas (11) also finished in double figures for Central Cambria (6-15), which led 27-14 after the first frame.
Nathan Barnhart (16), Masin Stutzman (14), Will Reeping (11) and Aiden VanLenten (10) all scored in double digits for Somerset (2-18).
Conemaugh Township 64, Conemaugh Valley 54: Tyler Poznanski poured in 27 points as the visiting Indians topped the Blue Jays in a WestPAC North encounter.
Evan Brenneman added 15 points and Jackson Byer had 10 for Conemaugh Township (13-9).
Ryan Sida topped the Conemaugh Valley scoring with 21 points while teammate Logan Kent added 11 points.
High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 73, Harmony 43: In Nanty Glo, Maria McConnell had a double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Vikings clipped the Owls in a nonconference game.
Marissa Skubik added 21 points, six rebounds and four steals for Blacklick Valley (16-6).
Traci Hauser topped the Harmony scoring with a game-high 24 points.
Bedford 57, Greater Johnstown 42: Lindsay Mowry led all scorers with 15 points as the Bisons outscored the Trojans 25-10 in the fourth quarter to prevail in a Laurel Highlands matchup. Natalie Lippincott added 14 points.
Daijah Hall and Kaleya Smothers topped Greater Johnstown (2-20) with 12 points each. Jayla Morales chipped in 10 points. Greater Johnstown led 24-18 at halftime.
Berlin Brothersvalley 57, Conemaugh Township 50: In Davidsville, Lexi Yanosky led the Mountaineers with 20 points and four treys as the visitors earned a WestPAC crossover victory over the Indians. Berlin (13-9) outscored Conemaugh Township 15-4 in the fourth quarter.
Kylie DeArmitt and Rayne Stoltzfus added a dozen points each for Berlin.
Alyssa Nail led all scorers with 24 points and six steals for Conemaugh Township (8-12). Mya Poznanski poured in 11 points. Lizzy Smith produced nine assists and eight rebounds.
Penn Cambria 72, Chestnut Ridge 49: In Cresson, Lora Davis supplied a game-high 28 points on senior night to propel the Panthers past the Lions in a Laurel Highlands contest. Hannah Saleme added 10 points for Penn Cambria (13-9), which outscored Chestnut Ridge 50-18 in the second half. The Lions led 30-22 at halftime.
Madelyn Hyde topped Chestnut Ridge (1-21) with 21 points.
