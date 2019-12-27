High School Girls
Boswell Jaycees Tournament
At North Star
Windber 46, Shanksville-Stonycreek 41: In Boswell, the Ramblers avenged an early-season loss to the Vikings with a win in the opening round keyed by 20 points from Alayna Elliott. Rylee Ott added 12 points for Windber (5-2).
Rylee Snyder topped the Shanksville-Stonycreek scoring with 14 points while Josie Snyder chipped in 12.
Blairsville 55, North Star 38: In Boswell, Lexi Risinger scored a game-high 20 points and Caitlin Walbeck added 11 as the Bobcats topped the host Cougars to earn a spot opposite Windber in Saturday’s championship.
Sydney Ashbrook led the way for North Star with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Cambria Heights Tournament
Cambria Heights 80, Purchase Line 47: In Patton, Chloe Weakland scored 29 points and Abby Lobick had 19 points as the host Highlanders (5-0) defeated the Red Dragons.
Purchase Line (3-4) was led by Bethany Smith’s 11 points and Addaleia Beer’s 10.
Greater Johnstown 51, Northern Cambria 13: In Patton, Jayla Morales scored a game-high 15 points and added four assists to help lead the Trojans to their first victory of the season in an opening-round game against the Colts.
AndraNae McCray added 11 points for Greater Johnstown, which also got 10 from Daijah Hall.
Emma Kollar, Grace Krumenacker and Olivia Cavallo had four points apiece to pace Northern Cambria.
Richland Holiday Classic
Homer-Center 64, Conemaugh Valley 27: Marlee Kochman (15 points), Macy Sardone (12) and Molly Kosmack (11) all scored in double figures for the Wildcats in a first-round victory over the Blue Jays.
Anna Gunby scored nine points to lead Conemaugh Valley.
Richland 59, Conemaugh Township 32: Jordyn Kinsey led all scorers with 22 points as the Rams defeated the Indians.
Bella Burke chipped in 11 points for Richland while Lizzy Smith topped Conemaugh Township’s scoring with nine points.
West Shamokin Tournament
West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 15: In Rural Valley, Sophie Fusaro scored 16 points to help the Wolves muzzle the Rams.
Lydia McIlwain added 10 points for West Shamokin and Carol Woods had six points for Ligonier Valley.
High School Boys
Windber Rotary Tournament
Windber 61, Somerset 25: In Windber, the host Ramblers jumped out to a 25-4 first-quarter advantage and rolled to a victory over the Golden Eagles.
Windber (3-3) earned a spot in Saturday night’s championship game against Shade.
This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Shade winning the first two – in the title game of the Mountain Cat Tournament (68-47 on Dec. 14) and at Windber (77-47 on Dec. 18).
“We got out to a good start,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said. “We like to be able to generate our offense through our defense and thankfully we were able to get that to work for us.”
Keith Charney scored 15 points for Windber and Caden Dusack had 14.
Jacob VanLenten led Somerset (0-6) with 11 points.
“Shade is a very good basketball team, with a very good coach,” Slatcoff said. “They have a very good program. We’re going to throw everything we have to be more competitive than the first two times this season.”
Shade 56, Everett 38: In Windber, Kaden Koleszarik scored 15 points, Braden Adams netted 13 and Vince Fyock had 12 points in the defending tournament champion Panthers’ win over the Warriors.
“We had a little bit of maybe holiday hangover in the second quarter and got a little sloppy,” said Shade coach Wade Fyock, whose team led 11-4 after one quarter and 26-19 at halftime. “Everett made a run and hit a 3-pointer late in the second to cut the lead to seven. In the third quarter we came out defensively with a little more intensity and held them to seven points in the third and created some scoring off of turnovers.
“Our defense in the third quarter helped break open the game for us.”
Seth Price led Everett (4-4) with 10 points.
Boswell Jaycees Tournament
North Star 67, Shanksville-Stonycreek 29: In Boswell, Hunter Stevens scored 24 points and Andy Zuchelli had 20 as the host Cougars pulled away from the Vikings in the opening round.
Drew Lane had 16 points for North Star (5-1), which will face United in Saturday’s championship game.
The Cougars rolled to a 26-4 first-quarter lead and pushed the margin to 49-12 at halftime.
Luke Reedy led Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-5) with 12 points.
United 60, Tussey Mountain 53: In Boswell, a trio of double-digit scorers led by 15 from John Muchesko helped the Lions tame the Titans in an opening-round contest.
Austin Kovalcik added 14 points and Aiden Ringler had 12 for United (5-4).
Tussey Mountain (4-3) got a game-high 19 points from Matt Leonard while Devin Swope provided 17 points.
Richland Holiday Classic
Richland 70, Blairsville 38: Caleb Burke led all scorers with 18 points as the Rams rolled out to an early lead and never looked back to earn a spot in Saturday’s championship opposite Derry, a 74-68 winner over Homer-Center.
Charlie Levander chipped in 13 points and Trent Rozich added 12 for Richland.
Logan Platt paced the Bobcats with 12 points while teammate Jesse Klingensmith had 10.
Portage Holiday Tournament
Portage 84, Northern Bedford 52: In Portage, Kaden Claar had 18 points and Preston Rainey netted 17 as the Mustangs beat the Black Panthers in an opening round game.
Andrew Miko added 13 points and Mason Kargo had 11 for 6-0 Portage, which built a 22-10 first-quarter advantage and led 53-25 at halftime.
Caleb Diehl had 15 points for 1-4 Northern Bedford.
Penns Manor 78, Turkeyfoot Valley 61: In Portage, Garrett Grimaldi had 22 points, Dimitri Lieb had 16 and Reese Hays had 11 as the Comets (4-3) defeated the Rams.
Turkeyfoot Valley evened its record at 3-3 despite a 37-point night by Tanner Colflesh, who made 12 field goals and was 11-for-14 on the free-throw line. Gavin Stimmel had 10 points for the Rams.
Claysburg Holiday Tournament
Chestnut Ridge 66, Claysburg-Kimmel 44: In Claysburg, Kamden Clapper scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Lions advanced to Saturday’s title game opposite Bedford.
Isaac Little added 14 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds for Chestnut Ridge, which also got 11 points and 13 rebounds from Noah Hillegass.
Kyle Glass scored 17 points for the Bulldogs, who also got 14 from Parker Dibert.
Northern Blair Kiwanis Tournament
Bishop Carroll 55, Hollidaysburg 51: In Tyrone, Tristan McDannell scored 17 points and Nolan Burk added 13 as the Huskies held off the Golden Tigers for a first-round victory, earning a berth in Saturday’s title game opposite Tyrone, a 75-52 winner over Bellwood-Antis in the opening round.
Josh Holsopple had a game-high 28 points for Hollidaysburg.
