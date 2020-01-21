High School Boys
Windber 66, Portage 58 (OT): In Portage, the Ramblers overcame a six-point deficit to start the fourth on their way to forcing overtime where they outscored the Mustangs 15-7 to take home a key WestPAC North road win.
Keith Charney’s 19 points led Windber, which saw three other scorers in double figures with 15 from Caden Dusack, 14 from Dylan Napora and 10 from Aiden Gray.
Payton Zatek and Mason Kargo each had 14 points to lead Portage while Preston Rainey poured in 12.
Turkeyfoot Valley 67, Shanksville-Stonycreek 48: In Shanksville, the Rams’ Tanner Colflesh outscored the Vikings by himself with 49 points as Turkeyfoot Valley rolled to a WestPAC win.
C.J. Salsgiver’s 20 points led Shanksville-Stonycreek, which received 12 more points from Zion Manthey.
North Star 74, Ferndale 45: Andy Zuchelli scored a game-high 32 points and teammate Hunter Stevens added 16 as the Cougars (14-2) rolled out to a 33-16 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back in a WestPAC North game against the host Yellow Jackets.
Seth Coleman and Tajahi Thomas scored 10 points apiece for Ferndale.
Shade 84, Salisbury-Elk Lick 42: In Salisbury, the Panthers doubled up the Elks in a WestPAC South fray.
Vince Fyock led a trio of double-digit scorers with 24 points for Shade (12-1), which also got 20 points from Kaden Koleszarik and 15 from Tyler Valine.
Chase Jones topped the Salisbury-Elk Lick scoring with 12 points while teammates Zach Cook and Daulton Sellers each chipped in 10.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 74, Bishop Carroll Catholic 48: In Ebensburg, the Marauders outscored the host Huskies 41-15 in the second half to break open a game that was tied at the intermission.
Jessiah Witherspoon had 27 points, Kyle Ruggery had 26 and Will Helton had 10 for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (12-1). Tristan McDannell netted 18 points and Nolan Burk had 12 for Bishop Carroll Catholic (8-6).
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian 55, Bible Baptist Christian Academy 36: In Hollsopple, Lillie Sprankle had 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Sarah Huston had 16 points, and Rachel Hartman had seven rebounds for the host Blue Jays in a win over Bible Baptist Academy.
Bishop McCort 63, Westmont Hilltop 53: Lexi Martin led all scorers with 19 points and Bailey Shriver added 16 as the Crimson Crushers topped the host Hilltoppers in a Laurel Highlands game.
Mikayla Martin (12 points) and Bria Bair (11) also scored in double figures for Bishop McCort.
Erin Merritts had 15 points and Olivia Berg, 12, for Westmont Hilltop.
Saltsburg 68, Ligonier Valley 37: In Saltsburg, Abbie Dickey led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Trojans in a Heritage Conference victory over the visiting Rams.
Courtney Battistelli added 16 points for Saltsburg (10-7), which also got 11 points from Eden Plowman.
Kaelyn Adams scored 17 points and Haley Boyd added 11 for Ligonier Valley, which also got nine rebounds from Lizzy Crissman and eight boards from Maddie Griffin.
Forest Hills 73, Somerset 42: In Somerset, Madeline Cecere scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Rangers to a Laurel Highlands victory over the Golden Eagles and keep the Sidman squad unbeaten at 17-0.
Jordyn Smith added 14 points, Taylor Burda supplied 12 and Remi Smith chipped in nine for Forest Hills.
Shawna Walker had 14 points for Somerset.
