High School Boys
Blacklick Valley 48, Glendale 43: In Nanty Glo, Cody Williams led the WestPAC Vikings with 16 points as the hosts topped the ICC Vikings.
Rudy Lanzendorfer added 12 points and 16 rebounds for 1-0 Blacklick Valley, which outscored Glendale 13-6 in the third quarter.
Mason Peterson led Glendale with a game-high 17 points.
Northern Cambria Tournament
Conemaugh Valley 62, Northern Cambria 47: In Northern Cambria, Logan Kent netted a game-high 25 points to lead the Blue Jays past the Colts.
Casey Percinsky added 11 points for Conemaugh Valley, which will play Harmony in Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Isak Kudlawiec topped Northern Cambria (0-1) with 12 points. Peyton Myers chipped in 11 points.
Plum Tip-Off Tournament
Riverview 36, Ligonier Valley 33: In Pittsburgh, Ben Hower and Luke Migely each tallied 11 points as the Raiders edged the Rams.
Matthew Marinchak compiled 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals for 0-1 Ligonier Valley.
He is 16 points away from 1,000.
The Rams trailed 27-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Ligonier Valley faces Valley in the consolation game at noon Saturday.
Redbank Valley Tip-Off Tournament
Bishop McCort Catholic 74, West Shamokin 41: In New Bethlehem, Trystan Fornari (18 points) and Ethan Kasper (17) combined for 35 points to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Wolves.
Colby Cannizzaro added 11 points, and Colin Stevens contributed 10 points for 1-0 Bishop McCort, which will face Redbank Valley in Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Trevor Smulik led 0-1 West Shamokin with 17 points.
Ron Davidson Roundball Classic
Penn Cambria 77, Penns Manor 67: In Ebensburg, Vinny Chirdon tallied 19 points and four 3-pointers off the bench to help the Panthers top the Comets.
Garrett Harrold netted 15 points for 1-0 Penn Cambria. Zach Grove added 13 points, and Mason McCarthy provided 11 points. Luke Shuagis hit three straight 3-pointers to give Penn Cambria a 51-48 lead in the third quarter.
Grant Grimaldi led all scorers with 25 points for 0-1 Penns Manor. Ashton Courvina added 12 points, and Kaleb Kerchensky netted 11 points.
Conemaugh Township 74, Central Cambria 64: In Ebensburg, Jackson Byer tallied a game-high 29 points as the Indians defeated the Red Devils.
Tanner Shirley and John Updyke each netted 16 points for 1-0 Conemaugh Township.
Zack Ford and Ian Little led 0-1 Central Cambria with 17 points and five made treys each.
Daric Danchanko added 16 points, and Hobbs Dill provided 14 points. The Red Devils made 12 3-pointers.
Conemaugh Township led 40-28 at halftime.
South Park Tip-Off Tournament
Bethel Park 69, Berlin Brothersvalley 46: In South Park, the Black Hawks outscored the Mountaineers 24-6 in the second quarter on their way to victory.
Ben Guffey led Bethel Park (1-0) with a game-high 26 points and five 3-pointers. Jadon Goodman (12) and Anthony Watson (10) both finished in double figures.
Craig Jarvis topped Berlin Brothersvalley (0-1) with 16 points and four treys. Tyler Miller (four 3-pointers) and Pace Prosser both chipped in a dozen points.
High School Girls
Bedford 61, Northern Bedford County 26: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott totaled a game-high 21 points to lead the Bisons past the Black Panthers.
Josie Shuke finished with 15 points for 1-0 Bedford. Sydney Taracatac added 10 points, and Riley Ruffley nailed a trio of treys for nine points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 65, Huntingdon 37: In Ebensburg, Makaylah Koscho and Madison Ostinowsky each tallied 16 points to lead the Huskies past the Bearcats.
Bishop Carroll (1-0) led 20-1 after the first quarter. Koscho drained four 3-pointers.
Lexi Troup led Huntingdon (0-1) with a game-high 18 points.
Art Burkett Memorial Tournament
At Portage
Penn Cambria 75, Northern Cambria 4: In Portage, Bailey O’Donnell (13), Daijah Lilly (11) and Cornell (10) all scored in double figures as the Panthers dominated the Colts.
Penn Cambria (1-0) led 28-0 after the first quarter.
Olivia Cavallo and Ella Miller each supplied two points for Northern Cambria (0-1).
Portage 59, Claysburg-Kimmel 22: In Portage, Arianna Wozniak (15), Jenna Burkett (13) and Brooke Bednarski (12) each scored in double digits to lead the Mustangs past the Bulldogs.
Rebekah Claar tallied 18 points for Claysburg-Kimmel.
Forest Hills Tip-Off Tournament
Forest Hills 54, Juniata Valley 23: In Sidman, Remi Smith led all scorers with 15 points as the Rangers scorched the Green Hornets.
Alexis Henderson added 12 points for Forest Hills, which led 19-5 after the first quarter.
Forest Hills faces Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Bishop Guilfoyle in Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Mackenze Coffman led Juniata Valley with 10 points.
