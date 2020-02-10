High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 82, Bishop Carroll 69: Ashton Fortson scored a game-high 35 points as the Hilltoppers defeated the visiting Huskies on Monday, clinching the third spot in the upcoming Laurel Highlands semifinals on Thursday.
Also scoring in double digits for Westmont Hilltop were Austin Svencer with 13 points while Landon Weeks, Tanner Civis and Tyler Mosorjak supplied 10 points apiece.
Tristan McDannell and Nolan Burk each had 22 points for Bishop Carroll, which also got 12 points from Scott Semelsberger along with 10 points from Jordan Bobroski.
The Hilltoppers will play at Greater Johnstown on Thursday in the LHAC semifinal matchup. The Trojans prevailed 68-53 in their earlier meeting in January.
Bishop McCort 81, Penn Cambria 62: In Cresson, Mason Nash poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Panthers in a Laurel Highlands contest. Grant Jeanjaquet (15) and Sam Newcomer (10) also finished in double figures for Bishop McCort (7-14), which led 43-32 at halftime.
Chayce McCombie paced Penn Cambria (12-10) with 11 points.
Windber 56, Blacklick Valley 36: In Windber, Chase Vargo scored a game-high 22 points as the Ramblers topped the visiting Vikings in a WestPAC North clash.
Aiden Gray contributed 12 points and Blake Klosky added 10 for Windber.
Kolten Szymusiak topped the Blacklick Valley scoring with 18 points.
Conemaugh Township 79, Ferndale 47: In Davidsville, Evan Brenneman and Tyler Poznanski each poured in 24 points to lead the Indians past the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC North contest. Brenneman added eight rebounds. Jackson Byer provided 12 points and eight rebounds for Conemaugh Township (12-9), which led 44-19 at halftime.
Chance Kelly paced Ferndale (4-17) with 14 points.
Forest Hills 71: Somerset 69: In Sidman, Zach Myers (26 points and five treys) and Jeremy Burda (20) combined for 46 points as the Rangers garnered their first Laurel Highlands victory of the season over the Golden Eagles. Dylan Pasquerilla netted 11 points for the Rangers (3-18).
The teams combined for 18 made 3-pointers, with Forest Hills draining 11. Both squads were tied at halftime and after the third quarter.
Will Reeping tallied a game-high 27 points for Somerset (1-19). Masin Stutzman and Aiden VanLenten added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 66, Rockwood 34: In Shanksville, Cy Brant returned to action, scoring a game-high 18 points as the Vikings sailed past the Rockets in a WestPAC South contest.
C.J. Salsgiver had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists while also chipping in seven rebounds for Shanksville-Stonycreek, which also got 13 points from Luke Reedy along with 10 points from Zion Manthey.
Logan Hutchison had 13 points for Rockwood.
Portage 58, Conemaugh Valley 51: In Portage, Kaden Claar led all scorers with 21 points as the Mustangs defeated the Blue Jays in a WestPAC North fray. Preston Rainey totaled 12 points for Portage (17-4), which led 13-6 after the first.
Ryan Sida (15 points) and Gage Urban (14) topped Conemaugh Valley (9-12) in scoring.
High School Girls
Shade 62, Johnstown Christian 19: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha supplied a double-double with a game-high 20 points and 18 rebounds as the host Panthers trounced the Blue Jays in a non-league game.
Morgan Zimmerman added 10 rebounds and six assists for Shade (16-5), which also got nine points and five assists from Katie Cook along with five steals from Taylor Rapsky.
Lillie Sprankle had seven points for Johnstown Christian.
Blair County Christian School 51, Cambria County Christian 35: In Mundys Corner, Madison Snyder scored a team-high 22 points as the Bobcats defeated the Panthers.
Macie Poborski had a double-double for Cambria County Christian with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds while Sophie Poborski added 16 rebounds.
Bishop Carroll 48, Somerset 24: In Ebensburg, Mara Yahner paced all scorers with 15 points as the Huskies defeated the Golden Eagles in a Laurel Highlands contest. Bishop Carroll (12-9) outscored Somerset 19-7 in the second quarter to lead 33-13 at halftime.
Abby Rosman topped Somerset (6-15) with nine points and 13 rebounds. Nina Rascona came up with six steals and Shawna Walker blocked four shots.
Bishop McCort 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 54: Mikayla Martin (19 points), Bella Hunt (17) and Bailey Shriver (13) all scored in double figures to lift the Crimson Crushers (13-9) over the Marauders in a Laurel Highlands contest. Martin finished with six rebounds and five assists. Lexi Martin dished out four assists.
Bishop McCort used a 21-11 advantage in the third quarter to lead 41-38.
Teresa Haigh topped Bishop Guilfoyle (14-6) with 17 points.
Central Cambria 53, Greater Johnstown 33: In Ebensburg, Cass Bezek and Kiersten Szpala each scored 12 points to help guide the Red Devils to an LHAC victory over the visiting Trojans.
Daijah Hall had 12 points for Greater Johnstown.
Portage 86, Conemaugh Valley 30: In Portage, the Mustangs clinched the WestPAC North top seed with a lopsided victory over the Blue Jays.
Abbi Riskus finished with a game-high 31 points while Kara Dividock had 16 points and set a personal milestone, going over 500 rebounds for Portage, which will play host to Shade on Wednesday in the WestPAC semifinal.
Emma Grecek tallied 22 points for Conemaugh Valley.
North Star 58, Ferndale 42: In Boswell, Steph Emert led all scorers with 28 points and added six steals while Sydnee Ashbrook collected 12 points and 27 rebounds in the Cougars’ WestPAC North victory over the Yellow Jackets. Abby Retassie added 10 points for North Star (8-13), which outscored Ferndale 33-13 in the middle quarters.
Angelina Wagner led Ferndale (2-18) with 23 points.
Windber 60, Blacklick Valley 45: In Windber, Amanda Cominsky (15 points and 13 rebounds) and Alayna Elliott (11 points and 11 boards) both posted double-doubles to lead the Ramblers past the Vikings in a key WestPAC North contest, earning a spot in Wednesday’s conference semifinals at Shanksville-Stonycreek. Cominsky dished out six assists. Rylee Ott chipped in 15 points for Windber (17-4), which outscored Blacklick Valley 40-18 in the second half.
Emily Marines topped Blacklick Valley (15-6) with 15 points. Maria McConnell added 13 points.
Westmont Hilltop 55, Richland 33: Erin Merritts led a trio of Hilltoppers in double figures with 17 points as the hosts defeated the Rams in a Laurel Highlands contest. Grace Gardill buried three treys and finished with 11 points. Ella Brawley chipped in 10 points for Westmont Hilltop (7-14), which led 21-9 at halftime and added 19 points in the third.
Logan Roman topped Richland (9-12) with eight points.
