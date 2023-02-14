High School Boys
Tuesday
Westmont Hilltop 75, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 69: The Hilltoppers shook up the top of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference standings in the regular-season finale, upsetting the visiting Marauders to win their sixth consecutive contest.
Noah Brownlee scored 19 points, and Ryan Craft had 16 points as Westmont Hilltop (15-6) won for the ninth time in its past 10 games.
Jonathan Crocco added 11 points for the Hilltoppers, who led 35-31 at halftime and took a 57-42 advantage into the final quarter before the Marauders (19-3) posted a 24-18 margin.
Patrick Haigh led the Marauders with 21 points, and Jude Haigh had 15 points.
Portage 76, Central Cambria 74: In Ebensburg, Mason Kargo scored 28 points and Brennan Heidler had 12 points as the Mustangs outlasted the host Red Devils.
Luke Scarton and Bode Layo each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who finished the regular season 21-2.
Grady Snyder had 26 points to lead Central Cambria (3-18). Ben Ream had 14 points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 67, Union 58: In Mount Storm, West Virginia, Bryce Nicholson scored 21 points, and Chris Kozlowski had 18 points as the Rams (15-7) beat the Tigers.
Sammy Jones had 22 points for Union (0-18). Hunter Gaither had 14 points and Eric Linkswiler had 11.
Monday
New Castle 72, Berlin Brothersvalley 43: In New Castle, the Mountaineers faced a stiff test in this nonconference game against the Hurricanes.
New Castle had four players reach double-digit scoring in a victory over Class 1A Berlin Brothersvalley. Each team is 20-2.
Isiah Boice (15 points), Jonathan Anderson (14), Dajaun Young (12) and Nick Wallace (11) scored in double digits for New Castle.
Pace Prosser had 19 points, and Ryan Blubaugh netted 14 points for the Mountaineers.
Windber 53, Blacklick Valley 20: In Windber, John Shuster scored 16 points and Tanner Barkley had 14 points as the host Ramblers beat the Vikings.
Windber improved to 19-3 after limiting Blacklick Valley (8-14) to single-digit scoring each quarter. The Ramblers posted a 6-0 advantage in the third quarter to lead 49-11.
Penn Cambria 77, Bishop McCort Catholic 61: In Cresson, Garrett Harrold scored 24 points, Vinny Chirdon had 19 points, and Luke Shuagis tallied 12 points as the host Panthers beat the Crimson Crushers.
Penn Cambria (18-4) fell behind 23-19 after one quarter, but battled back to lead 43-34 at intermission against Bishop McCort Catholic (10-12).
Harrold added 12 rebounds and five assists. Shuagis had nine rebounds and Chirdon pulled down seven boards.
Ethan Kasper led Bishop McCort Catholic with 21 points, and Trystan Fornari had 15 points.
Central Cambria 74, Somerset 62: In Ebensburg, Grady Snyder scored 18 points, and Connor Serenko netted 16 points in the host Red Devils’ victory over the Golden Eagles.
Nolan Wyrwas added 14 points, and Ben Ream had 11 points for Central Cambria (3-18).
Aiden VanLenten had a game-high 19 points to lead Somerset (4-18). Luke Housley scored 13 points.
Richland 66, Chestnut Ridge 56: In New Paris, Sam Penna scored 21 points, and Tyler Kane had 13 points as the Rams (10-12) beat the Lions.
Gavin Lazor scored 15 points and Cameron Garrett had 12 points for Chestnut Ridge (6-16). Chase Whysong had 10 points.
Northern Garrett 68, Shanksville-Stonycreek 50: In Accident, Md., Ethan Sebold scored 15 points, Abe Schlipp had 14 points, and Luke Sechler had 10 as the host Huskies (11-9) beat the Vikings (3-19).
Logan McCall had 17 points, and Christian Musser netted 16 points for Shanksville-Stonycreek. Braxton Newman had 10 points.
United 54, Penns Valley 42: In Spring Mills, Brad Felix scored 15 points and Joe Marino netted 14 points as the visiting Lions beat the Rams. Carter Payne had 11 points for United (22-2).
Fletcher Ironside scored 12 points, and Ethan Narber had 11 points for Penns Valley (3-17).
Westmont Hilltop 63, Bishop Carroll Catholic 53: Ryan Craft scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies.
Jonathan Crocco added 20 points, and Noah Brownlee had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Westmont Hilltop (14-6). Jack Wesner had nine assists.
Luke Repko scored 19 points for Bishop Carroll Catholic (6-14). Spencer Myers had 16 points.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Forest Hills 72, Bishop Carroll Catholic 48: In Ebensburg, Madison Ostinowsky surpassed 1,000 career points but the Huskies fell to the visiting Rangers, as Alexis Henderson collected 29 points in the regular-season finale.
Ostinowsky scored 11 points and has 1,002 points in her career.
Henderson made 11 field goals and four free throws for Forest Hills (20-2). Tatum Laughard added 10 points for Bishop Carroll Catholic (8-14).
Bishop McCort Catholic 59, Penn Cambria 47: The Crimson Crushers secured the fourth spot in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference girls semifinal round with a victory over the visiting Panthers.
Gianna Gallucci scored 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bishop McCort Catholic, 11-11 overall and 10-8 in the conference. Bria Bair had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Cami Beppler added 15 points for the Crimson Crushers.
Abby Crossman had 15 points and Emily Hit had 10 points for Penn Cambria (10-12).
Greater Johnstown 50, Somerset 30: At Doc Stofko Gymnasium, Bella Distefano scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Trojans defeated the Golden Eagles for their 11th win of the season.
NaLonai Tisinger had 13 points, and Meeya Gause had 11 points for Greater Johnstown, which won five games in the past eight days.
Eve Housley’s 13 points led Somerset.
Bedford 47, Central 45 (OT): In Bedford, Autumn Becker scored 13 points, and Kasey Shuke had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Bisons outlasted the Scarlet Dragons.
The score was tied 41-all after regulation. Bedford (2-19) outscored Central 6-4 in the overtime session, as Shuke scored five points on a 3-pointer and a field goal.
Brayln Ellis had 18 points, and Brayln Ellis scored 11 points for Central (5-16).
Berlin Brothersvalley 45, Tussey Mountain 37: In Berlin, Jenny Countryman scored 19 points and Gracie Sechler added 11 points as the host Mountaineers beat the Titans.
Berlin Brothersvalley (17-5) jumped out to a 19-7 first-quarter lead and maintained the advantage.
Karli Lucko had 14 points, and Alayna Clark had 12 points for Tussey Mountain (16-5).
Monday
River Valley 66, Conemaugh Township 41: In Davidsville, sophomore Ava Persichetti scored 24 points and went over 1,000 for her career, and Hannah Artley had 15 points as the visiting Panthers beat the Indians.
Rylee Kitner added 10 points for River Valley (22-2).
Mya Poznanski led Conemaugh Township (11-10) with 16 points, and Jenna Brenneman had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ava Byer had 10 rebounds.
Berlin Brothersvalley 54, United 44: In Berlin, Grace Sechler scored 29 points to lead the host Mountaineers past the Lions.
Delaney Perrone scored 13 points, and Mollee Fry had 10 points for United.
Berlin Brothersvalley (16-5) built a 28-16 halftime advantage. United (15-6) posted a 28-26 second-half margin.
Westmont Hilltop 62, Bishop Carroll Catholic 56 (OT): In Ebensburg, Zoey Lynch netted 22 points as the visiting Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies.
Christiana Gordon scored 13 points and Morgan Faight added 10 points for Westmont Hilltop (20-1). Madison Ostinowsky had 17 points for Bishop Carroll (8-13).
Westmont Hilltop outscored Bishop Carroll 11-5 in the overtime session.
Forest Hills 57, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 31: In Altoona, Alexis Henderson scored 18 points, and Arissa Britt had 12 points as the visiting Rangers beat the Marauders.
Henderson also pulled down 10 rebounds for Forest Hills (19-2). Britt and Olivia McLeary each made five steals.
Homer-Center 51, Cambria Heights 34: In Patton, Mary Sardone scored 21 points, and Molly Kosmack scored 15 points as the visiting Wildcats beat the Highlanders.
Sienna Kirsch had 18 points for Cambria Heights (4-18).
Chestnut Ridge 50, Richland 44: Belle Bosch scored 18 points, and Caylie Conlon had 16 points as the visiting Lions beat the Rams.
Laikyn Roman had 13 points for Richland (10-10).
Shade 55, McConnellsburg 21: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha scored 31 points and had 12 rebounds, nine steals, eight assists and five blocked shots in the host Panthers’ victory over the Spartans.
Kendahl Stutzman scored 10 points for Shade (14-8).
Serenity Rengifo had 10 points for McConnellsburg (9-12).
Somerset 55, Central Cambria 48: In Somerset, four Golden Eagles reached double-digit scoring in a victory over the visiting Red Devils.
Eve Housley had 13 points, and Shawn Walker scored 12 points for the Golden Eagles (7-15). Emily Rush and Shandi Walker each scored 10 points.
Alaina Long led Central Cambria (7-15) with 15 points. Aubrey Ruddek had 13 points, and Abigail Sheehan had 11 points for the Red Devils.
