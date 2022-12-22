High School Boys
United 66, River Valley 60: In Armagh, Tyler Robertson buried seven 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 22 points, while Joe Marino and Brad Felix chipped in 17 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the 8-0 Lions over the 4-4 Panthers on Thursday.
River Valley’s Luke Woodring (21 points), Jayden Whitfield (13) and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni (12) all scored in double figures.
Each team made 11 3-pointers.
North Star 61, Blacklick Valley 50: In Nanty Glo, Brady Weimer (20 points), Ethan Smith (14), C.J. Biery (13) and Ethan Eller (10) all scored in double figures as the Cougars sprinted past the Vikings on Wednesday.
Gino DiPaolo topped Blacklick Valley with 14 points, and Alex Reba netted 12.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56, Bishop Carroll Catholic 33: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh netted a game-high 21 points, and Jude Haigh collected 18 as the Marauders defeated the Huskies on Wednesday.
Bishop Carroll’s Max Voyda scored nine points.
High School Girls
Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Rockwood 57 (OT): In Rockwood, Ava Hair collected 23 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Rams over the Rockets on Tuesday.
Turkeyfoot Valley outscored Rockwood 7-4 in overtime.
Maleigha Younkin added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams. Jessica Pepe came up with six steals. Makiah Schartiger finished with four thefts.
Rockwood’s Morgan Beckner (15 points), Izzy Haer (14) and Mollie Wheatley (14) all scored in double digits.
