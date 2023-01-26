Basketball
High School Boys
United 69, West Shamokin 42: In Armagh, Brad Felix scored 24 points as the Lions won their 17th game with a 27-point win over the visiting Wolves.
Tyler Robertson had 14 points, and Joe Marino had 11 points for the Lions (17-1).
Brayden Rodgers had 17 points for West Shamokin (6-11).
Bishop McCort Catholic 59, Bedford 58: Ethan Kasper scored a putback basket with 3.6 seconds left to give the Crimson Crushers a one-point victory over the visiting Bisons.
Kasper finished with 21 points for Bishop McCort Catholic (8-8). Aden Burkhart and Trystan Fornari each scored 10 points.
Kevin Ressler scored a game-high 32 points, includig four 3-pointers, for Bedford (5-9). The Bisons had 10 3-point field goals, with Matt Edwards adding three to collect nine points.
Windber 63, Blacklick Valley 25: In Nanty Glo, Grady Klosky scvored 18 points and Evan Brady had 16 points as the visiting Ramblers beat the Vikings.
John Shuster added 10 points for Windber (14-3), which limited Blacklick Valley (5-11) to only eight field goals.
Northern Cambria 45, Cambria Heights 35: In Patton, the Colts’ Ty Dumm posted 16 points while teammate Peyton Myers added 10 more in a win over the Highlanders.
Northern Cambria outscored Cambria Heights 32-21 in the second half to grab the lead and eventually the victory.
Carter Lamb’s 13 points led the hosts in defeat.
Turkeyfoot Valley 56, Shanksville-Stonycreek 52: In Shanksville, Chris Kozlowski had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Rams beat the Vikings.
Bryce Nicholson scored 19 points and eight rebounds and six steals for Turkeyfoot Valley (11-6).
Christian Musser had a game-high 24 points for Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-13). Logan McCall had 12 points.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 43, Mountain Ridge 32: In Berlin, a 16-point effort from Jen Countryman led the way for the Mountaineers as they pushed their way past the Miners.
Grace Sechler also scored 12 points for Berlin Brothersvalley, which held its guest to nine first-half points.
North Star 45, Ferndale 33: Grace Metz scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds and five steals as the Cougars defeated the host Yellow Jackets.
Chloe Miller added 10 points and 20 rebounds for North Star (9-10).
Deajah Chatman had 13 points for Ferndale (6-10). Maisen Sechrengost had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Conemaugh Township 65, Conemaugh Valley 16: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski scored 19 points, and Jenna Brenneman had 14 points and nine rebounds as the host Indians defeated the Blue Jays.
Ava Byer had nine rebounds, and Madee Roman had eight boards.
Ashlyn Fetterman and Maeve Cullen each had four assists, and Fetterman had four steals for Conemaugh Township (9-7).
Penelope Reininger led Conemaugh Valley with six points.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday
Franklin Regional 7, Bishop McCort Catholic 3: In Delmont, Timothy Brickner, Joseph Casella, Derek German (two assists), Matthew Knizner, Luke Lavrich (three helpers), Nicholas Matus and Nolan Savinda each scored as the Panthers topped the Crimson Crushers in a Class 2A matchup.
Franklin Regional’s Nolan Schilling stopped 20 shots, and Robert Kelley added two helpers.
Bishop McCort’s Brennan Karalfa, Timur Naletov and Ivan Safronov each scored.
Hleb Subach made 32 saves, and Xavier Lieb added two helpers.
Kiski Area 8, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Delmont, Kyle Guido and Nick Miles each tallied hat tricks to lead the Cavaliers over the Hilltoppers in a Class 1A contest.
Kiski’s Ethan George and Owen Kowalkowski each chipped in a goal. Dylan Matenkosky added two helpers. Evin Brice stopped 19 shots.
Westmont Hilltop’s Landrey Burnhimer and Brett Hoffman each scored. Alex Crespo made 31 saves.
