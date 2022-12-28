High School Boys
Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament
United 70, Somerset 56: In Boswell, a 20-point night from Brad Felix lifted the Lions as they rolled past the Golden Eagles. Dylan Dishong netted 16 points in the win, while United teammates Joe Marino and Isaac Worthington scored 14 and 11, respectively, on Wednesday.
Somerset’s Aiden VanLenten notched a game-high 22 points while Caleb Platt pitched in 12.
North Star 71, Tussey Mountain 34: In Boswell, Brady Weimer ripped the Titans for 32 points while Andy Retassie, C.J. Biery and Ethan Smith each scored 10 in a convincing opening-round victory.
Smith also yanked down a team-high 10 rebounds and dished out six assists, tying Retassie and Biery in that category.
Tussey Mountain’s Luke Barnett scored 12 to lead his squad.
Hollidaysburg Tournament
Greater Johnstown 64, Altoona 38: In Hollidaysburg, Donte Tisinger tallied a game-high 28 points and buried four 3-pointers as the Trojans sprinted past the Mountain Lions.
Greater Johnstown’s Nyerre Collins contributed 16 points and four treys.
Zhaad White led Altoona with eight points.
Berlin Veterans’ Home Association Holiday Tournament
Geibel Catholic 86, Ligonier Valley 60: In Berlin, Jaydis Kennedy’s 31 points and 24 from Tre White helped the Gators take a bite out of the Rams in the consolation game.
Ligonier Valley’s Chet Dillamen totaled 18 points, while Parker Hollick added 13. Hayden Sierocky provided 13 rebounds and six assists.
Windber Rotary Tournament
Bishop McCort Catholic 74, Everett 49: In Windber, six Crimson Crushers scored at least 10 points with Ibn Shaheed’s 17 leading the way as they waxed the Warriors.
Brock Beppler, Ethan Kasper, Mason Pfeil, Aden Burkhardt and Shakile Ferguson each scored 10 points in the victory.
Logan Shaw netted 10 points for Everett.
Hancock Tournament
Salisbury-Elk Lick 62, Turkeyfoot Valley 56: In Hancock, Maryland, Daulton Sellers netted 24 points, and Drake Sellers added 17 as the Elks defeated the Rams in the title game.
Both Daulton Sellers and Drake Sellers were named to the all-tournament team. The Elks (6-2) outscored the Rams 25-6 in the second quarter to lead 31-13 at halftime.
Bryce Nicholson led Turkeyfoot Valley with 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Chris Kozlowski contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
Non-Tournament
Blacklick Valley 73, Meyersdale 41: In Nanty Glo, five first-half 3-pointers from the Vikings’ Greg Schilling set the tone in a comfortable win over the Red Raiders. Braydon Brown led Blacklick Valley with 17 points, while Gino DiPaolo added 16 points, Schilling popped off for 15 and Alex Reba netted 10.
Noah Kretchman’s 16 points paced Meyersdale, which saw Malachi Carr toss in 11.
High School Girls
Berlin Veterans’ Home Association Holiday Tournament
Conemaugh Township 46, Southern Fulton 26: In Berlin, Mya Poznanski’s 20 points led a spirited Conemaugh Township effort as it held Southern Fulton to four combined points during the second and third quarters of a consolation victory.
Ava Byer notched six rebounds and five steals in the win while Poznanski grabbed five boards and Ashlyn Fetterman rustled up five steals.
Andrea Elder’s 11 points paced Southern Fulton.
Central Cambria Tournament
Central Cambria 47, Everett 40: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils held off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Warriors to secure a victory in the Stevens Carpet One Holiday Hardwood Classic consolation game.
Abigail Sheehan’s 16 points helped the Red Devils maintain their late advantage after the Warriors trimmed a double-digit deficit down to four with two minutes remaining.
Cloe Price scored a game-high 24 points for Everett in the loss.
Non-Tournament
Blacklick Valley 37, Meyersdale 32: In Meyersdale, Kristin Szymusiak provided 14 points, and Mackenzie Kinter netted 12 as the Vikings topped the Red Raiders to earn coach Rich Price his 150th girls varsity victory.
Meyersdale’s Zoe Hetz and Amelia Kretchman each tallied eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.