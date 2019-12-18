High School Boys
Conemaugh Valley 85, Turkeyfoot Valley 76: The Rams’ Tanner Colflesh tallied a game-high 41 points to go over 1,000 for his career, but the Blue Jays had four players reach double figures to pick up a WestPAC triumph on Wednesday.
Colflesh, a junior guard, made 16 field goals, including a pair of treys, and knocked down seven foul shots for Turkeyfoot Valley (2-1).
Conemaugh Valley (3-1) outscored the visitors 47-38 in the second half after the teams were tied at halftime. The game featured 22 made 3-pointers, including 13 by Conemaugh Valley.
Ryan Sida led the Blue Jays with 32 points and seven made 3-pointers. Jake Richards knocked down three treys and finished with 24 points. Casey Cruse and Logan Kent scored 10 points apiece.
Blake Nicholson and Gavin Stimmell provided 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Turkeyfoot Valley.
Berlin Brothersvalley 81, Blacklick Valley 32: In Nanty Glo, Will Spochart provided a game-high 27 points to spark the Mountaineers past the Vikings in a WestPAC contest.
Abe Countryman supplied 17 points for Berlin Brothersvalley (4-3), which led 27-10 after one and 46-16 at halftime. Elijah Sechler netted 10 points.
Kolten Szymusiak topped Blacklick Valley (2-2) with eight points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 49, Penn Cambria 44: In Cresson, the Huskies fended off a Panthers rally by scoring the game’s final six points to prevail in the Laurel Highlands.
Scott Semelsberger paced Bishop Carroll (2-0) with 14 points. Tristan McDannell added 13 points.
Penn Cambria trailed 40-28 going into the fourth, but roared back to take a 44-43 lead with 59 seconds left. Conner Karabinos supplied 11 points, while Mason McCarthy netted nine points.
Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Central Cambria 48: In Ebensburg, Jessiah Witherspoon tallied a game-high 16 points to spearhead the Marauders’ effort on the road against the Red Devils.
Michael Montecalvo (11), Alex Wood (11), Will Helton (10) and Cameron Khoza (10) all scored in double figures for Bishop Guilfoyle (2-0), which led 44-20 at halftime.
Ben Young paced Central Cambria (1-4) with 14 points. Hobbs Dill provided 12 points.
Westmont Hilltop 77, Forest Hills 53: In Sidman, Landon Weeks (six made treys) and Ashton Fortson combined to 42 points to lead the Hilltoppers past the Rangers in a Laurel Highlands contest. Weeks supplied a game-high 22 points, while Fortson added 20.
Austin Svencer netted 10 points for Westmont Hilltop (4-0), which nailed nine 3-pointers.
Carson Berkhimer topped Forest Hills (0-3) with 18 points. Jeremy Burda and Zach Myers chipped in 10 points apiece.
North Star 90, Meyersdale 53: In Boswell, Andy Zuchelli’s 25 points led a quartet of Cougars in double-digit scoring as North Star hammered the Red Raiders. Hunter Stevens, Drew Lane and Brock Weimer scored 22, 17 and 12, respectively, in the win.
Gavin Hetz put up 20 points to pace Meyersdale, which got 18 more from Mahlon Reese.
Portage 70, Shanksville-Stonycreek 36: In Portage, the Mustangs used a 24-5 advantage in the fourth quarter to create plenty of breathing room to defeat the Vikings in the WestPAC.
Preston Rainey poured in a game-high 23 points for the 4-0 Mustangs. Kaden Claar (17) and Mason Kargo (10) also reached double figures.
CJ Salsgiver paced Shanksville-Stonycreek with 17 points and four 3-pointers. Zion Manthey netted nine points.
High School Girls
Bedford 53, Somerset 40: In Bedford, Josie Shuke supplied a game-high 15 points to lead the Bisons past the Golden Eagles in the Laurel Highlands. Natalie Lippincott added nine points for Bedford (3-1), which used a 24-9 outburst in the second to pull away.
Sophia Rush and Nina Rascona topped Somerset (2-3) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Penn Cambria 56, Bishop Carroll Catholic 43: In Ebensburg, Lora Davis’ 20 points topped all scorers as the Panthers clawed by the Huskies.
Emily Hite and Madison Grove each scored 10 for Penn Cambria, which built a 12-point lead halftime by outscoring Bishop Carroll 18-5 in the second quarter.
Molly Krumenacker scored 11 points to pace the hosts.
Bishop McCort Catholic 77, Chestnut Ridge 36: Mikayla Martin had 29 points and produced 10 steals as the Crimson Crushers blasted the visiting Lions. Lexi Martin and Bailey Shriver also had double-doubles in the win as Lexi Martin had 14 points and 11 steals while Shriver netted a dozen points and yanked down 10 boards. Ally Diamond had nine rebounds for the victors.
Belle Bosch’s 14 points led the way for Chestnut Ridge.
Forest Hills 49, Westmont Hilltop 42: The visiting Rangers took an 11-point night from Madeline Cecere and a 10-point effort from Taylor Burda as they battled past the Hilltoppers.
Westmont Hilltop was led by 15 points from Grace Gardill.
