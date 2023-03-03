Boys
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Consolation
Turkeyfoot Valley 52, Salisbury-Elk Lick 42: Chris Kozlowski scored 20 points and teammate Bryce Nicholson netted 10 as the Rams staved off the Elks to advance to the PIAA Class 1A tournament on Friday at Pitt-Johnstown.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Turkeyfoot Valley coach Landon Loya said. “We told them we didn’t want the ride to stop quite yet.”
Kozlowski also yanked down 11 rebounds in the win that saw Turkeyfoot Valley lead by as many as 24 points as Kozlowski put in a layup to make it 38-14 with 3:40 left in the third. Nicholson grabbed seven boards and six steals.
The Rams led 16-0 midway through the second before the Elks registered their first points on a baseline jumper from Lance Jones.
“I may have never have done that in my 20-plus years of coaching,” Loya said. “It was effort. They bought in. Rebounded well. We stayed true to our assignments.”
Salisbury-Elk Lick was paced by Jones’ 17 points while Daulton Sellers and Drake Sellers each scored eight. The Elks managed to shrink the lead to eight points twice during the fourth quarter before their Rams salted away the game at the free-throw line.
Girls
District 6 Tournament
Class 3A Consolation
Forest Hills 57, Huntingdon 27: In Sidman, Anna Burkey tallied 12 points and Lexi Henderson added 11 as the Rangers outscored the Bearcats 20-2 in the second quarter to prevail.
Huntingdon led 18-16 after the first quarter, but Forest Hills outscored the Bearcats 41-9 in the final three frames.
Lily Borger paced Huntingdon with 11 points, and Lily Fiscus netted 10.
Forest Hills (22-4) buried nine 3-pointers as a team, including three each by Burkey and Henderson. Aivah Maul finished with four steals.
The Rangers will face District 7 champion Avonworth, a 48-40 winner over Laurel in the first round of the PIAA tournament on March 10.
