High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 69, Richland 68 (OT): The Crimson Crushers’ Bailey Shriver hit a blind shot from inside the key as time expired in overtime, giving Bishop McCort Catholic a thrilling victory over the Rams on Wednesday.
Mikayla Martin notched 14 points, 11 rebounds while dishing out seven assists in the win. Bria Bair scored a dozen points while grabbing 15 boards. Shriver and Hailee Janidlo each tallied 11 while Lauren Selfridge posted 10 points.
Selfridge connected on a 3-pointer late in regulation to force overtime.
Julianna Stem, who hit a go-ahead bucket late in the overtime period, scored 20 to lead Richland, which saw Jordyn Kinsey score 15 and Isabella Burke pour in 13 with Avery Marshall offering 11.
Bedford 46, Westmont Hilltop 37: The visiting Bisons limited the Hilltoppers to just 11 points in the first half before marking time with the hosts in the second half to claim a Laurel Highlands triumph.
Syd Taracatac’s 17 points spurred Bedford, which got 15 points from Natalie Lippincott.
Grace Gardill and Lauren Lavis each scored eight points to lead Westmont Hilltop.
Central Cambria 47, Bishop Carroll Catholic 42: In Ebensburg, Liz Bopp supplied a game-high 19 points to lead the Red Devils past the Huskies in Laurel Highlands action.
Cass Bezek (12) and Kiersten Szpala (11) both scored in double figures for Central Cambria (9-6), which outscored Bishop Carroll 16-13 in the fourth to prevail.
Mara Yahner topped Bishop Carroll Catholic (6-5) with 15 points. Savannah Smorto added 10 points.
Cambria Heights 78, Chestnut Ridge 28: In Patton, Abby Lobick topped a quartet of Highlanders in double digits with a game-high 17 points as the hosts scorched the Lions in Laurel Highlands play. Chloe Weakland (13), Emily Henry (12) and Bryce Burkey (11) all provided Cambria Heights (12-1) with balance.
The Highlanders led 35-18 at halftime and poured it on with a 43-10 advantage in the second half.
Belle Bosch paced Chestnut Ridge (0-12) with 15 points.
Somerset 46, Greater Johnstown 36: Paige Housley topped all scorers with 12 points as the Golden Eagles earned a road victory over the Trojans in a Laurel Highlands fray.
Housley added three steals for Somerset (3-9). Shaelyn Walker provided five steals. Abby Rosman pulled down eight rebounds. Nina Rascona finished with five steals.
Daijah Hall topped Greater Johnstown (2-12) with 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 50, Penn Cambria 48: In Cresson, a trio of Marauders tallied nine points as the the visitors edged the Panthers in Laurel Highlands action.
Jamison Consiglio, Leah Homan and Sophia Warner all scored nine points for Bishop Guilfoyle (10-3).
Lora Davis compiled a game-high 19 points and four treys for Penn Cambria (7-6), which trailed 39-32 heading into the fourth quarter. Madison Grove added 14 points.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 49, Bedford 44: In Bedford, the Hilltoppers dominated the fourth quarter with a 15-3 scoring edge while holding the Bisons to just one made field goal in the final eight minutes to earn a road Laurel Highlands triumph. Westmont Hilltop trailed 41-34 heading into the fourth.
Tanner Civis provided a double-double consisting of 19 points and 12 rebounds for Westmont Hilltop (12-1, 8-1 LHAC). Landon Weeks chipped in 14 points.
Steven Ressler topped all scorers with 22 points for Bedford (10-3, 7-3 LHAC). Drew Hall added 10 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 59, Central Cambria 39: In Ebensburg, Nolan Burk and Tristan McDannell combined for 44 points as the Huskies upended the Red Devils in a county-seat battle.
Burk provided 24 points while McDannell poured in 20 for Bishop Carroll (7-4).
Ben Young paced Central Cambria (4-10) with 15 points.
Richland 58, Bishop McCort Catholic 43: Caleb Burke led all scorers with 17 points as the Rams defeated the Crimson Crushers in Laurel Highlands action. Charlie Levander added 11 points for Richland, which produced a 29-16 advantage in the second half.
Grant Jeanjaquet paced Bishop McCort with 12 points.
North Star 56, Blacklick Valley 22: In Boswell, Andy Zuchelli led a trio of Cougars in double digits as the hosts defeated the Vikings in WestPAC North play.
Zuchelli compiled a game-high 18 points. Ethan Yoder contributed 13 points and Hunter Stevens added 12 points for North Star (11-1), which led 21-1 after the first and 44-7 at halftime.
Cody Williams paced Blacklick Valley (2-9) with 13 points.
Chestnut Ridge 59, Cambria Heights 46: In New Paris, Logan Pfister led a trio of Lions in double figures with 14 points as the hosts defeated the Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands contest. Matt Whysong (12) and Noah Hillegass (11) also scored in double digits for Chestnut Ridge (6-7).
Preston Lamb (15) and Luke Lamb (10) paced Cambria Heights (6-5) in scoring.
Windber 64, Conemaugh Valley 38: In Windber, Chase Vargo posted 23 points while teammate Kobe Charney pitched in 14 in the Ramblers’ victory over the Blue Jays. Windber, in claiming the WestPAC win, allowed more than seven points just once when Conemaugh Valley tallied 17 in the third.
Ryan Sida’s 12 points and 11 more from Gage Urban set the pace for the Blue Jays.
Portage 62, Ferndale 47: In Portage, Preston Rainey amassed a game-high 19 points as the Mustangs swatted the Yellow Jackets in WestPAC North play.
Kaden Claar (13) and Mason Kargo (10) both scored in double figures for Portage (10-2).
Seth Coleman led Ferndale (3-9) with eight points.
Greater Johnstown 63, Somerset 38: In Somerset, Joziah Wyatt-Talyor led the Trojans with 17 points as they topped the Golden Eagles. Anderson Franklin and Gershon Simon each scored 14 points in the win.
Aiden VanLenten’s 14 points and Kereem Akanan’s 10 points keyed Somerset’s attack.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 76, Penn Cambria 40: In Altoona, Cameron Khoza topped all scorers with 15 points as the Marauders defeated the Panthers in Laurel Highlands action. Jessiah Witherspoon (14) and Michael Montecalvo (10) also scored in double figures for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Bishop Guilfoyle (10-1) led 29-4 after the first and 48-16 at halftime.
Chayce McCombie paced Penn Cambria (7-6) with 10 points.
Penns Manor 55, United 53: In Armagh, Garrett Grimaldi tallied a game-high 17 points as the Comets came back to beat the Lions in Heritage Conference action.
Dimitri Lieb added 11 points for Penns Manor (7-8), which outscored United 20-16 in the fourth frame.
Aiden Ringler led United (7-8) with 16 points.
