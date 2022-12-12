Basketball
High School Girls
Shade 57, Conemaugh Township 51: In Davidsville, Jenna Muha compiled 37 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Panthers over the Indians on Monday.
Shade’s Hailee Chapman provided six assists and five rebounds, and Kendahl Stutzman dished out four assists.
Shade outscored Conemaugh Township 21-10 in the fourth quarter, led by Muha’s 15 points.
Mya Poznanski topped Conemaugh Township with 25 points and five steals. Ava Byer netted 13 points and eight rebounds. Jenna Brenneman grabbed seven rebounds.
Meyersdale 53, Ferndale 48: Zoe Hetz netted a game-high 25 points as the Red Raiders outscored the host Yellow Jackets 16-11 in the pivotal fourth quarter to prevail.
Deajah Chatman led Ferndale with 17 points. Angelina Wagner added 14 points, and Maisen Sechrengost snared 15 rebounds.
Greater Johnstown 59, Ligonier Valley 31: In Ligonier, Bella Distefano buried six 3-pointers and ended up with 20 points as the Trojans defeated the Rams.
Greater Johnstown’s Zayona Thomas added 16 points, and Meeya Gause added 13.
Lyla Barr topped Ligonier Valley with 15 points and eight rebounds. Madison Marinchak provided 11 points. Lindsey Gaskey and Abby Springer each snared six rebounds.
Central Cambria 55, Cambria Heights 47: In Ebensburg, Abigail Sheehan netted 17 points as the Red Devils defeated the Highlanders.
Central Cambria’s Erica Brouse and Alaina Long each added 10 points.
Sienna Kirsch led Cambria Heights with 17 points, and Gracey Vinglish added 14.
Windber 63, Rockwood 41: In Windber, Kaylie Gaye and Lexie James each netted 12 points to lead the balanced Ramblers over the Rockets.
Ten different Windber players scored.
Mollie Wheatley led Rockwood with 18 points, and Addie Barkman chipped in 14 points.
North Star 47, Turkeyfoot Valley 30: In Boswell, Grace Metz tallied a game-high 22 points to lead the Cougars over the Rams.
North Star’s Abby Barnick added 11 points and four assists. Chloe Miller also dished out four assists.
Maleigha Younkin led Turkeyfoot Valley with 10 points.
Penns Manor 58, Berlin Brothersvalley 44: In Clymer, Sara Stiteler (15 points), Deja Gillo (14) and Alyssa Altemus (13) each scored in double figures to lift the Comets over the Mountaineers.
Jenny Countryman led Berlin Brothersvalley with 12 points, and Gracie Sechler added 11.
High School Boys
Greater Johnstown 81, Central Cambria 33: At Doc Stofko Gymnasium, Donte Tisinger scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers, as the host Trojans defeated the Red Devils.
Nyerre Collins had 18 points, and Jahmir Collins had 12 for Greater Johnstown (3-0).
Grady Snyder scored 12 points for Central Cambria (0-3).
Portage 69, North Star 47: In Portage, Mason Kargo netted 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Luke Scarton added 16 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Cougars.
Portage’s Andrew Miko contributed 15 points and nine rebounds, and Bode Layo added 14 points.
Andy Retassie led North Star with 13 points and six assists. Ethan Smith grabbed 12 rebounds.
Windber 52, Cambria Heights 35: In Patton, Grady Klosky totaled 12 points and seven steals as the Ramblers topped the Highlanders.
Evan Brady and John Shuster each scored 10 points for Windber (4-0). Jonah Oyler compiled six steals, five rebounds and four assists.
Carter Lamb led Cambria Heights with 10 points.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 51, Blacklick Valley 38: In Nanty Glo, Daulton Sellers poured in a game-high 20 points, and Drake Sellers added 15 as the Elks defeated the Vikings.
Gino DiPaolo led Blacklick Valley with 17 points, and Braydon Brown added 10.
Berlin Brothersvalley 66, Fort Hill 55: In Berlin, Pace Prosser totaled a game-high 37 points and made five 3-pointers as the Mountaineers dispatched the Sentinels.
Fort Hills' Anthony Burns scored 12 points, and Steven Spencer added 10.
