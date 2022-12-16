High School Girls
Shade 72, North Star 51: In Boswell, Jenna Muha eclipsed her own program record for points in a game by netting 50 as the Panthers dropped the Cougars on Friday.
The previous mark of 48 was set by Muha this past season. The Shade senior also collected 27 rebounds and seven blocks while teammate Hailee Chapman had 11 points and six boards.
North Star’s Abby Barnick totaled 26 points while fellow Cougar Grace Metz scored 18.
Penn Cambria 60, Bedford 33: In Bedford, Emily Hite netted 14 points and Abby Crossman provided 12 to lead the Panthers over the Bisons.
Twelve different Panthers scored.
Autumn Becker led Bedford with 12 points.
Central 53, Bishop Carroll Catholic 52: In Ebensburg, Megan Diehl’s 13 points led a quartet of Scarlet Dragons scorers in double digits in a narrow win over the Huskies. Elana Decker and Bralyn Ellis each notched a dozen points in victory, while MacKenzie Rhykerd added 10 more.
Bishop Carroll was paced by 18 points and seven steals from Madison Ostinowsky, while Tatum Laughard poured in 14 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 57, Somerset 46: Gianna Gallucci supplied 18 points, while Karalyn Bailey (10 points, 15 rebounds and four assists) and Bria Bair (13 points and 19 rebounds) each produced double-doubles to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Golden Eagles.
Eve Housley led Somerset with 18 points. Gracie Bowers chipped in a dozen points.
Chestnut Ridge 48, Central Cambria 34: In Ebensburg, Belle Bosch netted a game-high 22 points, and Ashlee Weaver provided 19 as the Lions roared past the Red Devils.
Alaina Sheehan (12 points) and Abigail Sheehan (10) each scored in double figures for Central Cambria.
Rockwood 53, Conemaugh Valley 46: Mollie Wheatley amassed a game-high 25 points to lead the Rockets over the host Blue Jays.
Rockwood outscored Conemaugh Valley 17-8 in the second quarter.
Delanie Davison topped Conemaugh Valley with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Remi Reininger supplied 11 points and eight rebounds.
Ferndale 34, Harmony 29: A 13-6 third-quarter run by the Yellow Jackets swung fortunes in their favor as they buzzed past the visiting Owls. Angelina Wagner’s 13 points led Ferndale.
Jaylee Beck’s 10 points led Harmony.
Forest Hills 56, Greater Johnstown 22: In Sidman, Alexis Henderson and Olivia McLeary each had 13 points as the Rangers topped the Trojans. Arissa Britt pulled down eight rebounds in the win while Henderson and Addison Schirato each pulled down seven boards.
Greater Johnstown’s Zayona Thomas had 11 rebounds and led her squad with seven points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 31, Richland 27: The Marauders’ Lauren Himes knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with three minutes remaining in the fourth, boosting her squad past the host Rams.
Himes led Bishop Guilfoyle with nine points.
Richland, which held a 17-12 lead at halftime, was sparked by 10-point efforts from Lanie Marshall and Jordyn Kinsey.
Berlin Brothersvalley 42, Windber 28: In Windber, Grace Sechler and Jen Countryman each had 10 points as the Mountaineers shut down the Ramblers. Berlin Brothersvalley limited Windber to six field goals, with zero coming during the third quarter.
Lexie James’ 11 points topped the Ramblers.
Blacklick Valley 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 37: In Nanty Glo, Kristin Szymusiak’s 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals helped the Vikings defeat the Rams.
Blacklick Valley’s Kaydence Killinger added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tressa Fatula came up with 11 steals.
Ava Hair topped Turkeyfoot Valley with 15 points.
High School Boys
Greater Johnstown 77, Forest Hills 48: Donte Tisinger supplied a game-high 24 points, and Nyerre Collins produced 22 points to lead the host Trojans over the Rangers.
Both Collins and Tisinger drained six 3-pointers as the team combined for 14 made treys. Greater Johnstown’s Dion Dixon tallied 14 points. The Trojans (4-0) led 23-7 after the first quarter.
Jeremy Burda and Si McGough each chipped in 12 points for Forest Hills.
Penn Cambria 73, Bedford 49: In Cresson, Garrett Harrold (23 points) and Vinny Chirdon (21) combined for 44 points as the Panthers clawed their way past the Bisons.
Harrold pulled down 17 rebounds to surpass 500 for his career. He also has 991 career points.
Bedford’s Kevin Ressler netted 18 points. Matt Edwards and Dathan Hylton each chipped in 11 points.
Portage 84, River Valley 37: In Portage, Mason Kargo produced a triple-double consisting of 18 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the 6-0 Mustangs defeated the Panthers.
Portage’s Luke Scarton supplied 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Andrew Miko chipped in 17 points and five rebounds.
Trae Kargo dished out seven assists.
Luke Woodring topped River Valley with 12 points.
United 52, Northern Cambria 33: In Armagh, matching 13-point nights from Joe Marino and Brad Felix buoyed the Lions as they clawed past the Colts.
United’s 21-7 lead after a quarter wasn’t challenged as it outscored Northern Cambria in three out of four frames.
Peyton Myers’ 10 points paced the Colts.
Westmont Hilltop 63, Windber 38: The Hilltoppers’ Noah Brownlee ripped the Ramblers for 24 points in a decisive home victory.
Westmont Hilltop, which raced out to a 16-6 lead after a quarter and steadily increased its advantage, also saw Ryan Craft tally 12 points.
Windber was led by 16 points from John Shuster and 12 more from Grady Klosky.
Cambria Heights 51, Homer-Center 46: In Patton, Chris Sodmont produced 24 points, and Parker Farabaugh added 10 as the Highlanders, who trailed by 16 points at halftime, topped the Wildcats.
Owen Saiani led Homer-Center with 20 points, and Michael Krejocic supplied 14.
Deer Lakes 88, Ligonier Valley 46: In Ligonier, the Lancers’ Bryce Robson netted 22 points while teammates Bill Schaeffer and Colin Rodgers scored 17 and 13, respectively, in a victory over the Rams.
Jimmy Pleskovitch tallied 20 in the loss with teammate Brian Wisniewski adding 11.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 87, Johnstown Christian 21: In Hollsopple, Daulton Sellers poured in a game-high 40 points as the Elks galloped past the Blue Jays. Lance Jones added 19 points in Salisbury-Elk Lick’s victory.
Jeremiah Taylor led Johnstown Christian with 12 points.
Harmony 56, Ferndale 34: Jack Bracken tallied a game-high 21 points and Colhton Fry added 13 as the Owls defeated the host Yellow Jackets.
Matt Page led Ferndale with 10 points.
Hollidaysburg Tournament
Chestnut Ridge 72, DuBois 62: In Hollidaysburg, the Lions and Beavers combined for 21 3-pointers, with six from Chestnut Ridge’s Justin Whysong topping long-distance theatrics and pushing him to a game-high 22 points in a first-round victory.
Nate Whysong totaled 21 points for the Lions, who broke open the game with an 18-5 edge in second-quarter scoring.
Tyson Kennis’ 19 points paced the Beavers, with Cam Thompson (16), Drew Gudalis (15) and Maddox Bennett (12) also scoring in double figures.
