High School Girls
Shade 75, Rockwood 48: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha compiled 42 points, 22 rebounds, nine steals, four assists and two blocks to lead the Panthers over the Rockets on Thursday.
Shade’s Hailee Chapman chipped in 16 points and five steals. Ava Walls dished out five assists.
Rockwood’s Mollie Wheatley produced 20 points and four made 3-pointers.
Windber 47, Conemaugh Township 26: In Davidsville, Lexie James compiled 19 points and nine rebounds as the Ramblers topped the Indians.
Windber’s Rylee Ott collected seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
Mya Poznanski led Conemaugh Township with 14 points. Ava Byer and Emilee Roman each snared seven rebounds.
North Star 47, Conemaugh Valley 31: In Boswell, Grace Metz tallied a game-high 18 points, and Abby Barnick poured in 14 to help the Cougars claw past the Blue Jays.
North Star’s Chloe Miller grabbed 12 rebounds.
Remi Reininger led Conemaugh Valley with 10 points.
Portage 57, Purchase Line 35: In Commodore, Jenna Burkett collected 15 points, Maddy Hudak provided 12 and Ari Wozniak chipped in 10 as the Mustangs galloped past the Red Dragons. Portage’s Ashlyn Hudak supplied nine points.
Purchase Line’s Brooklyn Syster scored 12 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 53, Allegany 37: In Berlin, Grace Sechler contributed a game-high 16 points, and Ashley Brant buried four 3-pointers for 14 pointers as the Mountaineers grounded the Campers.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Jen Countryman tallied 12 points.
Olivia Looker led Allegany with 14 points, and Avery Miller chipped in 13.
Blacklick Valley 62, Harmony 38: In Nanty Glo, sophomore Kristin Szymusiak scored 26 points and reached the 500-point mark in her career as the Vikings defeated the visiting Owls.
Mackenzie Kinter had 15 points, and Kaydence Killinger netted 10 points for the 4-4 Vikings.
Jaylee Beck had 18 points for Harmony, which slipped to 2-5.
Everett 49, Bedford 38: In Bedford, Cloe Price’s 23 points propelled the Warriors over the Bisons.
Jade Colledge supplied 10 points for Everett.
Kate McDevitt’s 11 points paced Bedford.
Apollo-Ridge 48, Ligonier Valley 20: In Spring Church, Syd McCray (16 points), Brinley Toland (13) and Sophie Yard (12) each scored in double figures to propel the Vikings over the Rams.
Lyla Barr snared 10 rebounds for Ligonier Valley. Misty Miller tallied eight points. Sydney Foust provided seven boards.
High School Boys
Ligonier Valley 46, Apollo- Ridge 31: In Spring Church, Jimmy Pleskovitch tallied 16 points and 17 rebounds as the Rams defeated the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky provided 11 rebounds and six steals. Parker Hollick added nine points.
Jacob Mull led Apollo-Ridge with 14 points.
