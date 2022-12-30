High School Girls
Richland Tournament
Shade 66, Conemaugh Valley 63: All-tournament team member Jenna Muha compiled 39 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and two blocks as the Panthers edged the Blue Jays in the consolation game on Friday.
Shade’s Hailee Chapman (five rebounds) and Kendahl Stutzman each dished out four assists. Shade outscored Conemaugh Valley 19-14 in the fourth quarter.
Conemaugh Valley’s Delanie Davison and Penelope Reininger each tallied 22 points.
High School Boys
Tyrone Tournament
Penn Cambria 62, Tyrone 52: In Tyrone, tournament MVP Garrett Harrold provided 17 points and 12 rebounds, while all-tourney team members Vinny Chirdon and Easton Semelsberger each netted 15 points to lead the 8-0 Panthers over the Golden Eagles on Thursday.
Penn Cambria led 32-20 at halftime and withstood Tyrone’s 20-14 scoring advantage in the third quarter.
Tyrone’s Dravyn Crowell contributed 15 points, and Zac LeGars added 12.
