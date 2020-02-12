High School Girls
WestPAC Semifinals
Portage 69, Shade 38: In Portage, Abbi Riskus buried a 3-pointer in the third quarter to score her 1,000th career point in a Mustangs victory over the Panthers in a WestPAC semifinal on Wednesday. Riskus needed 23 coming into the game. Portage advances to play Shanksville-Stonycreek, a 39-26 winner over Windber, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pitt-Johnstown.
“This win is very important. I’ve been wanting to win a WestPAC championship since my freshman year,” Riskus said. “The win was the most important thing. I knew (1,000 points) would come eventually, so I just let things go as they would go.”
“She just works so hard,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said of Riskus. “I’m very happy for her to get that milestone. It was a sigh of relief for her, and a big sigh of relief for all of us. We were able to just relax and play the game.”
Maddy Hudak added 10 points for Portage (21-3), which forced 20 turnovers in the first half to lead 33-16. A 24-9 advantage in the third frame put the game out of reach.
“Obviously every year, that’s the goal – to play for the WestPAC,” said Coach Hudak.
“Last year we went 11-1 in the section, but Windber beat us out in the tiebreaker. That really gets at you when you have a great season and miss out on a goal. This group took that to heart, and they left no doubt this year that they wanted it.”
Jenna Muha paced Shade (16-7) with 18 points.
Cambria Heights 65, Westmont Hilltop 46: In Patton, Chloe Weakland led all scorers with 23 points and Abby Lobick added 17 more as the Highlanders dispatched the Hilltoppers in a Laurel Highlands clash. Kirsten Weakland netted 12 points for Cambria Heights (20-2), which hosts No. 3 seed Central Cambria at 7 p.m. Thursday in a LHAC semifinal.
Lauren Lavis paced Westmont Hilltop (7-15) with 22 points.
Conemaugh Township 82, Ferndale 33: In Davidsville, Alyssa Nail and Mya Poznanski each tallied a game-high 19 points to spearhead the Indians past the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC North contest. Lizzy Smith totaled 17 rebounds and five assists for Conemaugh Township (9-12), which led 54-22 at halftime. Mya Nanna and Chloe Shaulis each snared six rebounds. Regan Mash compiled five assists, five steals and five rebounds.
Angelina Wagner paced Ferndale (2-19) with 14 points.
Conemaugh Valley 60, Meyersdale 41: Anna Gunby collected 15 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the host Blue Jays past the Red Raiders. Emma Grecek tallied 12 points. Emily Reininger finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Taylor Price snared 10 rebounds.
Conemaugh Valley (6-16) outscored Meyersdale 34-16 in the middle quarters.
Jaden Cerretta led Meyersdale with 15 points.
Allegany (Md.) 62, Ligonier Valley 30: In Cumberland, Md., Kelsey O’Neal tallied a game-high 32 points on five treys to lead the Campers past the Rams. Allegany led 33-18 at halftime and held Ligonier Valley to seven combined points in the first and fourth quarters.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (3-18) with 16 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Katie Lawson provided eight rebounds.
High School Boys
WestPAC Semifinals
Berlin Brothersvalley 72, North Star 59: In Boswell, the South’s No. 2 seeded Mountaineers used a colossal 30-7 run spanning the first and second quarters to defeat the North’s No. 1 seeded Cougars in a WestPAC semifinal. Will Spochart (19 points), Abe Countryman (18), Preston Foor (15) and Elijah Sechler (14) all scored in double digits for Berlin Brothersvalley (21-1).
Foor drilled five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep North Star (20-3) at arm’s distance.
The teams combined for 18 made 3-pointers, six coming from North Star (20-3) senior Andy Zuchelli, who notched a game-high 38 points one day after tallying 47 points.
Hunter Stevens added 17 points for North Star.
Richland 52, Westmont Hilltop 41: A 33-21 advantage in the middle quarters helped the host Rams earn the No. 4 seed with a triumph over the Hilltoppers. Richland (15-6) travels to take on No. 1 Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Laurel Highlands semifinal.
Caleb Burke tallied a game-high 22 points for Richland.
Ashton Fortson led Westmont Hilltop (17-5) with 13 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 87, Somerset 46: In Somerset, Scotty Semelsberger paced the Huskies with 24 points while Tristan McDannell netted 18, Nolan Burk posted 14 and Tommy Heinrich tallied 11 in a convincing win over the Golden Eagles.
The Huskies held a 20-point lead at the half and put the game away in the third with a 29-14 edge in scoring.
Will Reeping and Aiden VanLenten each scored 16 points for Somerset.
Cambria Heights 67, Forest Hills 27: In Sidman, Preston Lamb led all scorers with 18 points to lead the Highlanders past the Rangers in a Laurel Highlands tilt. Cambria Heights (10-12) drilled 12 3-pointers in the game, including eight in the first half. The Highlanders led 25-5 after the first quarter. Avery Farabaugh added 11 points for the Highlanders.
Eli Kline and Zach Myers led Forest Hills (3-19) with five points each.
Greater Johnstown 71, Central Cambria 46: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor (18 points), DeQuandre Williams (16) and Keith Reed (11) all scored in double figures to lift the Trojans to a Laurel Highlands triumph over the Red Devils.
Greater Johnstown (19-3) led 22-6 after the first and 41-14 at halftime. The No. 2 seeded Trojans host No. 3 seed Westmont Hilltop at 7 p.m. Thursday in an LHAC semifinal.
Ben Young topped Central Cambria (6-16) with 14 points.
Meyersdale 94, Rockwood 57: In Rockwood, five Red Raiders scored in double figures with 19 points from Gavin Hetz leading the way in a blowout win over the Rockets. Mahlon Reese and Reese Kennell each had 17 points for Meyersdale, which saw Devin Kretchman tally 15, and Dakota Kennell net 14.
Rockwood’s Will Latuch led all scorers with 28 while Logan Schrock pitched in 14 points in the loss.
