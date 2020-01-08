High School Boys
Richland 52, Bishop Carroll Catholic 49: The Rams’ 16-10 edge in fourth-quarter scoring allowed them to clip the visiting Huskies in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference thriller. Caleb Burke had 14 points in the win while teammate Koby Bailey netted 13.
Bishop Carroll’s Tristan McDannell notched a game-high 28 points while Nolan Burk chipped in 11 points.
Cambria Heights 48, Bishop McCort Catholic 42: In Patton, Preston Lamb supplied a game-high 16 points to spark the Highlanders past the Crimson Crushers in Laurel Highlands action. Adam Link added 13 points for Cambria Heights (5-3), which outscored Bishop McCort 28-13 in the second half.
Sam Newcomer and Aiden Layton paced Bishop McCort (3-8) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Central Cambria 67, Forest Hills 64: In Sidman, the Red Devils outscored the host Rangers 27-12 in the fourth quarter and took their first lead of the game in the final 30 seconds of a LHAC win.
Ben Young scored 17 points for Central Cambria, which made 11 3-point field goals. Brian Walwro and Carter Seymour each scored 12 points for the Red Devils (3-6).
Zach Myers had a game-high 20 points for Forest Hills, including a 10-of-10 game at the free-throw line. Carson Berkhimer had 16 points, and Jeremy Burda had 14 for the Rangers (2-8).
Greater Johnstown 76, Chestnut Ridge 28: Anderson Franklin, Joziah Wyatt-Taylor and Izir Britt combined to score 58 points to lead the host Trojans past the Lions in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Franklin supplied a game-high 22 points, Wyatt-Taylor added 20 and Britt chipped in 16 points for the 8-1 Trojans, who led 20-5 after the first and 41-14 at halftime.
Matt Whysong led Chestnut Ridge (5-5) with 10 points.
Westmont Hilltop 56, Penn Cambria 53: The Hilltoppers outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the fourth quarter, including a 16-3 spurt over the final 3 minutes to close out a three-point victory.
Dylan Craft had 16 points, including four 3-pointers for the Hilltoppers, who improved to 9-1 overall, 5-1 in the LHAC. Tanner Civis had 12 points and Ashton Fortson had 10.
Conner Karabinos led Penn Cambria with 12 points. The Panthers led 43-36 through three quarters.
High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 58, Conemaugh Township 38: In Nanty Glo, Maria McConnell and Emily Marines combined for 34 points as the Vikings dispatched the Indians in a WestPAC North fray. McConnell tallied a game-high 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Blacklick Valley (7-3). Marines produced 16 points, five steals and five assists. The Vikings led 33-26 at halftime and secured a 25-12 advantage in the second half.
Hannah Swank topped Conemaugh Township (4-5) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Alyssa Nail provided six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Greater Johnstown 45, Chestnut Ridge 32: In New Paris, the Trojans’ Daijah Hall scored 13 points and dished out seven assists in a road win over the Lions. Greater Johnstown, in notching its first conference victory this season, built a 12-7 lead after one and outscored Chestnut Ridge in each of the remaining three quarters.
Belle Bosch’s 15 points set the pace for the Lions.
Conemaugh Valley 62, Ferndale 19: The visiting Blue Jays saw Anna Gunby post 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven steals as they swatted away the Yellow Jackets. Hailey Stiffler added 14 points and six steals in the win while Delanie Davison issued five assists.
Libby Kinsey’s 13 points led the way for Ferndale.
Homer-Center 75, Ligonier Valley 32: In Homer City, Macy Sardone’s 21 points aided the Wildcats as they blitzed past the Rams in a Heritage Conference clash. Marlee Kochman’s 13 points propped up Sardone’s night as Homer-Center led 24-2 after a quarter.
Haley Boyd had 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss while teammate Carol Woods tallied 10 points. Katie Lawson pulled down a team-best nine rebounds for Ligonier Valley.
Portage 57, North Star 48: In Boswell, Abbi Riskus tallied a game-high 19 points as the Mustangs climbed out of an early hole to defeat the Cougars in WestPAC North action. Kara Dividock and Sydni Sossong added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Portage (9-1), which trailed 16-6 after the first.
Steph Emert topped North Star (2-7) with a dozen points. Sydnee Ashbrook provided 11 points and 16 rebounds.
Marion Center 51, Northern Cambria 23: In Northern Cambria, Alexa Ackerman totaled a game-high 16 points to spearhead the Stingers past the Colts in a Heritage Conference contest. Jocilyn Thompson added 11 points for Marion Center (3-9).
Johniemarie Olenchick and Emma Kollar topped Northern Cambria (0-11) with nine and eight points, respectively.
Penn Cambria 53, Westmont Hilltop 38: In Cresson, Madison Grove had 13 points, and Lora Davis had 11 points as the host Panthers used an 11-2 second quarter advantage to pull ahead in a win over the Hilltoppers.
Grace Gardill had 10 points for Westmont Hilltop.
Bishop Guilfoyle 76, Somerset 41: In Altoona, Leah Homan and Teresa Haigh each notched 18 points as the Marauders took down the Golden Eagles. Sophia Warner added 11 in the win.
Paige Housley tallied 16 for Somerset.
